10 Shows Like Beauty in Black You Must See

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ presents the narratives of two women navigating different yet dangerously similar worlds. One of the protagonists, Kimmie, finds herself on the wrong side of the tracks after her mother kicks her out at eighteen. Consequently, as a young adult, she has become entangled in the wrong business, coerced into the stripping industry by her pimp, Jules, whose menacing connections run far and wide. One of these connections is to the Bellarie family, which has built a wealthy hair care empire with devious, hidden secrets. Mallory, the other protagonist, married into the Bellarie family young and now runs their prosperous company. However, one misstep may end up costing her the precarious family that keeps the dysfunctional family together.

As the show focuses on this double-edged world, it takes on the themes of flawed families and the sex industry. Thus, the narrative savors the danger and drama that surrounds Kimmie and Mallory’s lives, exploring the gritty reality of their varying experiences and leaving fans wanting more similarly sizzling dramas.

10. Dynasty (2017-2022)

‘Beauty in Black’ excels in depicting burning drama between inter-connected characters and their ever-expanding complications. As such, ‘Dynasty’ will prove to be the next best thing for fans of the genre. Created by Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz, the show reboots the eponymous soap opera from the 1980s. Blake Carrington, the CEO of a thriving business, gets engaged to his much younger employee Cristal. This invites the attention of his daughter, Fallon, who is convinced her father is being played. As a result, she attempts to foil the couple’s engagement and ends up earning her father’s ire. Consequently, she turns to her father’s rival, Jeff Colby, igniting a feud between two of the wealthiest families in the country.

9. The Family Business (2018-)

For fans of ‘Beauty in Black’ who have found a vacuum in their time for quality drama between morally ambiguous characters who are a part of the same dysfunctional family, ‘The Family Business’ promises to be the best bet. ‘The Family Business’ is an action crime show based on creator Carl Weber’s eponymous book series that centers around the Duncan family, owners of a New York-based exotic car dealership. However, beneath the surface, the family holds ties to dangerous mafia circles. Therefore, as a shift in power occurs with Lavernius’ retirement and his son Orlando’s takeover, the Duncans find themselves treading new waters. Much like ‘Beauty in Black,’ this show also thrives on a balanced focus on grounded drama and outlandish criminal storylines, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

8. Empire (2015-2020)

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, ‘Empire’ is a music drama show that presents a fascinatingly intricate dynamic between a dying man, his family, and his legacy. The Empire Entertainment CEO, Lucious Lyon, learns about his upcoming doom when he receives a terminal medical diagnosis. Therefore, after building his successful domain from the ashes of his drug-dealing past, the man refuses to let his legacy fade with him. For the same reason, he must choose an heir between his three sons, CFO Andre, R&B musician Jamal, and rapper Hakeem. Naturally, the same incites a fierce rivalry between the three brothers, which is only intensified once their estranged mother with a criminal past, Cookie Lyon, enters the picture. The dynamics within the Lyon family remain notably reminiscent of the complicated Bellarie family, making them the perfect new subject for ‘Beauty in Black’ fans.

7. Fatal Seduction (2023-)

Steven Pillemer’s ‘Fatal Seduction,’ the South African remake of the Mexican show ‘Dark Desire,’ is an erotic thriller that delves into a world of crime and drama. It follows Nandi Mahlati, a successful professor with a failing marriage who finds herself embarking on a risqué weekend getaway trip with her best friend, Brenda. The weekend ends in a passionate affair with a younger man, Jacob—and unexpectedly, Brenda’s mysterious death. Consequently, once Nandi returns to her regular life, she becomes a suspect in the criminal investigation around her friend’s murder—a matter least helped by the discovery that Jacob is a new student at Nandi’s university. Predictably, the show equips plot twists and interpersonal drama, further escalated by the entangling mess of Nandi’s family, to deliver an entertainment-heavy tale that ‘Beauty in Black’ fans are bound to find intriguing.

6. Riches (2022)

Abby Ajayi’s drama show ‘Riches’ follows the story of two siblings who find themselves embroiled in an inheritance struggle after their estranged father passes away. Stephen Richards worked from the ground up and built his cosmetics empire, carving out a space for Black-owned businesses in the industry. Therefore, his death, caused by a heart attack, comes as a shock and threatens to leave his company, Flair & Glory, vulnerable. Nevertheless, in his will, Stephen leaves his entire business to Nina and Simon, his alienated children from his first marriage. This leads to a dangerous clash between the siblings and the deceased patriarch’s second family, including his widow, Claudia.

