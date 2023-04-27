Where Was Peter Pan & Wendy Filmed?

A live-action adaptation of the 1953 animated movie ‘Peter Pan,’ which is based on J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play titled ‘Peter Pan’ or ‘the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up’ or ‘Peter and Wendy,’ Disney+’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is a fantasy action-adventure movie co-written and helmed by David Lowery. It follows a young girl named Wendy Darling who refuses her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school as she is afraid of leaving her childhood home behind. One night, she comes across Peter Pan, a young boy with the ability to fly who hates the idea of growing up. Alongside her brothers, Michael and John, a tiny fairy named Tinker Bell, and Peter Pan, Wendy flies off to the magical and adventurous Neverland.

Soon, the group encounters Captain Hook, an evil pirate captain and an old nemesis of Peter Pan, and is pulled into a thrilling adventure that changes their perspective of life for good. The fantasy movie unfolds in two different worlds — the real world and the fantasy world of Neverland — as the characters fly across the locations and face some dangerous adventures. What’s ironic is the fact that Wendy and Peter learn more about reality in the magical realm instead of the actual one. So, naturally, you might have some questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’ Luckily, we have gathered all the information!

Peter Pan & Wendy Filming Locations

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ was filmed in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Faroe Islands, especially in Metro Vancouver and Newfoundland. Originally, the shooting was supposed to take place between April and August 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed for several months.

After almost a year, principal photography for the Jude Law starrer commenced in March 2021 under the working title ‘Bonfire’ and wrapped up in August 2021. Furthermore, the filming unit got back to work for some reshoots from February 2 to February 8, 2022. Now, let’s fly away to all the specific locations where Peter Pan and Wendy indulge in the adventure of a lifetime!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

The production team of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ set up camp in Metro Vancouver where much of the shooting was reportedly done on sound stages, especially the open sea sequences on the Jolly Roger and some scenes involving Tinker Bell. To be specific, they constructed a large set, including a giant pirate ship, on the south arm of the Fraser River in the city of Richmond. Over the years, Metro Vancouver has hosted the production of numerous film projects, including ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘The Power,’ and ‘Superman & Lois.’

Newfoundland, Newfoundland and Labrador

In the later stages of production, the filming unit of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ traveled to the island of Newfoundland to lens many key sequences set in the magical world of Neverland, with all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in place. The Bonavista Peninsula and the city of St. John’s served as prominent production locations for the Disney+ movie. The scenic landscape and the seamless open waters all around the island made for the perfect setting to shoot the Neverland portions.

Faroe Islands

For shooting additional exterior portions set in Neverland, the cast and crew members utilized the picturesque terrains of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The Trælanípan Mountain and Risin og Kellingin feature in quite a few scenes of the action-adventure movie. In addition, the production team made the most of the locales of Mykines and the islet of Tindhólmur as well.

