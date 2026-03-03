Bar Rescue S10 E3 Recap: Where is Game Room and Social Club Now?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue‘ thrives on chaos, confrontation, and second chances from the expert, Jon Taffer, as he storms into failing bars across America to turn mismanagement and mounting debt into profitable success stories. In season 10, episode 3, titled ‘When Dreams Hit the Sidewalk,’ the attention turns to Game Room and Social Club. The bar’s owner aims to grow the venture but possesses no hands-on experience in the hospitality industry. Poor management decisions and operational missteps drain the bar’s finances. The bar is dangerously close to shutting its doors, and it is now up to Jon to turn things around.

Game Room and Social Club is on the Verge of Crumbling Under Debt and Mismanagement

In the heart of Orlando, Florida, commercial real estate businessman Tim Garito has spent years closing deals, but in 2020, he decided to purchase the local bar, Sly Fox, when it came up for sale. He felt that it was a legacy worth saving, despite having no real experience in the hospitality industry. Soon after, another Irish pub became available in the market, and Tim bought it before turning it into Game Room and Social Club. For his second bar, the owner envisioned an upscale, hybrid hotspot combining craft cocktails, quality food, and the energy of a sports bar, with interactive table games and social entertainment. Unfortunately, due to poor execution, customers began walking right past its doors.

Tim’s team — including his Personal Assistant/Manager, Angelica, cook Rob, and bartenders Sway, Christian, and Andrea — is also struggling to keep things afloat. The owner’s morale continues to drop after the vision he built from the ground up begins to crumble. Tim soon finds himself $300,000 in debt, reportedly losing around $5,000 a month, and relies on Sly Fox’s profits to keep the second bar running. When Jon finally steps in, he also brings along expert mixologist Alli Torres and the talented chef Nick Liberato. After watching Game Room and Social Club, Jon notices that the place is messy and that there is no manager on-site. Back in the kitchen, the fryer oil appears filthy and unchanged. What’s even more concerning is that food is actually prepared at Sly Fox and then carried into the second eatery.

For an in-depth assessment, Jon sends in two of his acquaintances, Johnny Magic and Dr. Michael Anis. However, his guests find the drinks bland, and as the focus shifts to the kitchen for their food order, Jon notices the chef cutting raw chicken and then touching other surfaces with the same unwashed hand. Besides the surprising lack of actual games, the cook is also using a single knife for everything. Unable to let his friends eat the food with the risk of cross-contamination, Jon storms inside and orders everyone to stop. He points out the clutter in the service area and the absence of anything “upscale.” The host then instructs Tim to do a full cleanup of the bar before he returns the next day. When Jon gathers Tim and the staff the following day, Jon learns that the bar has no true manager and no head bartender.

Jon Taffer Exposes the Leadership Void Behind Game Room and Social Club’s Failure

During the discussion, Angelica reveals that she serves as the manager but also admits she doesn’t have much authority. It turns out that Tim is the one who ultimately makes the decisions. Jon recognizes that leadership and a lack of a proper system are the core of the problem. Without further ado, the host brings in Nick and Alli to properly assess the situation. When Nick inspects the kitchen, he calls Jon immediately to report rat droppings, dirty countertops, and mold in the freezer. The host also notices that the grease-filled fryer is a fire hazard. As Rob gets to cleaning the kitchen, Jon instructs Tim to put systems in order before the former brings in customers to test how the staff performs under pressure. Once the service begins, Jon observes that tickets pile up and the kitchen immediately falls behind.

Jon discovers that the fault lies with Tim, since he has to go back and forth between Sly Fox’s kitchen and the second bar to bring the food. Amid the rush, the cook realizes there are no plates left, while the host notices that no silverware is being served with the customers’ food. It serves as the last straw for Jon, who points out that the place is failing without proper leadership and structure. He bluntly tells Tim that he is the reason behind the failure, before walking away. Behind the scenes, Jon begins strategizing with his team about the redesign of operations. He then sits down with Tim for a private conversation, during which the owner admits that his current system for running Game Room and Social Club is unsustainable. He also explains to the owner that if things continue as they are, the owner will not be able to make any profits.

Jon provides Tim with three options: (i) hire an experienced operating manager, (ii) promote an existing staff member to a general manager, and (iii) sell Game Room and Social Club. Once the renovations are completed, the team and the customers gather for the grand reveal during the reopening night. Jon discloses that the bar is now named The Cask: A Whiskey Bar. As the team steps in, they find the place transformed with a new POS system, fresh menus, and updated graphics. Although the host initially notices a delay in the drinks and food orders, the staff gradually find their rhythm and begin working steadily. Jon finally watches Tim, more engaged in the operation, and understands what leadership requires. Six weeks later, The Cask earns several positive reviews, while Tim considers promoting a core staff member to a manager.

The Cask: A Whiskey Bar Has Found Its Groove in Downtown Orlando

Located at 55 North Orange Avenue in Orlando, Florida, The Cask: A Whiskey Bar has been gaining considerable popularity since its transformation. The initially struggling eatery now attracts customers throughout its daily hours, from 12 pm to 2 am. There are also happy hours— Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, followed by a late-night round from 12 am to 2 am. The bar maintains its own website, where guests can explore the full menu of food, cocktails, beer, and wine, as well as updated happy hour specials. The site currently conveys the establishment’s vision: a lively social hub where patrons enjoy football, board games, and other sports on 18 televisions across the bar. Moreover, their website serves as a hiring portal for those who want to join their staff.

The Cask has also made reservations easier with its different event packages. The Spade package costs $400 and accommodates up to 20 guests, while the $1,500 Heart package is for up to 50 guests. Besides that, the premium $2,500 Diamond package for 20+ guests is also a hit among the patrons. The guests can seamlessly select one of these before filling in the details and checking out online. Beyond that, The Cask hosts cocktail classes and takes in special requests for private events. The bar maintains an active presence on Instagram, showcasing visually striking cocktails and mouthwatering dishes. In July 2025, they announced their reopening, which was done in collaboration with Orlando Collabs, We Are Central Florida, Orlando On The Hour, among others.

In October 2025, The Cask held a Pride Party and Drag Show Extravaganza, hosted by Starley Skye. By the following month, they announced that Sly Fox turned into the Warped Tour Afterparty destination, where events like meet-and-greets, autographs, and pop-up performances took center stage. In December, the Cask became the venue for a ticketed event, Good Time Galz. The bar announced it would turn Wednesday nights into Latin Nights in January 2026. They also hosted a Super Bowl Sunday, offering $25 beer bucket and $5 cocktails and shots. At the most recent watch party of the show, The Cask welcomed Alli as the special guest. As of writing, The Cask is receiving overwhelming positive reviews and has established itself as a thriving downtown destination.