‘Riches’ brings the bitter side of familial relationships to the forefront, showcasing the damage interpersonal rivalries can cause. Consequently, this show is bound to remind viewers of the dynamic between the Bellarie patriarchs and heirs in ‘Beauty in Black.’

5. Power (2014-2020)

‘Power’ is an evergreen classic show in the overlapping genre of crime and family-driven drama genre. James St. Patrick helms this Courtney A. Kemp show as a notorious drug dealer who operates under the alias Ghost. Despite his proficiency in the underworld, James seeks a way out to embark on a straight-laced life as a nightclub owner. Nevertheless, his stained past continues to haunt him at every turn, inviting unwanted attention from the authorities. Simultaneously, his personal life goes south as his marriage with his wife, Tasha, continues to devolve. In following the reluctant double life that James leads, the show ends up employing the narratives of multiple characters, including the drug kingpin’s family and professional partners. Therefore, much like ‘Beauty in Black,’ this show also depicts a well-rounded and varied criminal narrative full of riveting characters.

4. Queen Sugar (2016-2022)

‘Queen Sugar,’ created by Ava DuVernay, is for the fans who enjoyed the complicated family dynamics of ‘Beauty in Black’ and would have loved to see a heightened focus on it. The drama show revolves around the Bordelon family, made up of three estranged siblings who inherit equal parts of their deceased father’s sugarcane farm in rural Louisiana. Despite leading drastically different lives, the three siblings find themselves drifting toward the farm, reluctantly sharing each other’s company. Inspired by Natalie Baszile’s eponymous book, the show scrutinizes the messy complexities of familial relationships, offering compelling characters who sport their own distinct struggles. As such, if ‘Beauty in Black’ has left you interested in exploring stories with similar interpersonal relationships, this show is for you.

3. P-Valley (2020-)

In ‘P-Valley,’ Katori Hall adapts her play’ Pussy Valley’ and brings the story of the various employees at a Mississippi strip club. Uncle Clifford Sayles is the non-binary owner of The Pynk Strip Club, which houses multiple talented dancers, including the celebrated trio, expert Mercedes Woodbine, Keyshawn Harris, and Hailey Colton. As the complications clouding the personal lives of these characters grow, so do their workplace rivalries, paving the way for a captivating spectacle. While ‘Beauty in Black’ showcases the darker side of the stripping profession through Kimmie’s character and her thorny circumstances, ‘P-Valley’ offers an alternative take. As such, if you’ve found an interest in the various themes of Kimmie’s storyline, this show will prove to be worth your attention.

2. Greenleaf (2016-2022)

‘Greenleaf‘ is a soap opera drama show created by Craig Wright that thrives in telling the story of the titular family and their magnetic, messy relationships. Bishop James and Lady Mae, heads of the Greenleaf family, have built a successful name for themselves through their megachurch in Memphis. However, the church hides a world of dark secrets that sustain the family while also keeping them on a risky edge. Consequently, those secrets threaten to unravel when Grace Greenleaf, the estranged daughter, returns to the family mansion, intent on getting to the bottom of her sister’s mysterious death. Thus begins the Greenleaf family’s grapple with their own best-kept lies as rivalries, clandestine affairs, and never-ending greed promise to herald in their doom. ‘Greenleaf’ and ‘Beauty in Black’ share their preference for successful families with a shady past whose biggest enemy remains their one inability to function as a shared unit.

1. All the Queen’s Men (2021)

Created by Christian Keyes, ‘All the Queen’s Men’ is a unique crime show based on his own novel ‘Ladies Night.’ Diving into the nightclub industry, the narrative focuses on Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, who reigns as the top dog in exotic male entertainment circles. However, as her influence and power grow, so does the dangers of her competition. As a result, Marilyn and her trusted few find themselves taking on the challenges that the cutthroat industry throws at them to expand their ever-growing empire. The show’s protagonist proposes a compelling blend between Kimmie and Mallory, the two leads of ‘Beauty in Black.’ Thus, as Marilyn survives in Kimmie’s world with Mallory’s penchant for viciousness, the character becomes an inevitable point of interest for fans of the latter show.

