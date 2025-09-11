Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: Is Glen Dead?

‘Beauty in Black’ season 2 delves back into the chaotic lives of the Bellaries, the high-profile, wealthy family of which Kimmie is now a big part. However, entering into a marriage of convenience with Horace was simply the beginning of a ruthless race. The young woman first learn to trust the drastic turn her life has taken, for all the good and much of the bad that it comes with. Fortunately, the newfound power Kimmie and her friends, Angel and Rain, now wield proves to be a worthy incentive. Meanwhile, Horace’s actual family continues to spiral in the aftermath of their patriarch’s decision, which poses a significant threat to their individual hefty inheritances. Additionally, Mallory’s position in the family, but more importantly in the lucrative family business, enters a new, precarious stage. Thus, unpredictably, disruption and unexpected new changes await everyone as the new Mrs. Bellarie steps into her power. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Recap

Horace’s marriage to Kimmie expectantly turns the Bellarie family’s lives upside down. All the power and wealth that the family enjoys stems from the will that divides the Beauty in Black company’s shares among each member in a way that was designed to keep the bonds between them true and strong. However, the hostile relationships between the members ensure that these failsafes only add fuel to their conflict. Now that Kimmie is legally married to Horace, she falls under the same protections that prevent anyone from attempting to assassinate her out of the game entirely. On top of that, the patriarch makes adjustments to his own personal will to keep Angel, Rain, and Sylvie safe from internal harm. Even so, once Kimmie and her family are introduced to the various luxuries of their new life, she can’t help but remain suspicious of the entire ordeal.

Meanwhile, Angel finds himself in a different kind of trouble after he’s wrongly arrested for the theft of a car. It’s just his luck that the car belongs to Daniel Lakeland, a dangerous criminal, whose father happened to die of a medical condition in the backseat. In actuality, Kimmie is the one to blame for the theft and the unfortunate death. However, in protecting her from the consequences, Horace unwittingly signs off using Angel as the unlucky scapegoat. Eventually, the news reaches Rain thanks to Alex, the new driver Horace assigned to her and the others. After seeing the girls earn their freedom from Jules, the driver is eager to earn their trust, team up with them, and get out of a tough spot of his own. Unfortunately, once Kimmie learns about Angel, her paranoia hits the ceiling, and she instantly attempts to flee away from Horace, his schemes, and the rest of the Bellaries. Nonetheless, the patriarch manages to stop her before she can run. The fact that he’s accompanied by Angel, who managed to survive the attempt on his life, helps.

Despite the short-lived friction between Kimmie and Horace, they manage to work through their complications, as the latter begins giving lessons on his business and family to his wife. Meanwhile, Kimmie goes on a vengeful killing spree, finally exacting revenge on Daga, the woman who manipulated her into and botched her plastic surgery, nearly killing her. Alex accompanies her for the secret mission, eager to prove his worth and loyalty. On the other hand, Horace begins to consider alternative solutions for his terminal cancer diagnosis, at Sylvie’s encouragement. As a result, the older man finds himself on a plane ride to Italy when the time comes around for Kimmie to officially meet the family, this time as their boss, in a mandatory meeting. However, in her absence, Sylvie and Rain manage to get up to some serious trouble that results in Glen, the stable boy, taking a two-storey drop out of a window.

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Ending: Does Glen, Jules’ Son, Die?

As Kimmie steps into the new role of Horace’s wife and subsequently the COO of the Bellarie empire, the biggest change in dynamic comes between her and Jules. Previously, the latter had an insurmountable control over the woman. She was one of the many whom he trafficked into sex work with threats of arrest or worse. However, now as Mrs. Bellarie, she’s the one standing above him on the employment ladder. His connections to Roy and Norman still make it difficult for her to get entirely rid of him, at least for now. Still, there’s nothing stopping her from making her own moves to ensure his eventual downfall. Yet, despite all of this, Jules isn’t entirely vulnerable. As the Head of Security for the family, rich in money and vices, he has the advantage of knowing everyone’s deepest, darkest secrets. AS such, he’s prepared to go the extra mile to protect what’s his.

This includes Glen, his son, who works at Horace’s estate during his off-time from college. The young man is a stable boy who looks after the many horses owned by the patriarch. As a result, when Kimmie and her family move into the mansion, he’s on the ranch. Naturally, his paths end up crossing with Sylvie, Kimmie’s bright-eyed younger sister, who is curious about Horace’s hooved animals. Initially, Angel sticks around on her inquisitive quest, but gets distracted by cars and promises of an all-expenses-paid shopping spree. Consequently, Sylvie finds herself alone in a place that her caretakers certainly deem too dangerous. For the same reason, when Rain finds out that the teenager is on her own, she instantly takes off to locate her. To her surprise, she finds her in Glen’s room. Upon hearing noises of pleasure, Rain jumps to conclusions, allowing her protective streak to show. As a result, she throws Glen off of Sylvie and ends up pushing him out of the second-floor window.

Nonetheless, Rain realizes her reaction had been entirely out of sorts because the young man was never assaulting Sylvie in the first place. Instead, their relations, though spontaneously sparked, were entirely consensual. After failing to reach Angel, the older woman reaches out to Alex, having no one else to turn to. To her horror, the driver reveals that Glen is Jules’ son. Afterward, once Kimmie’s meeting is over, Alex meets Kimmie to help her with the body, only to realize the other man has somehow survived the fall and copious amounts of blood loss. Around the same time, Kimmie also arrives on the premises and realizes exactly what her best friend had done. Alex has a plan to deal with the fallout of the incident: getting Glen to emergency care and betting on his ensuing memory loss to pass off the incident as a horse-riding accident. Nonetheless, it’s evident that the young man’s threadbare survival is as dangerous for Kimmie and Rain as his death would have been. Thus, we can expect Jules to remain a major aggregator in the protagonist’s life in the season’s second part, this time for a different, more lethal reason.

