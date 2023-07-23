Barbara Britton and Michael Wolfe: Where Are the Killers Now?

The episode ‘Buried Secrets’ of ‘Dateline NBC’ chronicles the disappearance case of a Florida man named David Jackson who vanished into thin air in June 1988. When his bones are identified more than a decade later, the leading detective finds some serious connections between his murder, his ex-wife Barbara Britton, and her ex-husband Michael Wolfe. The episode also includes interviews and real-life footage related to the case. If you are intrigued to know more about Barbara and Michael, including their current whereabouts, we have got you covered!

Who Are Barbara Britton and Michael Wolfe?

Barbara Britton was born in the 1960s to Harry Britton and his wife. Since Harry was in the Army, Barbara moved around the world, from country to country, as a child, devoid of any kind of stability whatsoever. As per her, she spent her childhood in Germany and Oregon before her family finally moved to Hollywood, Florida. She attended McArthur High School and to pay for her tuition fees, she started working at a Burger King in Pembroke Pines in 1982 when she was 17.

As per reports, Barbara lived under the protective control of her father who was a Marine veteran. It was at the local Burger King where she met David Jackson who was two years her senior and washer boss at the restaurant. As sparks flew between the two, they started dating and became pregnant around Christmas time in 1982. A few months later, they got married on April 2, 1983, and in August of the same year, welcomed their son John into the world. However,

On the other hand, Michael Wolfe, born in the 1940s, came into the picture much later as he met Barbara in late 1986 in Arizona. The tall and charming man was already married and just like Barbara’s father, he was twice her age at the time and he was a military veteran who had served in Germany. The two got to know each other and tied the knot in Florida in June 1987, just a few years after her divorce from David.

Not long after their wedding, Barbara and Michael shifted to Arizona, along with John, as they gave just a couple of hours of notice to David before leaving. Following this, David went to court and demanded extended visits with John every year, with the first visit set for July 1988. Barbara’s father, who hated David, still resided in Florida and reportedly hatched a plan to get rid of him with the help of Barbara and Michael.

In the confession of Michael, he revealed how he got involved in the crime, “Harry said, ‘The only way I wanna see David is face up in a box at Fred Hunters,’ which is a funeral home. He said that more than once. And Barbara said…’He wants to do something to David. He wants to get rid of David.’ He had asked Barbara to ask me if I knew anybody – who would do it, you know, like a hitman or a killer or something. I finally told him that, I would take care of that.”

According to sources, Barbara then gave David false hopes that there might be a chance of them getting back together since things had been much calmer and friendly between them. So, she flew to Florida with Michael, and on the fateful day of June 25, 1988, Barbara lured his ex-husband to a motel to have a conversation regarding their future. As per several witnesses and Michael’s confession, when David arrived at the motel room, he was hiding in the bathroom with a loaded gun.

Out of nowhere, he came out and shot David to death while all three involved with the crime, directly or indirectly, got rid of the body and buried it at a secluded site. When the authorities found some concrete incriminating evidence against Michael Wolfe, including revelations from his ex-wives, they arrested him for the murder of David Jackson in October 2004. Following his arrest, he then confessed to his crimes and implicated Barbara Britton as well as Harry Britton, who had already passed away by that time. Over a month later, the police apprehended Barbara based on Michael’s statements.

Where Are Barbara Britton and Michael Wolfe Now?

The trial of Michael Wolfe for the charge of first-degree murder of David Jackson commenced in November 2007. Just after a week of testimony hearing, the jury convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Barbara’s attorneys believed that after his conviction, he wanted to ensure that he took down everyone else involved with the murder, mainly in the hope of getting a reduced sentence. Upon her arrest in mid-December 2007 on the basis of Michael’s testimony, Barbara maintained her innocence. However, in December 2010, after spending around three years in a Broward County jail awaiting trial, the case took a turn.

An inmate informed the authorities that Michael had confessed to him that he framed Barbara for “running her mouth.” Therefore, due to the developments, she was released on a bond of $5,000 and placed on house arrest. After being on house arrest for over two years, Barbara accepted a deal to avoid going to prison and pled guilty to being accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder of David in 2012. Following that, she was sentenced to two additional years of house arrest and eight years of probation.

To ease her transition into daily life, Barbara’s lawyer requested the judge to grant her permission to find work “across the tricounty area.” As per the lawyer, she was planning on seeking employment at a Walmart in Miami-Dade County at the time. It has been over a decade since Barbara submitted her guilty plea in the court of law. From what we can tell, Barbara is likely 57-years-old as of today and has understandably embraced a life of privacy. In all likelihood, she is still in touch with her son, John. As far as Michael’s whereabouts are concerned, the 76-year-old is reportedly serving his life sentence in Zephyrhills Correctional Institution at 2739 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills, Florida.

