Where Are Barry Sanders’ Kids Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Barry Sanders is arguably the only football running back to retire in the prime of his career without a single regret in any way, shape, or form. This much has actually even been evidenced in Amazon Prime’s ‘Bye Bye Barry,’ which delves deep into how his incredible skills as well as familial connections helped him rise in the NFL before he decided to let go in 1999. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about those individuals who’ve always meant most to him — his children; his four sons, Barry J, Nick, Nigel, and Noah — we’ve got the details for you.

Barry James Sanders Played Ball Before Moving On

Born on April 10, 1994, to pro athlete Barry and then-partner Aletha House as their only child, Barry J. is often referred to as “Jr.,” but the truth is he has an entirely different middle name — it honors his maternal grandfather. “I don’t think he ever wanted to be a junior,” his mother once said, especially since he was primarily raised by her in Oklahoma City and had also developed a deep passion for the game of football. After all, despite having a positive relationship with his dad, he never wanted any comparisons once he too began playing in the 2000s because not only is it a little unfair, but he’s also his own player.

In fact, during his freshman year at Heritage Hall High School back in 200 8, Barry J played a crucial role in helping them earn the 2A State Title by running 742 yards and having 12 touchdowns. He then became the sole sophomore on the 2009 Tulsa World all-state team before playing college ball for the Stanford University Cardinals (2012-2015) as well as the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2016). But now, with a Bachelor’s in Communication & Media Studies, along with a Master’s in Leisure Studies, he has managed to establish a great career for himself as a Brand Manager at Electronic Arts (EA) in Orlando, Florida.

Nigel Sanders is a Music Producer

Thanks to the unwavering, quiet support from both Barry and Lauren Campbell Sanders, their eldest son Nigel reportedly always knew he could follow in their footsteps by following his dreams. It was thus no surprise to them when he chose to enroll at Howard University in Washington DC to study music theoretically as well as practically, just to then evolve into a professional music producer. In fact, today, this 21-year-old beat specialist and fitness enthusiast goes by the stage name Sanjai, whose original pieces you can either buy or find all over most streaming platforms.

Nick Sanders is a Basketball Athlete

As the middle-born son of Barry and Lauren Campbell’s three, Nick arguably has a lot on his shoulders considering his parents’ legacy and their public separation even if they now appear to be friends. Nevertheless, nothing has ever stopped this Detroit native from pursuing his interests because he was actually brought up in a safe environment with encouragement at every step of the way. So today, at the age of 19, this Detroit Country Day high school graduate is proudly playing basketball for the Michigan State Spartans as a Guard – it appears as if he’s a Sophomore at the moment.

Noah Sanders is a High School Athlete Right Now

Last but certainly not least, we have Barry and Lauren Campbell’s youngest son, Noah Sanders, who is truly following in his father’s footsteps by turning into an athlete through and through. We say this because, from what we can tell, this youngster has already managed to build a name for himself as a running back as well as a track star at Wylie E. Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan. After all, he’s in the class of 2025, yet it appears as if he has an offer to play college ball for the FBS Division I University of Toledo’s Rockets, plus he has also unofficially visited Ohio State University.

Read More: Lauren Campbell Sanders: Where is Barry Sanders’ Ex-Wife Now?