What Happens to the Company? Is Kimmie the New Boss?

Once Horace leaves for his treatment, he implicitly leaves Kimmie with the most power at the table when it comes to the Beauty in Black company. As the HOO, she owns some of the most shares and has greater control over the company’s executive decisions. Thus, her first day in the office as the boss becomes a power play spectacle of sorts. The entire reason Horace marries the woman in the first place is to use her fierce, non-nonsense attitude to further aggravate his family and rob them of his wealth once he inevitably bites the bullet. As such, now is her time to prove that all of it has been worth it. Thus, Horace sends out a group email, inviting his family to a mandatory meeting with Kimmie. He also ensures the creation of safeholds that would prevent anyone from skipping the meeting by leveraging significant fines.

On her first day on the job, Kimmie intentionally shows up late to force everyone else to stew in their frustration and anxiety. She also asserts her own power and dominance over almost every worthwhile member. She dodges Mallory’s false goodwill and upholds her authority in the office, over the other employees, as well as the Bellaries. She uses her newfound power to intimidate and humiliate Roy, who had once exploited her without a second thought. Likewise, she refuses to waver in the face of Olivia’s attempted intimidation. Furthermore, once the real meeting rolls around, she showcases her competency by refusing to play by their rules and putting her own new ideas in place. She also uncovers some suspicious financial activities: Olivia and Norman’s secret offshore laundering bank accounts. Ultimately, Horace, who takes in the show through CCTV cameras, is pleased with his new wife’s expert way of antagonizing his family. Still, with the lawsuits still looming over the company’s head, Kimmie certainly has a long and tough journey ahead of her.

Is Charles Going to Lose His Shares?

Horace and Norman’s father put multiple stipulations in place around his will, which include the shares of the Beauty in Black company. Alongside discouragements against divorces and assassinations, the will also states that anyone charged with a felony will automatically be written out of the will. This is exactly why Horace holds so much power over Norman and Roy, especially now that he has discovered their connection to the illegal sex trafficking ring. Olivia has enough blood on her hands, and Mallory has also committed a murder, albeit accidentally. Consequently, Horace and Kimmie, who are by no measure saints on their own, have leverage to move against almost every member of the Bellarie family. Unfortunately for Charles, it doesn’t take long for him to incur one such penalty himself.

Unlike his other family members, Charles is not interested in any of the drama or the politics that unravel among the Bellaries. Instead, he’s only interested in partying, drinking, drugs, and having sex. For the longest time, he has been stringing the family attorney Varney along, sleeping with him but refusing to acknowledge the reality of the other’s feelings for him. Even after Roy learns about their relationship, and continues to maliciously out the lawyer to the rest of the Bellaries, the younger brother continues to wear his air of nonchalance and disregard. For the same reason, Varney eventually grows tired of Charles’ antics. Therefore, after one too many tantrums, involving an ill-advised hook-up from the club, Dustin, the attorney, decides to ditch the other man for good. However, the timing ends up being abysmal for Charles.

Unsurprisingly, Dustin turns out to be a robber who seduces the young Bellarie and follows him home to scout out the place and pull a robbery the next morning. Since Varney has already left the premises, the young man is entirely alone against three criminals. Still, Charles manages to fight his way through and shoot Dustin and his friends dead. However, this lands him in a different pickle. His house and system are chock-full enough of drugs to legally implicate him. Therefore, there’s no way he’ll get out of the situation by contacting the police. This leaves him with three dead bodies to somehow get rid of. Worst of all, Varney seems insistent on avoiding him, finally putting up walls around his heart. As a result, he ultimately resorts to getting rid of the dead bodies himself by cutting them up into pieces in his bathroom. Thus, Varney finds him surrounded by limbs and covered in blood. Yet, before he even has the time to properly distance himself from the trainwreck situation, cops break down the door and arrest the two men. Therefore, it seems safe to say, Charles, with his house full of dismembered dead bodies, might just be the first Bellarie to officially lose his spot on the will.

Is Horace’s Cancer Treatable?

In many ways, Horace’s cancer diagnosis is what sets the patriarch on his journey of revenge against his family. He has hated his brother, ex-wife, and sons for the longest time. Thus, he cannot stomach the idea of leaving his millions in shares and properties to them now that his death is near. For the same reason, he comes up with the plan to marry Kimmie, transferring his wealth to her and using her as a means to take his family down. However, as his time nears and his plan begins to take shape, Horace becomes more and more desperate for survival. As such, when Sylvie sends him information about an experimental cancer treatment in Thailand, he allows himself to look into the matter.

Later, his doctor informs him that he had previously declined the same idea, unwilling to entertain he risk of dying anywhere that wasn’t his own home. However, now that a new tide has entered his life with Kimmie and the others’ arrival, Horace is more receptive to the idea of a hopeful future. Consequently, he decides to gamble on his fate and flies out to Italy, where similar treatment is available. As of now, at the end of season 2’s Part 1, it’s unclear where this treatment may lead Horace. Many have recovered from their terminal illness with its help. Yet, various factors are involved in the end result. Ultimately, his demise remains as precarious as ever. Still, he and those who care for him have more hope for his survival than before.

