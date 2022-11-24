Barbara Nantais Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Blood in the Sand’ chronicles the unsolved murder of 15-year-old Barbara Nantais in San Diego, California, in August 1978. Over the ensuing four decades, the investigators have come up with various leads and suspects regarding the rape and homicide, which remains open, with authorities offering a $1,000 reward for relevant information. If you’re interested to know more about this case, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Barbara Nantais Die?

Barbara Jane Nantais was born on September 28, 1962, in Los Angeles County, California. Her sister, Lorraine Thall, remembers her as “a cheerleader with long brown hair, high cheekbones, and a wide smile.” In August 1978, the 15-year-old was dating James Alt, a “tanned surfer with long blond hair.” James had once been featured in a wet suit advertisement, and their friends considered them the “perfect Southern California couple.” On August 12, 1978, the young couple decided to party with friends at Torrey Pines State Beach since Barbara’s parents were out of town.

After the party, Barbara and James chose to sleep in sleeping bags on the sand, while another couple they were with was determined to sleep in their car. James said, “We stood there and looked at all the fires on the beach. We thought we were going to have fun. This is cool. We’re going to camp out until we have to leave.” Little did the teens know it was the beginning of a four-decade-and-counting-long nightmare that would disrupt their lives. James, now in his early 60s, lamented, “I was a surfer. She was a girl that worshiped the sun. This is where you’re supposed to be able to have fun. This is where innocence plays. And innocence was not here that night.”

According to James, he and Barbara fell asleep in each other’s arms in the sleeping bags on the warm sand. That was the last memory he had of the night. He woke up the next day, covered in blood and severely wounded on the head, with Barbara not by his side anymore. Police officers located her naked body in the sand in an area north of lifeguard tower 7, where it had been positioned spread-eagled. She was beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to death. Her mouth was stuffed with sand, while her right nipple was almost severed with a sharp object. Passers-by had found Barbara’s body when early risers were out for their morning walk on the beach and called the police.

Who Killed Barbara Nantais?

After coming to terms with the initial shock at the brutality of the crime scene, the investigators started to look for evidence and collect witness testimony. From the evidence, they hypothesized Barbara and James were ambushed by an unknown or multiple assailants, who knocked the guy unconscious before abducting Barbara to rape and kill her. James alleged he has no memory of the attack, claiming, “What they used to bash my head in was a rock and a log out of the fire pit.” A metal plate in his head still serves as a cruel reminiscence of that fateful night.

The investigators collected all the evidence present at the scene – the three sleeping bags the teen victims slept in, the rocks used by the perpetrator(s), fingernail scrapings of Barbara, the necklace she was wearing, vaginal swabs, and a cigarette butt found near the body. With not many leads or suspects, forensic science was the best bet for the investigators to move forward, even though it was not evolved much back then. Over the ensuing years, multiple DNA tests were run on the evidence, though all the findings proved inconclusive.

The San Diego Police Department crime lab reported that most DNA mixtures found on several pieces of evidence were at such low levels that they were virtually unidentifiable and hence inconclusive. In 2012, the detectives found James’ DNA on the rocks and unidentifiable low-level DNA mixtures, while the sleeping bags yielded the DNA of Barbara, James, and the other couple. The most critical result came from the cigarette butt that had the DNA of an unknown male, and the police report read, “his DNA profile will periodically be searched against the CODIS database.

In 2014, the FBI joined the case. The Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) submitted a report stating Barbara’s murder was similar to a string of homicides in Southern California at the time. While almost all of them remain unsolved, the investigators identified in 2012 a felon named Ronald Tatro and a retired criminalist for the San Diego Police Department, Kevin Brown, as the possible suspects in a similar 1984 rape and murder case of 14-year-old Claire Penelope Hough. Both individuals had matching DNA samples on the evidence from the crime scene.

While Ronald passed away in a possible boating accident on August 24, 2011, Kevin took his life by hanging himself from a tree on October 21, 2014, reportedly fearing probable arrest and a maligned reputation. Kevin’s widow, Rebecca, sued the department following the suicide and won more than $6 million in punitive damages in 2020. On September 13, 2017, San Diego County Crime Stoppers, along with local enforcement officials, announced a reward of $1,000 for information on the case. Barbara’s homicide remains unsolved to date, though the San Diego police still treat it as an open case and hope to crack it with cutting-edge forensic technology shortly.

