10 Movies Like Peter Pan & Wendy You Must See

Lost in a perfunctory wave, the protective nebulous of imagination provided in childhood evaporate as time passes by. Following the woes of growing up in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, the Disney+ remake of the classic 1911 book by J.M. Barrie is yet another poignant remake of the classic story. Helmed by David Lowery, this live-action remake focuses on a number of heartbreaking revelations. While the basic structure of the story remains intact, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ explores the essence of connection and places emphasis on carving our own individual paths.

The movie features Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Alyssa Wopanathak, Jim Gaffigan, Joshua Pickering, Jacob Yupe, Yara Shahidi, Alan Tudyk, and Molly Parker. From the conventions that limit you to the imagination that frees you, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ elicits heart-breaking revelations, action, and morals. So, if the remake of the classic story appealed to you as much as it did to us, here is a list of similar movies. You can find several of these movies, like ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

First published as a book in 1865 by Lewis Carroll, this tale of anthropomorphic creatures and rabbit holes has been the precursor of the original fantasy and nonsense literary genre. With Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Alan Rickman, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Michael Sheen, this movie focuses on Alice reuniting with her friends to end the reign of terror cast by Red Queen in the magical world of Underland. Like other remakes, Tim Burton explores a number of different elements to give way to a unique premise, making this the perfect movie for you to watch next after, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

9. Maleficent (2014)

With a play on the classic tale of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, this unique remake focuses on the idyllic freedom of a forest kingdom that is tarnished by betrayal. Maleficient, the central and the fiercest protector, then takes a vow to seek revenge on the King by cursing her newborn daughter Aurora. However, as the wheels of fortune turn, more heart-warming twists arise.

The cast features Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Sam Riley, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, and Sharlto Copley. Director Robert Stromberg includes the childlike fantasy of fairies and godmothers with the adventure of heroes flawlessly in his oeuvre, making this the right movie for you to tune into next after ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

8. The Lion King (2019)

After the heartbreaking release of the 1994 classic, ‘The Lion King’ has held a special place for all Disney enthusiasts. Naturally, the 2019 remake also follows the story of Mufasa, the revered king of the Sahara. However, betrayal mars the destiny of his cub Simba who must now grow up and take back what is his. The cast features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, and JD McCrary. Helmed by Jon Favreau, this remake also includes all the stirring elements that make ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ a touching opus to behold.

7. Aladdin (2019)

Epitomizing that dreams can become reality, this remake of the original 1992 film follows the story of Aladdin, a street urchin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine with the help of a wish-granting genie. However, as the hapless street urchin tries to win his love and battle the Grand Vizier Jafar, things turn murky.

Featuring Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen, the movie includes all the fantastical elements of magic and fantasy set to the symphonious tone of a musicale. So, if you loved journeying back to the impossible in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, then you will surely enjoy the lamp-rubbing magical remake of ‘Aladdin.’

6. Lady and The Tramp (2019)

Following the romantic and heartwarming adventure of the 1995 animated classic, ‘Lady and the Tramp’ follows the story of a pampered and overachieving American Cocker Spaniel who ends up falling for a street mutt called Tramp. As the two navigate the differences that keep them apart, this movie focuses on the differences that work to keep the two apart.

Featuring the voices of Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliot, Janelle Monae, and Benedict Wong, director Charlie Bean includes several thematic similarities from the classic, making this the perfect rendition for you to watch after ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

5. Cruella (2021)

The barbaric follow-up of the 1996 classic ‘101 Dalmations’, ‘Cruella’ focuses on the life of Estella, a prodigious designer who meets a pair of thieves and ends up befriending fashion legend Baroness von Hellman and embarking upon the terrifying revenge-bent life of Cruella.

The movie stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Mark Strong, Andrew Leung, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, and Emily Beecham. The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and brings back the win of good over evil and the endless humorous torture of Cruella De Vil, making this yet another classical remake for you to enjoy after, ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

4. Mulan (2020)

The testament of devotion, honesty, and love clearly reflect in the story of Han Mulan, set in imperial China. While the movie is a remake of the 1998 animated film, it does not feature the legendary talking dragon Mushu or Shang. Instead, director Niki Caro tries to showcase the trepidations of a young woman whose inability to get married and her love for her parents propels her to disguise herself as a man and enter the war.

The movie features Liu Yifei, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, and Doua Moua. So, if you found the inevitability of growing up in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ heartfelt, then the journey of Han Mulan will entertain you equally.

3. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Following a tale as old as time, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is the remake of the 1991 classic. The story follows the bold and enchanting Belle, who finds herself in an ancient palace with a terrifying beast who was cursed by a wicked witch. As the story progresses and Belle brings forth the sensitive demeanor of the beast hidden beneath the terrifying facade, hope emerges.

Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline, and Ian McKellen, director Bill Condon skillfully encapsulates the grace of the original story. Therefore, if you found nostalgia in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ then ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will surely make you reminisce about the years that have gone by.

2. The Jungle Book (2016)

Based on the original story by Rudyard Kipling and the animated version of 1967, this remake focuses on the story of Mowgli, a young boy raised by a family of wolves who has no choice but to leave his home when Shere Khan, a terrifying tiger unleashes his mighty roar. The movie stars Neel Sethi and the voices of Jon Favreau, Idris Elba, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Christopher Walken, Ben Kingsley, and Lupita Nyong’o. Also directed by Jon Favreau, the movie pays tribute to the childlike reverie as seen in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, making this the right movie for you to watch next.

1. Cinderella (2015)

Epitomizing hope and kindness, this remake of the 1950 original follows the story of Ella, who finds herself at the end of a travesty meted out by her cruel stepmother and sisters. However, the unexpected help of her fairy godmother and chance allows her to meet the Prince, who now finds himself locating Ella. The movie features Lily James, Richard Madden, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Hayley Atwell, Stellan Skarsgard, Sophie McShera, and Nonso Anozie. Much like ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ this Kenneth Branagh directorial personifies grace, elegance, and dream-like fantasies.

Read More: Where Was Peter Pan & Wendy Filmed?