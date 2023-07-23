David Jackson Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In June 1988, David Jackson went out of his house to buy some cigarettes and beer but he never returned home. It took the authorities more than a decade to identify his remains and declare him dead. In the episode titled ‘Buried Secrets’ of ‘Dateline NBC,’ we are taken back in time and given a glimpse into the life of David Jackson and the events in his life that led to his disappearance/demise. It also gives a detailed account of the investigation that takes place following his disappearance. So, if you find yourself curious about the case and want to know the intricate details, including the identity of the killer, you are at the right place. Here is everything you need to know!

How Did David Jackson Die?

Born on September 24, 1963, to Judy Carlson and her husband, David Churchill Jackson grew up with his brother Mark Jackson and stepfather. Despite some financial difficulties, he managed to attend Hollywood Hills High School and graduated in the early 1980s. However, he could not afford to join college so instead, he started working to earn some cash and led a fun-loving life.

With blond hair on his head and sparkle in his eyes, David had a bunch of hobbies that kept him busy, such as listening to country music on cassettes, hunting, fixing trucks, and drinking whiskey straight out of the bottle. At the age of 19, he managed a local Burger King where he fell in love with one of his employees, Barbara Britton. She felt the same spark for him as he did and the two started dating.

By Christmas 1982, David and Barbara got pregnant, after which the couple accelerated their relationship to the next level. A few months later, on April 2, 1983, they got married but reportedly, their relationship had already started showing signs of deterioration as she did not even stay with him on their wedding night, according to Jackson’s friends and family. Despite him renting an apartment on Hood Street in Hollywood, she did not spend much time with him there and instead, chose to return to her parents’ house. Things between the couple remained heated even after the birth of their son on August 25, 1983, whom they named John.

While his acquaintances labeled him as a loving father, his wife Barbara said that he was immature and used to leave her to take care of the newborn all alone. When things didn’t improve in the marriage, Barbara initiated divorce proceedings. About two years after their wedding, the couple got divorced on April 2, 1985. As for the custody of their child, they shared it for a couple of years while David paid child support.

Barbara alleged that Jackson had a tendency to abuse John when he was in the custody of him. She said that he used to taunt her by making the boy cry and making her listen to him on the phone. He even claimed that John would come back scraped and bruised sometimes. Later, she announced that she was marrying a former military police officer named Michael Wolfe, who was twenty years older than her.

Following this decision, Barbara also decided to take John with her when she would leave Florida, and move to Arizona, giving David just a three-hour notice for the same. In the midst of a custody battle over their young son, the couple agreed in front of a judge that she would bring John back to Florida for a month to let him stay with David in the summer of 1988.

However, just a few days before John was supposed to meet David and stay with him for a month, on June 25, 1988, the 24-year-old man went out to buy cigarettes and beer, and disappeared. Soon, he was reported missing and the police did not hesitate to launch an investigation. It took the authorities more than 15 years to identify his remains and the cause of his death was reportedly the gunshot wounds he suffered.

Who Killed David Jackson?

The investigation involved the police looking for evidence and interrogating the family and friends of the vanished man. A few months after his disappearance, his car was found abandoned at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport but no sign of the victim. With all the information and leads ending up in dead ends, the authorities had to put a halt in the case.

However, the case was revived by a determined female detective after 15 years, in 2003, as David’s son John noticed his father’s missing persons poster by her desk during a meeting of the Police Explorers program, which is a group of young people interested in doing police work. Upon further investigation, the detective gained several incriminating pieces of evidence against Barbara Britton. But, there must be proof of David being dead before any evidence can be used in a court of law.

Thanks to her determined efforts, the authorities realized that the remains of David had been sitting with them for the past 15 years and it is only now that they have been proven to be his. As the investigation progressed, the detectives suspected Michael Wolfe who further led them to his ex-wife named Nancy Graham. The investigators brought her in for questioning and she got into the details of what all transpired on the fateful day.

Nancy revealed that Michael told her that Barbara and her father, Harry, approached him to come up with a plan to get rid of David. Michael and Barbara then flew to Florida, and on the fateful day, the latter lured David into a motel. Hidden in the bathroom with a gun in his hand, Nancy told that Michael revealed that he came out and shot David in front of Barbara, according to their plan.

Thanks to the vital testimony, the authorities arrested Michael Wolfe in October 2004, after which he confessed to the crime himself and even revealed that Harry had a more active role in the entire crime. A month after his confession, Barbara was also taken under arrest for the murder of her ex-husband David Jackson.

Read More: Beth Lochtefeld Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?