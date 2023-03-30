Where is Prime’s The Power Filmed?

Based on the 2016 eponymous novel by Naomi Alderman, Amazon Prime’s ‘The Power’ is a British science fiction thriller drama series co-created by Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson, Sarah Quintrell, and Raelle Tucker. The narrative revolves around different teenage girls around the world who suddenly develop powers that allow them to electrocute people whenever they want. The authorities try to control and dictate their powers but only in vain because it is hereditary and inseparable from them. At first, the powerful teenage girls use the electrical jolts at their fingertips to either hurt or even kill others.

However, things change when they realize that it can be used to awaken the same power in older women as well. Soon, almost all women across the globe get the ability to electrocute at will. Starring Toni Collette, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, and Ria Zmitrowicz, the thriller drama show unfolds in different parts of the world, with the production team using a variety of visuals to portray how diverse the women of the world are but at the same time connected through The Power. So, if you find yourself wondering where ‘The Power’ is filmed, let’s hunt down all the places, shall we?

The Power Filming Locations

‘The Power’ is filmed in England, British Columbia, and Namibia, especially in London, Suffolk, Gloucestershire, Metro Vancouver, and Walvis Bay. Reportedly, the principal photography for the debut season of the sci-fi show commenced in February 2020 but got halted in just a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several months of delay, the filming unit got back to work seemingly in March 2021, and after a few more delays along the way, the shooting for season 1 finally got wrapped up in late September 2022.

Georgia was supposed to be one of the primary production locations for the show but the production team withdrew this option due to the newly-signed abortion law in 2019. Moreover, before the pandemic, Toronto was another location that they considered for the series. Now, let us take you to all the specific locations that appear in the Amazon Prime series!

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, serves as one of the prominent production locations for ‘The Power.’ For instance, the filming unit sets up camp in the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on Ledrington Road in London. In particular, the race track in the sports center was transformed into a trailer park for lensing some on-location scenes for the debut season.

Other Locations in England

The production team moves out of London and utilizes various other locations across England for shooting ‘The Power.’ The village and civil parish of Bawdsey in Suffolk is a regular feature throughout the series as the filming unit constructed a large convent in a field on the outskirts of the village. It took around two months for them to build the set, where three weeks of night shoots took place for the first season of the show. Besides that, the towns of Fairford and Lechlade, both situated in Gloucestershire, also feature in a few sequences.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

The features and locales of the metropolitan area of Metro Vancouver or Greater Vancouver are also put to good use by the cast and crew members of ‘The Power.’ They set up camp in and around different sites across the area, including The Ivanhoe Hotel at 1038 Main Street, The Ironworks at 235 Alexander Street, both in the city of Vancouver, and Garry Point Park at 12011 Seventh Avenue in the coastal city of Richmond.

As per reports, the production team also utilizes the facilities of the Bridge Studios at 2400 Boundary Road in the city of Burnaby. The film studio is home to 13 sound stages ranging in size from 4,500 square feet to 18,000 square feet, ample production office space, around 1,000 parking spots, and customized IT services. All these amenities make it a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects.

Walvis Bay, Namibia

Additional portions of ‘The Power’ are taped in and around the city of Walvis Bay, with the production team moving around the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. In October 2021, the cast and crew were reportedly spotted lensing some portions around the Afrodite beach.

