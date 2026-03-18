Bar Rescue S10 E5 Recap: Where is Blu Rose Art Bistro Now?

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ always pulls back the curtain on struggling bars across the country. At the heart of it all is the hospitality expert Jon Taffer, whose straightforward approach and sharp instincts help turn failing establishments into thriving hotspots. In season 10, episode 5, titled ‘A Palette of Problems,’ the host sets his sights on Blu Rose Art Bistro in Douglasville, Georgia. The owner of the establishment envisions a place that celebrates creativity and spotlights local artists, but the concept struggles to truly resonate with customers. As the traffic dwindles and debts pile up, the owners reach out to Jon for help before they close the doors.

Blu Rose Art Bistro Faces Collapse Under Financial Pressure and Lack of Clear Identity

Tucked away in Douglasville, Georgia, Blu Rose Art Bistro was established in 2017 by Michelle Spence Jones, with her husband, Nate Jones, by her side. After building a successful career in the music industry, she stepped away from her life in New York, moved to Georgia, and opened the bar. It is also a cafe designed to uplift local talent and bring the community together. The vision was further shaped by Michelle’s mother, Yvonne, who helped design the space and even inspired its name. The mother and daughter imagined a venue where customers could view local artwork, meet the artists, and even participate in art classes. Despite an amazing concept, the eatery struggled to attract a steady customer base, leaving its identity unclear. Additionally, Michelle and Nate’s lack of business experience added to the growing list of challenges.

The past 5 years have also been unrelentingly difficult for the family since both Michelle and Nate battled cancer, and endured the heartbreaking loss of Michelle’s mother during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, they also lost their home in a fire. Alongside that, the financial strain on the business also continued to rise. Blu Rose Art Bistro is now incurring a monthly loss of $8,000 while the owners are drowning in approximately $400,000 in debt, leaving them just months away from shutting down. When Jon steps in, he first assesses the situation alongside mixologist Derrick Turner and culinary expert Anthony Lamas. They soon notice that the artworks at the restaurant have no artist signatures or pricing tags. Jon eventually sends his acquaintances, Mercedes Varnado and Keven Undergaro, to dig deeper.

In the meantime, Jon and the experts notice that in the kitchen, there are cross-contamination risks when the Kitchen Manager Shorty uses flour mixed with shrimp juice for other items as well. When Mercedes and Keven finally get their cocktails, they are left disappointed because they are too sweet. After watching the food preparation, Jon decides to rush into the restaurant and sit Michelle and Nate down for a hard conversation. As they open up about their struggles, the host pushes them to understand that passion alone isn’t enough to keep a business afloat. Eventually, he gathers all the staff—including bartender Mark, kitchen manager Shorty, and server Unique—and the issues become clearer. Jon learns that despite decent reviews, the bar has lost nearly 30% of its customer base due to a lack of marketing and visibility.

Jon Taffer Uncovers Disorganization and Lack of Accountability at Blu Rose Art Bistro

During the meeting with the staff and owners, Jon points out that the restaurant’s artworks lack crucial details, including artist names and pricing. He also discovers from Nate that their once-promising art classes have been recently discontinued. Jon bluntly states that the business is a “failure,” and when Nate begins to explain the situation, the host firmly calls for accountability. He also urges Michelle and her husband to accept their missteps to truly move forward. Once the owners finally accept the mistakes, Jon brings in Derrick and Anthony to better understand how the staff works and their knowledge of their roles. With the staff’s training in place, the host wastes no time conducting their stress test by welcoming a full house of customers. Once the service begins, Jon notices that only one bartender is struggling to keep up with the flood of orders.

On the other hand, the kitchen is moving faster, which keeps the food sitting on the service window. Jon observes that although Shorty is ringing the bell, no one steps up to get the food. As the minutes tick by, the host also notices that more than half of the customers are still sitting without their drinks, even though they have already begun receiving their food. When Jon points it out to Nate, the owner refuses to accept it as a shortcoming, which further fuels the host’s frustration. The chaos escalates as the patrons are served food without silverware, making the disorganization impossible to ignore. When Nate and Michelle continue to hesitate to fully acknowledge the severity of the situation, Jon bluntly tells them that if they want to save the business, they must face the reality.

Jon soon gets to work with his team to improve the bar’s decor, while Anthony and Derrick focus on training the staff. Shortly after, the host sits with Michelle and Nate for a crucial conversation, explaining that they must prioritize the business while running the bar. He reassures Michelle that her vision of blending art with community can succeed if it’s backed by proper structure. Finally, on reopening night, Jon reveals that the eatery is now called Blu Rose Art Bar. As he takes the owners and the staff inside, he discloses an elevated decor, with new kitchen utensils, POS systems, and inventory. Although the service begins slowly, the bar and kitchen soon start to work in sync, with customers praising the flavors. Six weeks after Jon bids goodbye to the bar, it becomes more organized and sees an influx of new customers.

Blu Rose Art Bar Has Blossomed Into a Vibrant Hub of Art, Food, and Community

Following its appearance on the show, Blu Rose Art Bar continues to flourish at the 12441 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, Georgia. The bar currently maintains an active online presence through its official website, where guests can explore both its food and drink menus, stay updated on upcoming events, and reserve tables with ease. They keep their doors open for the entire week except on Mondays. On Sundays, the eatery remains open from 10 am to 5 pm, while on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it closes an hour early. For Thursdays and Fridays, their timing is set from 10 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm, respectively. Lastly, they keep their doors open until 10 pm on Saturdays. Their atmosphere makes it a comfortable dining space for a working lunch, a casual meetup, or even a private celebration, with free Wi-Fi.

Beyond that, Blu Rose Art Bar offers catering and rental services, allowing customers to host special occasions in its art-filled setting. Their in-house gallery and studio remain central to their identity, showcasing works from established and emerging local artists. You can also indulge in painting and photography, making the creative process even more engaging. As of writing, the eatery has made its food available through popular platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. Meanwhile, they keep the community connected with their regular promotions and collaborations on social media, especially Instagram and Facebook. In December 2025, the bar introduced bold new flavors in the food menu, along with new cocktails, such as the Passion Fruit Kentucky Mule and Strawberry Whiskey Sour.

On the platforms, Blu Rose Art Bar shares about the weekly specials, Sunday brunches, and value-driven lunch deals, like quick $10 meals. In January 2026, they collaborated with several creators, including a paid partnership with Gabe Lustman (gabelustman). In March, the restaurant celebrated Women’s History Month and hosted several events in its honor. Some of them include the Art Talk and Poetry on March 19, ‘To Be Honest’ podcast live on March 22, and Day Party and Expo on March 29, hosted by Cha Cha. They have not only announced the Mindset Reset Experience and the new spring menu, but also their Lunch Passport, through which patrons can collect five stamps and enjoy a free lunch. With a 4.2-star rating on Google, 1,036 written Google reviews, and a 4-star rating on Yelp, customers frequently praise their food and concept.

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