Step into the magical world of family entertainment with our curated list of the best family movies on Disney Plus! Get ready to embark on a cinematic adventure that caters to the young and the young at heart. From enchanting animations that will make your kids’ eyes sparkle to timeless classics that will have the whole family quoting lines for years, we’ve sifted through Disney’s treasure trove to bring you the ultimate movie marathon. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming tales, side-splitting comedies, or epic adventures, our selection guarantees laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. So, grab your Mickey ears and prepare for a magical movie marathon that’ll make your family time extra special.

10. Miracle (2004)

‘Miracle’ is a sports drama directed by Gavin O’Connor. This inspiring film tells the true story of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, which, against all odds, triumphed over the heavily favored Soviet Union in the ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Kurt Russell delivers a standout performance as Coach Herb Brooks, who molds a group of young, inexperienced players into a tight-knit team that achieves the improbable. The movie captures the intense Cold War-era rivalry and patriotic fervor, making ‘Miracle’ a compelling tale of determination, teamwork, and the power of believing in the extraordinary.

9. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

‘Home Alone: The Holiday Heist’ is a delightful addition to the beloved ‘Home Alone’ franchise. The plot centers on a young boy named Finn Baxter who, while spending Christmas in a creepy, old house, must defend it from burglars using clever traps. The film combines the essence of the original films with a fresh storyline, offering humor, suspense, and cute moments that make it an ideal family movie. Its message of family bonding, courage, and resourcefulness resonates with viewers of all ages, making it a perfect choice for a cozy holiday movie night that both kids and parents can enjoy.

8. Coco (2017)

‘Coco,’ a Pixar masterpiece available on Disney Plus, weaves a warm tale of family, music, and Mexican culture. The story follows Miguel, a young boy with dreams of becoming a musician, who embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to unravel family secrets. This visually stunning animated film not only celebrates the importance of family bonds but also showcases the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos. With its dazzling visuals, enchanting music, and a message that resonates across generations, ‘Coco’ is a must-watch family movie, promoting values of love, heritage, and chasing one’s dreams.

7. Turner & Hooch (1989)

‘Turner & Hooch‘ is a heartwarming family film directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Starring Tom Hanks as neat freak detective Scott Turner and his unlikely partner, a slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch. When Hooch’s owner is murdered, the two form an unconventional partnership to solve the crime. This comedy-drama offers a mix of humor, suspense, and a heartwarming bond between man and dog. It’s a great family movie due to its wholesome message about the power of companionship, even in the unlikeliest of forms.

6. Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Directed by David Lowery, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy‘ is a fantasy adventure film that serves as an enchanting remake of Disney’s 1953 animated classic, which is adapted from Sir J. M. Barrie’s 1904 play ‘Peter Pan, or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up’ (also known as ‘Peter Pan’), stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters. The story revolves around Peter Pan and Wendy, who, along with Wendy’s brothers and Peter’s loyal friend Tinker Bell, journey to the wondrous world of Neverland. Amidst their adventures, Wendy finds herself on a transformative journey and faces off against the notorious Captain Hook, Peter’s arch-nemesis.

5. The Greatest Showman (2017)

‘The Greatest Showman‘ is a captivating musical biopic inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, the famous American showman. Starring Hugh Jackman, it tells the story of Barnum’s rise from obscurity to create a mesmerizing circus, celebrating diversity and embracing outcasts. This film’s high-energy musical numbers, including the hit song ‘This Is Me,’ are both infectious and endearing. Its message of acceptance, ambition, and the importance of family makes it an excellent family movie, as it delivers a spectacle of entertainment with valuable life lessons, suitable for viewers of all ages.

4. Cruella (2021)

‘Cruella‘ is a Disney film that serves as an origin story for the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, known for her obsession with Dalmatian fur. Starring Emma Stone as Estella, who transforms into the infamous Cruella, the film dives into her backstory, revealing a complex character driven by fashion and revenge. Set in 1970s London’s punk rock scene, it showcases her rise in the fashion world while engaging in a rivalry with the haughty Baroness, played by Emma Thompson. With its edgy style, captivating performances, and a compelling exploration of the character, ‘Cruella’ offers a fresh perspective on a classic antagonist.

3. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ adapted from C.S. Lewis’s beloved fantasy novel, is a fantastic family movie. Directed by Andrew Adamson, this enchanting film boasts a stellar cast, including Tilda Swinton as the White Witch and Liam Neeson as the voice of Aslan. The plot follows the adventures of the Pevensie siblings as they enter the magical land of Narnia, battling the White Witch’s tyranny alongside mythical creatures. With its breathtaking visuals and an engrossing narrative, this movie not only brings the book to life but also imparts timeless lessons of courage, loyalty, and the triumph of good over evil, making it a perfect family choice.

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a unique stop-motion animated musical directed by Henry Selick, with a story and characters conceived by the visionary Tim Burton. It follows the adventures of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides to take over the holiday. The film’s darkly enchanting visuals and hauntingly delightful songs, composed by Danny Elfman, make it a captivating blend of Halloween and Christmas themes. This darkly whimsical tale has become a cult classic, celebrated for its macabre charm and memorable characters, making it a perennial favorite of family movie-watching sessions during the holiday season.

1. National Treasure (2004)

‘National Treasure’ is a great family movie for its engrossing blend of history, puzzles, and action. Directed by Jon Turteltaub, it follows Ben Gates, portrayed by Nicholas Cage, on an exhilarating quest to uncover a hidden treasure with deep historical significance. The film’s engaging plot, riddled with cryptic clues and historical trivia, not only entertains but also educates. It is like a less violent version of Indiana Jones. The movie seamlessly weaves adventure with a lesson in American history, making it an exciting yet educational experience for viewers of all ages. With its charismatic characters and thrilling escapades, ‘National Treasure’ is a cinematic treasure hunt that keeps the whole family engaged from start to finish.

