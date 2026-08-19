Step into the magical world of family entertainment with our curated list of the best family movies on Disney Plus! Get ready to embark on a cinematic adventure that caters to the young and the young at heart. From enchanting animations that will make your kids’ eyes sparkle to timeless classics that will have the whole family quoting lines for years, we’ve sifted through Disney’s treasure trove to bring you the ultimate movie marathon. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming tales, side-splitting comedies, or epic adventures, our selection guarantees laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. So, grab your Mickey ears and prepare for a magical movie marathon that’ll make your family time extra special.

19. World’s Best (2023)

12-year-old math prodigy Prem Patel has reached a midlife crisis, and only his dead rapper father can pull him out of it. How? By being his son’s imaginary friend! Thus begins Prem’s quest to find whether rapping and hip-hop are in his DNA. In his endeavor, he is joined by his friends Jerome, Mercedes, and Gabe. This feel-good musical comedy-drama is directed by Roshan Sethi and stars Manny Magnus, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Punam Patel, Max Malas, Kayla Njeri, and Dorian Giordano. Time to get mathinated, people! You can watch ‘World’s Best’ here.

18. Miracle (2004)

‘Miracle’ is a sports drama directed by Gavin O’Connor. This inspiring film tells the true story of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, which, against all odds, triumphed over the heavily favored Soviet Union in the ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Kurt Russell delivers a standout performance as Coach Herb Brooks, who molds a group of young, inexperienced players into a tight-knit team that achieves the improbable. The movie captures the intense Cold War-era rivalry and patriotic fervor, making ‘Miracle’ a compelling tale of determination, teamwork, and the power of believing in the extraordinary. You can watch the movie here.

17. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

‘Home Alone: The Holiday Heist’ is a delightful addition to the beloved ‘Home Alone’ franchise. The plot centers on a young boy named Finn Baxter who, while spending Christmas in a creepy, old house, must defend it from burglars using clever traps. The film combines the essence of the original films with a fresh storyline, offering humor, suspense, and cute moments that make it an ideal family movie. Its message of family bonding, courage, and resourcefulness resonates with viewers of all ages, making it a perfect choice for a cozy holiday movie night that both kids and parents can enjoy. You may watch the film here.

16. National Treasure (2004)

‘National Treasure’ is a great family movie for its engrossing blend of history, puzzles, and action. Directed by Jon Turteltaub, it follows Ben Gates, portrayed by Nicholas Cage, on an exhilarating quest to uncover a hidden treasure with deep historical significance. The film’s engaging plot, riddled with cryptic clues and historical trivia, not only entertains but also educates. It is like a less violent version of Indiana Jones. The movie seamlessly weaves adventure with a lesson in American history, making it an exciting yet educational experience for viewers of all ages. With its charismatic characters and thrilling escapades, ‘National Treasure’ is a cinematic treasure hunt that keeps the whole family engaged from start to finish. You can check out the movie here.

15. Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Based on the eponymous animated movie and the show, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ shows how a young girl named Lilo (Maia Kealoha) prays for a friend, and she comes across what seems to be a dog. She names it Stitch, who is soon revealed to be an alien from outer space that his creator is looking for and tracks him down to Earth. Moreover, the CIA has found out about the creature and sends an agent to investigate. How these three plots connect is underscored by the bond that forms between Lilo and Stitch, who have clearly become family. Apt for family binging, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ can be streamed here.

14. Flubber (1997)

Robin Williams plays absentminded scientist Philip Brainard in Les Mayfield’s ‘Flubber,’ a remake of ‘The Absent-Minded Professor’ (1961). The comedy movie follows Philip, who develops a sentient elastic and kinetic green goo. Unfortunately, his obsession with science pulls him away from his fiancée Sara, who becomes the target of Philip’s rival, Wilson. Aided by his robot assistant, Weebo, Philip not only has to get back Sara but also save his college’s reputation at an upcoming basketball game. As surreal as it sounds, Flubber is the only way to do that, or at least for Philip. Co-starring Marcia Gay Harden and Christopher McDonald, ‘Flubber’ is a thoroughly funny movie that is perfect for a movie night with your family, especially because of how the great Robin Williams deals with his new creation. The movie can be streamed here.

