Barbara Locci and Antonio Lo Bianco Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

Based on the true events surrounding the infamous Monster of Florence, Netflix’s ‘The Monster of Florence’ is an Italian true crime series that delves deeper into the horrific murders that haunted Italy for nearly two decades. The first suspected killings of the serial killer, dubbed Monster of Florence, were of Barbara Locci and her lover, Antonio Lo Bianco, in 1968. In the following years, the investigation led detectives to arrest multiple suspects as they sought to uncover the truth behind the case.

Barbara Locci and Antonio Lo Bianco Were Involved in an Affair When They Were Killed

Born on June 8, 1937, in Villasalto, Italy, Barbara Locci was raised in a seemingly loving household. As she grew up in the town, she earned herself the nickname, “Ape Regina,” which translates to “Queen Bee.” After coming of age, she tied the knot with Stefano Mele, with whom she had a son named Natalino Mele. During the marriage, Barbara allegedly got into a few extramarital affairs with her husband’s co-workers and friends, including Salvatore Vinci and his brother Francesco Vinci. Later, she got into a relationship with a man named Antonio Lo Bianco.

Antonio was born on November 23, 1939, in Palermo, Italy, and was a mason worker near the municipality of Signa. According to the show, on the evening of August 21, 1968, 31-year-old Barbara and 28-year-old Antonio drove to a secluded area in Signa after watching a movie in the theaters. Per records, when they were sharing an intimate moment with each other in the car while Barbara’s son was sleeping in the backseat, the couple was ambushed and killed suddenly. The surviving child, Natalino, went to a nearby property and asked for help. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that Barbara and Antonio had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Many Suspects Were Linked to the Murders of Barbara Locci and Antonio Lo Bianco

During the interview with the police, Natalino Mele claimed that he had seen his father at the murder scene after the multiple rounds were fired. Since they had enough circumstantial evidence against Stefano, the police arrested and charged him with double homicide. In 1970, he was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison. During his incarceration, another similar murder took place, leading the detectives to investigate the couple-murder cases further and look for a serial killer known as the Monster of Florence. Consequently, after spending about six years behind bars, he was released. Since Barbara allegedly had relationships with several men, the detectives dug deeper into the lives of the Vinci brothers — Francesco and Salvatore.

Initially, Francesco was arrested when investigators discovered several pieces of evidence linking him to the crime. However, the 1983 murders took place while he was in custody for more than a year, which forced the authorities to look at some other possible suspects, including Stefano’s brother, Giovanni Mele, and brother-in-law, Piero Mucciarini. However, when they were also kept behind bars, another double homicide took place in 1984, forcing their release. When the detectives zeroed in on Salvatore Vinci — the alleged former lover of Barbara — and also her husband, Stefano Mele, they learned that he was also suspected of killing his first wife, Barbarina Steri, who died on January 15, 1960, under mysterious circumstances.

Eventually, he was acquitted of being involved in the murder. By 1989, the Vinci brothers and other suspects linked to the murders of Barbara Locci and Antonio Lo Bianco were cleared. In the following years, the suspicion shifted to a farmer named Pietro Pacciani, who was found guilty of some of the murders in 1994. However, due to a lack of evidence, he was acquitted of the charges in 1996. Before a retrial could be held, he passed away from a heart attack in 1998. The prosecution managed to find two of his alleged accomplices, Giancarlo Lotti and Mario Vanni, guilty in the same year as Pietro’s passing. To this day, no definite answer has been found when it comes to the Monster of Florence and the double homicide of Barbara Locci and Antonio Lo Bianco.

