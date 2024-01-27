Mixing Joy: BarBees Bartending’s Shark Tank Success Story

Cocktails have long been hailed as the life of the party, infusing a sense of fun and sophistication into social gatherings. They serve as the perfect icebreaker, facilitating fluid conversations and forging connections among attendees. The art of crafting cocktails has evolved into a delightful skill that not only enhances the social experience but also adds an element of entertainment to any event.

BarBees Bartending takes this concept to the next level by offering mobile cocktail classes, transforming any occasion into an interactive and dynamic affair. Their appearance on the 12th episode of the 15th season of ‘Shark Tank’ showcased their drive to make every event a memorable and spirited experience, making it an ideal choice for those looking to elevate their social gatherings.

BarBees Bartending: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Willow Sprague and Jessica Blakley, both enrolled at Belmont University from 2016 to 2019, pursued different academic paths. Willow focused on her bachelor’s in business administration, while Blakley pursued a bachelor’s in science. Introduced by mutual friends who recognized their compatibility, the two formed a deep and lasting friendship. In 2019, they attended a bartending class on a whim and stumbled upon the notion that a delightful beverage could enhance social interactions and celebratory moments at gatherings. Inspired by this idea, they launched BarBees Bartending later that year. Initially intending to provide bartending services exclusively, their venture took an unexpected turn.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of social events underwent a significant shift, prompting Willow Sprague and Jessica Blakley to reconsider their business strategy. Recognizing the limitations of traditional social gatherings, they harkened back to the couple of bartending classes they had previously taken. Realizing the potential of operating in a world increasingly reliant on virtual mediums, they pivoted their business model. Responding to requests from friends for virtual cocktail classes to celebrate occasions like birthdays, they discovered a burgeoning demand for their unique services.

Embracing this innovative approach, BarBees Bartending began promoting their virtual cocktail classes through social media channels, and the response was overwhelming. In no time, they found themselves fully booked. BarBees Bartending has refined its offerings to exclusively provide mobile cocktail classes, catering to a diverse range of occasions, including corporate events, bachelorettes, birthdays, anniversaries, and friendly gatherings. The booking process is streamlined, requiring clients to confirm the number of attendees for their chosen event. Once booked, a BarBees class instructor arrives at the designated space equipped with all the essential ingredients, excluding alcohol and ice, ready to kick-start the festivities.

BarBees Bartending Update: Where Are They Now?

BarBees Bartending, originating in Nashville, has rapidly expanded its reach to encompass seven cities: Nashville, Scottsdale, NYC, Austin, Palm Springs, Tampa, and Washington, DC. With a dedicated team of approximately 20 individuals, the company is actively pursuing further growth. Their unique model, centered around mobile cocktail classes, has proven to be a distinctive and engaging activity that brings people together, fostering memorable moments. Since their appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ their brilliance has gained widespread recognition, resulting in an unprecedented surge in demand and popularity.

The company’s commitment to providing a one-of-a-kind and entertaining service continues to drive its success all over the country. BarBees Bartending offers a versatile range of booking options to cater to diverse occasions and preferences. Customers can reserve cocktail classes for corporate events, bachelorette parties, and other specified occasions, tailoring the experience to suit the desired atmosphere. The company also extends its services to virtual classes, providing an engaging option for remote participants and fun date nights for couples. The classes typically span either 60 or 90 minutes, during which the group is guided in crafting 2 or 3 cocktails, respectively.

Booking can be conveniently done through their website or various third-party agencies. Costs vary depending on the session type and group, with specific pricing structures for occasions such as bachelorette parties, date nights, and virtual gatherings. For example, the cost per person for a bachelorette party is $60, while it is $80 per person for a session involving 2 or 3 cocktails. For a unique date night experience, the cost is $100 per person, which includes a 30-minute instruction. Virtual gatherings are available at a rate of $200 for a 45-minute session.

The spirit of the company is encompassed in this statement made by Willow Sprague. She said, “Fun and connection are at the heart of every cocktail class we teach. We aim to maintain that focus both with our clients and with our team. We want our team to enjoy what they do, and make great money while doing it. Our strategy to keep things fun for our team includes personable communication, bonus incentives, and celebrating their personal wins!” Such great morale will take the company a long way.