13. Coco (2017)

‘Coco,’ a Pixar masterpiece available on Disney Plus, weaves a warm tale of family, music, and Mexican culture. The story follows Miguel, a young boy with dreams of becoming a musician, who embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to unravel family secrets. This visually stunning animated film not only celebrates the importance of family bonds but also showcases the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos. With its dazzling visuals, enchanting music, and a message that resonates across generations, ‘Coco’ is a must-watch family movie, promoting values of love, heritage, and chasing one’s dreams. Feel free to check out the movie here.

12. Turner & Hooch (1989)

‘Turner & Hooch‘ is a heartwarming family film directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Starring Tom Hanks as neat freak detective Scott Turner and his unlikely partner, a slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch. When Hooch’s owner is murdered, the two form an unconventional partnership to solve the crime. This comedy-drama offers a mix of humor, suspense, and a heartwarming bond between man and dog. It’s a great family movie due to its wholesome message about the power of companionship, even in the unlikeliest of forms. You can check out the film here.

11. Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Directed by David Lowery, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy‘ is a fantasy adventure film that serves as an enchanting remake of Disney’s 1953 animated classic, which is adapted from Sir J. M. Barrie’s 1904 play ‘Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up’ (also known as ‘Peter Pan’), stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters. The story revolves around Peter Pan and Wendy, who, along with Wendy’s brothers and Peter’s loyal friend Tinker Bell, take a journey to the wondrous world of Neverland. Amidst their adventures, Wendy finds herself on a transformative journey and faces off against the notorious Captain Hook, Peter’s arch-nemesis. You can watch ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ here.

10. The Parent Trap (1998)

In Nancy Meyers’ ‘The Parent Trap,’ twin sisters Hallie and Annie chalk out a plan to reunite their divorced parents. The young teenagers, played by Lindsay Lohan, come across each other during a summer camp, and having always wanted to know about the parent they never met, they decide to switch places. They realize they need to hurry when Hallie finds out that their father is about to marry another woman. How the sisters pull off the mammoth task forms the crux of the beloved classic that is also the feature film debut of Lohan. You can enjoy the heartwarming drama with your family right here.

9. Encanto (2021)

A drama that celebrates family and addresses its significance in life, ‘Encanto’ is an animated musical directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. We follow Mirabel, who belongs to the Madrigal family residing in Colombia. All the family members possess some power with which they help others. Mirabel, the sole member without any power, manages to do the same, albeit it comes with explaining why she doesn’t have any power. Then, when the magical candle’s flame begins to flicker, posing a threat to their “gifts,” Mirabel decides to save her family, which requires her to access a forbidden tower hiding a dark secret, only to be overwhelmed by a truth that is deeply connected to her. With a talented voice cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, Wilmer Valderrama, and John Leguizamo, ‘Encanto’ is a customized family spectacle, full of color and emotions. It can be streamed here.

8. Cruella (2021)

‘Cruella‘ is a Disney film that serves as an origin story for the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, known for her obsession with Dalmatian fur. Starring Emma Stone as Estella, who transforms into the infamous Cruella, the film dives into her backstory, revealing a complex character driven by fashion and revenge. Set in 1970s London’s punk rock scene, it showcases her rise in the fashion world while engaging in a rivalry with the haughty Baroness, played by Emma Thompson. With its edgy style, captivating performances, and a compelling exploration of the character, ‘Cruella’ offers a fresh perspective on a classic antagonist. You may watch the movie here.

