Bea and Saul: The Love Island Spain Stars Are Still in Love

Discovering the possibilities of a true connection, several singles embark on a whirlwind journey in ‘Love Island Spain.’ The spin-off chronicles the tumultuous highs and lows of romance among a streak of individuals. Akin to drama and heartbreak, the singles meander through different situations as they seek to find a partner most compatible with them. However, their journey is filled with more issues as other singles are added to the picture. Beatriz Kante and Saul Braco are two individuals whose heartfelt journey has made fans curious about their latest whereabouts.

Bea and Saul’s Love Island Spain Journey

Arriving in the tropical paradise, 29-year-old Beatriz and 26-year-old Saul decided to find forevermore among other singles. Not having been in a relationship for more than five years, Beatriz had hoped to discover the magic she was missing in her life. The magician’s apprentice found her wish come true when Saul came to ‘Love Island.’ The duo’s journey began on Day 1 as they were introduced to each other by host Cristina Pedroche. Within minutes of seeing each other, the couple found an innate attraction. After Saul picked Bea at the first coupling, the individuals began their ever-evolving journey on the show.

Unlike other members of the villa, Bea and Saul’s relationship wasn’t challenged by anything. With time, the individuals grew closer to each other and managed to find common ground on several fronts. Against the turmoil that went on in the house, Bea and Saul found a growing affection with one another. Throughout the season, they stood by each other through challenges and other ups and downs. Their affection for each other was also enjoyed by fans who kept them out of elimination. Given their unchallenged devotion to each other, fans naturally voted for the couple to be a finalist on the show. Albeit losing the top spot, Saul and Bea were still ecstatic that they managed to have six weeks and hone their connection.

Bea and Saul Are Creating New Memories Together

After their sojourn on reality television, Bea and Saul returned to normal life and began creating new milestones as a couple, too. Since leaving the exotic villa of ‘Love Island Spain,’ Bea and Saul have remained steadfast in their devotion to one another. Even though the individuals couldn’t get the cash prize, they still had plans to travel together in a van.

While the avid travelers are yet to dash out on the road in a van, they have remained true to part of their plans. Their love for traveling and exploring has taken them to numerous beaches and scenic locations. Besides this, the duo also share snippets of their day-to-day life with fans online. Having made their mark on reality television, the two have continued to grow as online creators, too. Their social media channels have since accrued a significant following.

As such, the couple has been making milestones on several fronts. They continue to share their affection for one another in unique ways. Drawing parallels between their connection and the ever-lasting bonds between penguins, Bea affectionately captioned a picture with Saul as “Do you know what they say about penguins in love? I found mine.” In a recent post celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday, Saul made an evocation of his love for Bea. He wrote, “I wanna say thank you for crossing my path and wanting to join me in it. Thank you for reminding me what love is: the love of the good. One based on sincerity, respect, and freedom..”

Even on the professional front, the couple has been making new milestones. As a fitness trainer, Saul has continued to lend his expertise to an array of clientele. With a specialization in Sport Sciences, he continues to work as a dietitian. He’s also working as a model and an online creator. Similarly, Bea, once a magician’s apprentice, is now a creative and online creator. The two continue to use their social media to share a myriad of highlights from their life. Naturally, we look forward to all the personal and professional milestones that Beatriz and Saul will achieve.

