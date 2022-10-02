Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig Murders: Where is Tyrone Noling Now?

AMC+’s ‘True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here’ covers the tragic and brutal murder of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig in April 1990. Their neighbor’s son found the couple shot on their ranch in Portage County, Ohio. The police had to follow a lot of leads and gather relevant information before they could finally nail the perpetrator. The episode takes the viewers through the complex investigation process, laying down the facts concisely. If you want to learn the identity and the current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered. Let’s delve in then, shall we?

How Did Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig Die?

Bearnhardt Hartig was born on September 22, 1908, in Frostburg in Allegany County, Maryland, to George Hartig and Rachel Bevans Hartig. Cora Arnold Hartig was born in 1909 in Avilton in Garrett County, Maryland, to Lloyd A Arnold and Susie A Baker Arnold. They got married and moved to a ranch in Portage County, Ohio.

On April 7, 1990, James Davis, the son of neighbors of the Hartigs, noticed that the Hartigs’ garage door was open and that the lawn tractor had been sitting in the yard for two days. He checked on the Hartigs and found them lying on their kitchen floor. Davis called the police. The police found the bodies fully clothed in the kitchen and noticed a strong smell, apparently from decaying flesh. Detectives found 10 Winchester .25 caliber shell casings near the bodies.

Cora Hartig had been shot five times and had died “as a result of gunshot wounds to her chest with internal injuries.” Bearnhardt Hartig, shot three times, died from “gunshot wounds to his right chest with multiple visceral injuries.” The shots had been fired from a distance greater than one and one half to three feet since there was no evidence of stippling or gunpowder residue.

Who Killed Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig?

Around 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. on April 5, 1990, Dalesandro drove Noling, St. Clair, and Wolcott from Alliance into Portage County. They stopped at the Hartigs’ ranch home in Atwater Township. The Hartigs were both 81 years old. When Dalesandro stopped and Noling and St. Clair got out, Bearnhardt Hartig had been mowing the grass. Noling knocked on the front door, and when Cora Hartig answered, Noling “pushed his way in” and St. Clair followed him. St. Clair had the shotgun, and Noling had a .25 caliber semiautomatic, with one clip in the gun and another clip in his pocket.

After dropping Noling and St. Clair off, Dalesandro and Wolcott drove around for a while, returned, and parked in the Hartigs’ driveway. About 20 to 30 minutes after Noling and St. Clair had entered the Hartigs’ home, Wolcott heard some gunshots, heard a lady scream, and another round of gunshots. A few seconds later Noling and St. Clair came running out and got in the car.

Two days after the discovery of the Hartigs’ bodies, Alliance police arrested Noling and his accomplices in connection with the Alliance robberies. While in police custody with Noling, Tyrone admitted his involvement in the Hartig murders to two fellow jail inmates. He however denied to the police that he had any role to play in the murder of the Hartigs.

Where is Tyrone Noling Today?

The grand jury indicted Noling on two counts of aggravated felony murder along with aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. All the counts included gun specifications. The trial jury found Noling guilty as charged and he was sentenced to death in 1996. Various appeals have been filed on Noling’s behalf in the years since, including to the Ohio Supreme Court, but all have been dismissed.

Noling has long denied any involvement in the Hartigs’ deaths. In recent years, the Ohio Innocence Project, an initiative of the University of Cincinnati College of Law that defends those it believes were wrongly convicted of crimes, has taken up Noling’s case. In March 2022, the 11th District Court of Appeals reversed a Portage County Common Pleas Court decision denying Tyrone, 49, access to records that potentially include evidence his trial attorneys were never given.

