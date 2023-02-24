Barry and Honey Sherman Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

Law enforcement officers in Toronto, Canada, were faced with a terrifying and complex homicide investigation when Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found murdered inside their own house. Interestingly, the couple was planning to sell their house, and a real estate agent was showing the building to some prospective buyers when they discovered the dead bodies. The podcast ‘Suspicion: The Billionaire Murders’ chronicles the gruesome double homicide and follows the investigation that tried its best to get to the bottom of the matter. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out more, shall we?

How Did Barry and Honey Sherman Die?

Barry Sherman was a well-known businessman who recognized the potential in Canada’s pharmaceutical industry and went on to establish the generic drug-making company Apotex Inc. An incredible businessman with a sharp mind, Barry wasted no time in taking his company to the top and soon amassed an immense net worth. Although he was known to be clever in his dealings, which naturally made him quite a few enemies, Barry generally maintained an amicable relationship with most. Besides, at the time of his murder, he and his wife, Honey, were proud parents of four children who were successful in their own rights.

While Barry was known for his great business mind and success in the pharmaceutical field, his wife, Honey, was hugely popular in the Toronto Jewish Community. Reports mention that Honey was the daughter of two Polish Holocaust survivors, and once she came over to Canada with Barry, she busied herself in philanthropic activities and was known as a kindhearted and generous individual. While neighbors and others who knew the Shermans described them as helpful people, the family was also known to donate generously to all organizations, including hospitals, charities, and the like. In fact, their philanthropic activities earned them a lot of goodwill in the community, which made their sudden murders pretty shocking.

On December 15, 2017, a real estate agent was showing Barry and Honey’s Toronto house to prospective buyers when the group came across a gruesome scene in the indoor pool room. While everything seemed normal at first, the real estate agent was shocked to find two human bodies in an awkward half-standing position on the pool deck. While it looked like an art installation at first glance, the group soon identified the bodies as that of Barry and Honey Sherman. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they declared the couple dead and noted that they were hanging by belts that were attached to a railing that surrounded the pool. However, even a thorough search of the house produced no DNA evidence, and the cops were unable to find any sign of forced entry. Later, an autopsy determined that Barry and Honey passed away due to ligature neck compression, and law enforcement officers were surprised to realize that the bodies were positioned in the same manner as an actual art piece the Shermans owned.

Who Killed Barry and Honey Sherman?

The initial investigation into Barry and Honey Sherman’s murders was pretty challenging as there were no leads or witnesses to work with. While a thorough search of the crime scene revealed no DNA evidence, the police noted that nothing was stolen from the house. That, combined with there being no sign of forced entry, eradicated burglary as a motive and indicated that someone with inside knowledge was responsible for the crime. Still, law enforcement officers canvassed the area around the house and even went door to door, hoping that someone might have seen something that could lead to a suspect. Several of the Sherman’s acquaintances were also interviewed, but apart from wondering if Barry’s business was related to the crime, neither of them could come up with the name of an immediate suspect who would want to harm the couple in such a heinous manner.

Initially, the police were unwilling to deem it a double homicide as they investigated if the incident could have been a murder-suicide. They wondered if Barry Sherman was strong enough to kill Honey before taking his own life. However, apart from being refuted by the couple’s loved ones, this theory had several flaws. For starters, Barry was not strong enough to strangle his wife and position her body in a specific way. Besides, while Barry would not be able to position himself after taking his own life, people wondered by the head of a pharmaceutical company would not use drugs but instead choose asphyxiation as a way of death. Hence, the incident was eventually determined to be a double homicide, and the police knew they had a tough investigation on their hands.

During the investigation, the police looked into Barry and Honey’s children as they were the ones who would benefit the most from their parents’ death. However, while the children were soon cleared of all suspicions, authorities learned that they had started their own investigation through a private investigator and were ready to pay a significant amount for any information that would lead to the killer. On the other hand, law enforcement officials also looked into Barry’s business and whether that had a role in the gruesome crime. Yet, nothing seemed out of the ordinary, and although there were some who spoke against the victim in the pharmaceutical industry, authorities determined that no one from that field was involved in the murder.

Incidentally, there has always been a list of suspects the police were interested in from the beginning. This list included Barry’s cousin, who got into an altercation with the businessman over a case of espionage and ended up suing him for $1 billion. Besides, authorities also learned how, just days before the murder, two unknown men took a tour of the Sherman’s house. While no one knew who the mysterious men were, they never turned up after the initial visit and remained unidentified throughout the investigation. However, with time, detectives ruled out these people as possible suspects.

Eventually, in December 2021, the police went public with a CCTV video from outside Barry and Honey’s house on the day of their murder. The video shows a figure walking along the sidewalk toward the victims’ house, and sometime later, he is seen walking back the way he originally arrived from. When sharing the video, the police said they believed this person was responsible for the murders. Yet, as they were unable to identify him, they asked the public to step forward with any information they might have. Unfortunately, the investigation hasn’t progressed since then, although authorities deem it an active investigation. Meanwhile, Barry and Honey’s children are pretty disappointed with the way law enforcement handled the case, but they still hope to bring the perpetrator to justice.

