14 Best Sibling Movies on Hulu (August 2024)

From being secondary parents to friends to secret sharers to even rivals, siblings are a complete package. The unique blend of love, hate, connection, and detachment creates a unique emotional rollercoaster deemed to last a lifetime. In a nutshell, siblings are both the bane and boon of life, and life is better for them. Here, we bring you the best sibling movies on Hulu that will remind you of your adventurous childhood experiences with your brothers and/or sisters and the life-altering adulting memories you made together.

14. The Secret Kingdom (2023)

A sibling movie for young viewers, ‘The Secret Kingdom’ follows 12-year-old Peter (Sam Everingham) and his little sister Verity (Alyla Browne), who move to their new spooky countryside house. However, the spook turns to scare and then to astonishment and awe when two siblings are pulled under their home and into a secret underground kingdom.

Peter is addressed as a king by an army of talking pangolins who believe he can rid the kingdom of an evil force. A child’s version of ‘Chronicles of Narnia,’ ‘The Secret Kingdom’ is a visually attractive action adventure fantasy drama directed by Matt Drummond. This film is an apt choice if you have young kids, especially more than one. It can be streamed here.

13. Sisters (2006)

A remake of the 1974 eponymous thriller, ‘Sisters’ is an independent horror drama by Douglas Buck that sends a reporter, Grace Collier (Chloe Sevigny), on a downward spiral after she embarks on a fateful journey that results from witnessing a brutal murder.

The journey leads her to a psychotic psychiatrist, Dr. Philip Lacan (Stephen Rea), and his assistant, Angelique (Lou Doillon), who, unbeknownst to Grance, has an unhinged twin sister, Annabel. Lacan has a criminal past, too, which Grace intends to find evidence of and persecute him. How the twins are connected to the murder has its roots in the past, as is shown in the film, and is underscored by a complex sibling relationship. You can watch ‘Sisters’ here.

12. Father Figures (2017)

In ‘Father Figures,’ Owen Wilson and Ed Helms star as brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds, who set off on a paternal quest to find their real father after their mom, Helen (Glenn Close), reveals that she was promiscuous when she conceived them.

The road trip the brothers embark on takes them from one place to another, each with its own offerings of hilarity. From an actor to a criminal to a cop to a doctor, the brothers meet different kinds of potential fathers while wondering who the real one is. Watch this Lawrence Sher-directed comedy drama only for the onscreen sibling chemistry between Wilson and Helms. You can stream it here.

11. Playing God (2021)

Directed by Scott Brignac, ‘Playing God’ follows Rachel (Hannah Kasulka) & Micah (Luke Benward), a brother-sister duo, both expert con artists who make a living out of the craft. However, when given ten days to clear a debt or face painful consequences, they decide to con a billionaire, Ben (Alan Tudyk), who is desperately seeking God.

The duo thus decides to play angels and reach out to their mentor, Frank (Michael McKean), who will play God. The plan is to give Ben a face-to-face conversation with the Almighty and coerce him into revealing his financial secrets. ‘Playing God’ is an entertaining film that does a commendable job of giving its bizarre plot a grounded shape. If you are into con movies, this film is a good watch. You can stream it here.

10. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Adam Sandler plays the role of the emotionally isolated, insecure, and introverted Barry Egan in Paul Thomas Anderson’s absurdist rom-com. Barry has social anxiety as well, thanks to his seven sisters, who abuse him emotionally on a daily basis. While his budding romance with a woman named Lena (Emily Watson) is provided center stage, his relationship with his sisters is what affects his behavior and actions. These, in turn, lead to a string of unfortunate events and threaten his newly formed love life.

‘Punch-Drunk Love’ shows how sibling mistreatment goes a long way and can lead to dire consequences. By “bad,” we do not mean criminal but something emotionally damaging. You can watch the film here.

9. Marrowbone (2017)

Sergio G. Sánchez’s psychological horror flick ‘Marrowbone’ revolves around four siblings whose new home in a rural Maine community also accommodates a ghost in its attic. After their mother, Rose, dies, Jack, the eldest sibling, takes on the role of the caregiver and protector, soothing Jane, Billy, and Sam whenever the ghost reassures them of its presence.

A dark secret resides within the Marrowbone manor connected to Rose’s past, which she tried to escape. When it finally reveals itself and gives way to a tragedy, Jack cannot cope and turns to his siblings for help. The help he resorts to makes ‘Marrowbone’ a true-to-form sibling movie in that it stresses the siblings’ relationship and their effect on each other. Overall, ‘Marrowbone’ nicely manages to balance between the titular relationship and horror. You can watch it here.

8. We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1962 novel of the same name, ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ tells the story of two peculiar sisters who serve as each other’s emotional support systems. 18-year-old Merricat (Taissa Farmiga) knows magic and uses it to protect her elder sister Constance (Alexandra Daddario), who has gone into flight mode after being wrongfully accused of poisoning and killing their parents. It’s been six years since Constance left the house. Meanwhile, Merricat is mistreated and taunted by the villagers whenever she goes out.