7. The Sandlot (1993)

David Mickey Evans’s ‘The Sandlot’ is a cult classic movie about a group of kids who bond over baseball. The story follows the kids in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood, with baseball being their go-to form of fun. As time passes, we see the kids get involved in various situations that reflect their coming of age, including their strengths, weaknesses, feelings, and emotions. Be it fighting bullies or falling in love, ‘The Sandlot’ showcases it all in a heartwarming yet poignant manner. The movie stars Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, and Brandon Quintin Adams. You can watch it here.

6. The Lion King (2019)

Directed by Jon Favreau, ‘The Lion King’ is a photoreal take on the 1994 Disney animated classic of the same name. Based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet,’ it follows the journey of a lion cub named Simba who is banished from his home, the Pride Rock, by his uncle Scar after the latter takes over the throne by killing his elder brother, Simba’s father, King Mufasa. Simba’s coming-of-age and his return to Pride Rock to avenge his father’s death and become the rightful king is what follows in this epic tale of tragedy. The movie’s all-star voice cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. The cast also inludes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala who is Simba’s friend, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, a warthog, and Billy Eichner as Timon, a meerkat. An achievement in visual effects that is worthy of high praise, ‘The Lion King’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

5. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ adapted from C.S. Lewis’s beloved fantasy novel, is a fantastic family movie. Directed by Andrew Adamson, this enchanting film boasts a stellar cast, including Tilda Swinton as the White Witch and Liam Neeson as the voice of Aslan. The plot follows the adventures of the Pevensie siblings as they enter the magical land of Narnia, battling the White Witch’s tyranny alongside mythical creatures. With its breathtaking visuals and an engrossing narrative, this movie not only brings the book to life but also imparts timeless lessons of courage, loyalty, and the triumph of good over evil, making it a perfect family choice. You can stream the film here.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a unique stop-motion animated musical directed by Henry Selick, with a story and characters conceived by the visionary Tim Burton. It follows the adventures of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides to take over the holiday. The film’s darkly enchanting visuals and hauntingly delightful songs, composed by Danny Elfman, make it a captivating blend of Halloween and Christmas themes. This darkly whimsical tale has become a cult classic, celebrated for its macabre charm and memorable characters, making it a perennial favorite of family movie-watching sessions during the holiday season. You can stream it here.

3. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2,’ the sequel to the acclaimed ‘Inside Out’ (2015), takes us back inside the mind of teenager Riley. As she is about to hit puberty, a whole new range of emotions shows up, turning the sorted base of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust upside down. The new emotions are Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui (boredom). How the OG emotions deal with them is what we find out in this beautiful drama that became the highest-grossing animated film of all time upon release. You can watch it here.

2. Ratatouille (2007)

A beautiful, animated family drama that is a Disney-Pixar venture, Brad Bird’s ‘Ratatouille’ explores an unlikely camaraderie between Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano), a garbage boy who works at a posh restaurant in Paris, and Remi (Patton Oswalt), a rat who has a penchant for cooking. While the boy doesn’t know how to cook, Remi fulfills his own cooking urges by hiding under Linguini’s toque and helping the latter cook tasty recipes, much to the chagrin of the restaurant’s owner, Skinner (Ian Holm), who has no idea how a garbage boy can cook so well. Unbeknownst to Skinner, Linguini carries a secret directly connected to the restaurant’s dead founder, Auguste Gusteau. Winner of the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for best animated film in 2008, among numerous other accolades, ‘Ratatouille’ is a visually stunning piece of art custom-made for family viewing. You can watch it here.

1. Home Alone (1990)

Featuring Macaulay Culkin in his immortal role, ‘Home Alone’ is a comedy movie that follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who has to take care of his Chicago home after he is left behind by his family who have gone to spend Christmas in Paris but forgotten him. However, things get complicated after Kevin realizes that two thieves are trying to invade his house. Bent on protecting his home, Kevin chalks out a string of tactics and booby traps to keep the thieves away long enough for him to contact the police and their arrival. A must-watch Christmas flick, ‘Home Alone’ is utterly entertaining. You can watch it right here.

Read More: Best Movies on Disney Plus For Adults