Basia Newman: Where is the MasterChef Contestant Now?

Basia Newman was featured in front of the viewers in season 16 of Fox’s ‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’ as part of Team Europe. She is originally from Poland and wanted to showcase her roots through her culinary creations. From the outset, she showed that she was willing to take risks and fight through the pressure even when the competition pushed her outside of her comfort zone. While nerves occasionally led her to go off track, she continued to give every challenge her best shot. Despite finding herself on the verge of elimination, she persevered and eventually became one of the Top 5 contestants.

An Undercooked Protein Led to Basia Newman’s Elimination in the Semifinal

When Basia Newman stepped into the MasterChef kitchen, she was a resident of Asbury Park, New Jersey. However, she was originally from Poland and was representing the European territory. It was soon revealed that she is the wife of Michael Newman, who was one of the Top 5 contestants in season 11 of the competition. On the day of her audition, she prepared Polish truffle golumpkis. Although the judges noticed certain elementary mistakes in the dish, they praised the flavors. After much consideration of whether Basia could maintain her composure under the pressure of the competition, the judges ultimately awarded her the coveted apron, making her one of the 20 contestants.

As time passed, Basia did her best to showcase her culinary skills to the judges, but her journey wasn’t without setbacks. At times, she struggled under pressure and even came close to elimination, but she managed to survive. Her determination eventually led her to the Restaurant Takeover Challenge, where she became the team captain. Sadly, Basia was disappointed when her team lost the challenge, but she secured her spot in the Semifinal. During the first round, she unfortunately failed to cook her fish properly, which ultimately sealed her fate. Hence, Basia became the first person to get eliminated from the competition, bringing her journey to an abrupt end.

Basia Newman and Her Partner Have Established Themselves as Content Creators

When Basia appeared as a competitor on the show, she was working as a teacher in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Her work in the education sector enabled her to shape young minds and prepare the next generation for the future. In June 2024, she and Michael were interviewed on the ‘Catch The Moment Podcast,’ where they discussed their definition of success and how they navigate life’s hurdles. Beyond that, Basia has always shared her husband’s passion for cooking. When she was eliminated from the competition, she had expressed her wish to open her small restaurant in New Jersey.

As of writing, Basia and Michael appear to offer clients private dining and event services. They have also established their own identity, “Jersey Style,” through which they connect with the community and are building their personal brand. They maintain an active website, through which clients can easily contact them for private dining services. It also features two of their caps from their merchandise line, priced at $25 each. Using that same name, they run an Instagram page, where they have garnered over 227K followers as digital creators.

On the Instagram page, Basia and Michael often share a closer look into their personal and professional lives. There, she has notably also collaborated with several brands, such as Glow and HexClad. In March 2026, she attended a charity fashion show, Born to Runway, in New Jersey, hosted by Danielle Salvo. Throughout the event, the couple helped raise funds for the initiative, Mary’s Place By The Sea. Basia and Michael also share certain aspects of their everyday lives on their YouTube channel. Apart from that, she has seemingly chosen not to share further information about her professional life.

Basia Newman Enjoys the Little Joys of Life Alongside Her Husband

In her personal life, Basia treasures the time she spends with her husband, Michael Newman. The pair share their love for cooking and often turn their mutual passion into opportunities to cook together and enjoy hearty meals. They also love visiting several restaurants on their date nights, enjoying delicious cuisines. From relaxing on the quieter days in each other’s company to going on long walks, Basia and Michael cherish every moment they spend together. The couple tied the knot in November 2014 in the presence of their loved ones.

It wasn’t long before Basia and Michael welcomed their two furry pups, Lulu and Ella, into their lives. Unfortunately, the duo experienced a devastating loss when Ella passed away in January 2024. They were further left heartbroken when Lulu also unexpectedly passed away in November of that same year. Through those difficult moments, the pair remained steadfast beside each other as pillars of support. In their free time, Basia and Michael often make their way to the beaches, soaking in the sun.

Over time, Basia has learned to heal her soul by spending time outdoors, whether it’s taking a long walk in the forest, exploring nature, or simply hiking. Moreover, she maintains an active lifestyle by regularly visiting the gym and adhering to a strict fitness routine. At the same time, she makes every effort to spend quality time with her close friends and celebrates life’s milestones with them. Basia’s supportive nature often comes to the forefront when she cheers on her fellow competitors on the show. It also highlights the close bond that they have developed over time.

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