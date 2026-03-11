Bar Rescue S10 E4 Recap: Where is Alley Cat Bar & Grill Now?

Running a bar may often look glamorous from the outside, but behind that lies a business that demands strategy, discipline, and strong leadership. That’s exactly the challenge that Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ explores, where hospitality expert Jon Taffer travels across the country to help struggling bars turn their fortunes around. In season 10, episode 4, titled ‘Alley Cat-astrophe,’ the focus is on Alley Cat Bar and Grill. Despite owning other businesses, the bar’s owner has no experience running a bar. His absence from the eatery, combined with poor management and ongoing staff disorganization, has left the establishment in debt. With losses mounting, the owner turns to Jon for help, hoping to save Alley Cat before it’s too late.

Alley Cat is Spiraling Into Crisis Due to Weak Management and an Absentee Owner

Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Alley Cat Bar and Grill was purchased by Chase Martin and his business partner in April 2024 as a favor to the previous owner. Although Chase was initially a passive owner while his partner handled daily operations, things changed when his partner had to step away due to some personal issues. Chase had bought out his partner’s shares, making him the sole proprietor. He began to struggle because, despite having business experience, he had no idea how to run a bar. Hence, he relied on his Manager, Bekah, but the staff didn’t agree with her management style. The bar’s team also includes the Bartenders, Chevy, Aussie, Olicia, and Cook BJ. It turns out that BJ is also the Security Guard and was brought into the kitchen since the previous Cook was always drunk during business hours.

With the operations in disarray, Chase is now $180,000 in debt and losing around $5,000 to $10,000 each day. When Jon finally arrives, he meets the owner and observes the staff at work. The host soon learns that Bekah had been working at the bar before Chase bought it and was later appointed as a Manager. To get a better picture, Jon sends in Culinary Expert Nick Liberato and Mixologist Nick Ortega. When the two experts order their cocktails, they notice that the Bartenders lack the proper tools to prepare the drinks. Once the drinks arrive, they point out that the garnish is old and the cocktails are poorly made. Meanwhile, Jon notices BJ washing dishes after taking the food order and observes that the fryer oil is thick with grease and not set at the right temperature.

Jon also notices that BJ is using store-bought chicken strips and, after handling raw chicken, opens a milk container with the same unwashed hands, then wipes them with a dirty rag, raising the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, Jon is baffled to see the sauces refilled into dirty containers. The host finally steps into the bar and heads to the kitchen with Nick L., where they note that BJ has no knowledge about professional cooking. They find the storage areas to be dirty, mold in the refrigerator, and, shockingly, a dead rat. Moreover, they uncover maggots in the flour’s storage container. Jon then calls Bekah and starts pointing out that the basic standards are being ignored, and she is doing nothing to rectify that. Realizing the severity of the situation, Jon gathers the entire staff and Chase to discuss the problems.

Jon Taffer Identifies Weak Leadership and Poor Systems as the Major Issues at Alley Cat

Jon wastes no time asking the staff what is going on, and the team quickly reveals that the bar has been steadily getting worse in regard to its operations. When Bekah admits that the drinks made by the Bartenders don’t taste the same, it soon becomes a topic of discussion as Jon points out that it never happens in a properly run bar. Jon then turns his attention to the Manager, Bekah, and questions her leadership. Although she defends herself, saying she has limited resources, Chase reveals that she has never once called him to ask for help. Following that, Jon bluntly tells the owner that Bekah is not the right person to lead the bar. Upon being asked, Chase says he believes Aussie can run the bar better, but Chevy soon chimes in, emphasizing that she is actually the one who is always there in times of need.

A past incident about plans to close the bar on the night of July 4 comes up, and Jon learns that the decision was made that night. The host becomes frustrated, questioning why the holiday closure wasn’t scheduled in advance and communicated properly. When he asks Aussie if she is interested in the Manager role, she says she is eager for it but would first like to see what Jon’s new concept for the bar looks like. To see who can truly handle the pressure of the stress test, he announces that Bekah and Aussie will each take control of one Bartender and the kitchen tonight. Before the service begins, Nick L. and Nick O. focus entirely on training the staff. When the night finally begins, Jon observes that the staff have poor communication skills and struggle to follow leadership. Tickets soon begin piling up because there is no proper system in place.

Despite the turmoil, Jon notices that Chevy is considerably more engaged in the operations than Aussie. The host eventually closes the bar for the night before focusing on working with his own team to transform the eatery. During his conversation with Chase, the owner admits that Chevy is indeed the problem-solver and the right fit for the Manager role. On the reopening night, Jon discovers that Bekah has decided not to return. Soon after, he announces that the Alley Cat Bar and Grill is now renamed as Chase’s Garage. Inside, the space now features a modern design with subtle hints of an old-school atmosphere. The bar now has two separate workstations, with new equipment, lights, organized inventory, and a POS system. When the doors ultimately reopen, Jon notices that, irrespective of the initial hiccup, the staff is handling everything better than before. Jon finally bids goodbye to Chase, noting that the owner truly deserves this success.

Chase’s Garage is Back on Track With Live Music Events and Lively Atmosphere

Following the transformation, Chase’s Garage Bar and Grill continues to operate at 871 Broadway Avenue in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The bar now serves customers indoors and features an outdoor seating area, offering a more relaxed space. It has now turned into a lively local hangout that regularly hosts events and themed nights. One of their popular weekly traditions is the Sunday Funday, during which the doors open at 12 pm sharp, welcoming guests for an afternoon and evening filled with entertainment. Visitors can enjoy free games and drink specials, including $14 import buckets and $10 domestic buckets.

Chase’s Garage now maintains a strong presence on Facebook, where it frequently promotes upcoming events, drink deals, and live entertainment. Live music has also become a regular feature at the bar, where local performers take the stage. Another of the crowd’s favorites is Thirsty Thursdays, when customers can get several drink specials, including $1 Jell-O Shots, $2 Green Tea Shots, and $3 Vegas Bombs. Furthermore, they conduct several Karaoke Fridays, where guests take to the stage and turn the venue into a lively sing-along party. In January 2026, the bar hosted a live music event featuring the local artist John Langley, with limited slots available.

Chase’s Garage continued its momentum into February 2026, when it hosted a Super Bowl Party. The event featured game-day specials, including $10 domestic buckets, $14 import buckets, and $3 well drinks, drawing football fans and regular patrons alike. For Valentine’s Day, the bar once again turned to live entertainment, and they organized another live music night to celebrate the occasion. By late February, they announced another event featuring singer Brett Bartschi, which took place most recently in March 2026. Their improvements have truly paid off as the eatery now holds an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google. Several customers praise the taste of their food, the friendly atmosphere, and the quality of service.