Their dynamic is soon affected by the arrival of their estranged cousin, Charles (Sebastian Stan), who has ulterior motives. While Merricat doesn’t like him, Constance becomes subservient to him. This arrangement takes the shape of a disaster that pushes Merricat to her limit but only for the sake of her sibling. Appreciated for how it carries the unsettling nature of Jackson’s novel, ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ does a good job of exploring a sibling relationship with horror undertones. You can watch the film here.

7. Quiz Lady (2023)

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in the comedy-drama as estranged sisters Anne and Jenny, whose mother has run away. Now, the sisters have to clear their mom’s debt of $80,000 to a dangerous loan shark who has taken Anne’s pet dog as ransom. Brainstorming how to get that much money, they land on getting Anne on a game show and applying her general knowledge skills to win the money.

What follows is a thrilling adventure as the two set off for their new destination, setting off a hilarious string of situations, all of which have an underlying current of sisterhood in its myriad forms. Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are perfect for the roles and bring a fun-laced charm to their characters, thereby adding to Anne and Jenny’s chemistry. You can watch the Jessica Yu directorial right here.

6. The Estate (2022)

In Dean Craig’s ‘The Estate,’ two sisters/struggling business partners, Savannah and Macey, find themselves in a family dispute after arriving at their wealthy dying aunt Hilda’s estate to ensure their names are in her will. Unfortunately, other members arrive soon, too, bringing along their peculiar attitudes and tastes. While all of them are united in their intention, each is pinned against the rest in claiming Hilda’s affection and, by extension, her fortune.

Toni Collette as Macey and Anna Faris as Savannah up the ante of the comedy-drama by adding their comedic spice to the sibling chemistry. Joining them are David Duchovny, Kathleen Turner, and Rosemarie DeWitt. You can watch ‘The Estate’ here.

5. All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

‘All My Puny Sorrows’ takes tightly packed childhood trauma and throws it at the viewers in the form of tête-à-têtes between two sisters, one of whom tried to kill herself. Based on Miriam Toews’ Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize-winning novel, the film revolves around Elf (Sarah Gadon), a concert pianist, and Yoli (Alison Pill), a novelist.

Elf has made multiple suicide attempts, and Yoli leaves her work to visit her to remind her that life is meant to be lived and not enjoyed. Amid pain and endurance, the two sisters find refuge in each other but to what end? ‘All My Puny Sorrows’ offers an intimate portrayal of sisterhood at its most vulnerable. You can watch it here.

4. The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Winner of the Favorite Independent Movie award at the 35th People’s Choice Awards, ‘The Secret Life of Bees’ explores the relationship of the Boatwright sisters, August, May, and June, from the POV of a young girl named Lily (Dakota Fanning). She has arrived at their house in Tiburon, South Carolina, after escaping with her caregiver, Rosaleen (Jennifer Hudson), from her abusive father.

She finds out that August Boatwright (Queen Latifah) is the owner of Black Madonna Honey. It is the same name written on a honey jar that Lily has as her mother’s memento. How the bees and the Boatwright siblings help Lily overcome her traumatic past is set against the backdrop of racism in the 1960s United States. Adapted from the 2001 novel by Sue Monk Kidd, ‘The Secret Life of Bees’ is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. You can watch the film here.

3. Montana Story (2021)

‘Montana Story’ is a visually stunning and profoundly moving story about a brother (Owen Teague) and a sister (Haley Lu Richardson), half-siblings, who return to their childhood ranch in Montana after their father goes into life support. They were both abused by their father, and this contributed to the emotional distance that was eventually formed between them, leading them to move away from each other.

Now, however, with their father on his deathbed, can they forgive their past, their father, and themselves? Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the film is a subtly layered drama that keeps you waiting to see what happens next and to know more about the siblings. You can watch it here.

2. The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The first Fox Searchlight film, ‘The Brothers McMullen’ offers a modern take on life, love, and family through the eyes of three brothers: Jack (Jack Mulcahy), Barry (Edward Burns), and Patrick (Michael McGlone). Directed by Edward Burns, the film shows how the trio tackles their respective issues of love and romance. Their father is dead, and their mother has left them to be with her lover.

All they have is each other to share and debate with. Jack is married but is bent on an affair, Patrick doubts his engagement, and Barry feels ill at ease because he is slowly falling in love. The decisions they land at and the conversations and experiences that bring them to the decisions make ‘The Brothers McMullen’ a quintessential 1990s drama that is a must-watch sibling movie. You can stream it here.

1. Little Women (2019)

Nominated for six Oscars and five BAFTAs, winning one in each, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ is a period drama set in 19th-century Massachusetts. It revolves around the four March sisters, Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh), as they maneuver their personal lives, all of which pose as reminders of how the society of time treated the women. Amid feelings, ambitions, and desires, all of which connect the March sisters, ‘Little Women’ weaves an earnest retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel. You can watch the film here.

