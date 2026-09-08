In the vast landscape of streaming entertainment, Netflix stands as a treasure trove of cinematic gems, and what better way to explore its offerings than by delving into the realm of sibling dynamics? Best Sibling Movies on Netflix is a curated journey through the platform’s diverse collection, celebrating the unique bond between brothers and sisters on the silver screen. From heartwarming tales of familial love to gripping narratives that explore the complexities of sibling relationships, this article navigates through the emotional landscape of these films. Whether it’s the laughter-inducing antics of siblings navigating life together or the poignant exploration of shared histories, these movies encapsulate the essence of siblinghood. Join us as we spotlight compelling stories that capture the essence of familial ties and showcase the best of Netflix’s sibling-centric cinematic offerings.

31. Sumala (2024)

Rizal Mantovani’s horror flick ‘Sumala’ centers on siblings Sumala and Kumala, who are reunited even after the former’s death. Their mother makes a deal with the Devil to conceive them, but when things don’t go their way, the father kills Sumala right after the two girls are born. This set off a series of supernatural and bloody events underscored by the sibling relationship, targeting the entire town’s people. Starring Makayla Rose Hilli, Luna Maya, and Darius Sinathrya, ‘Sumala’ is a bingeworthy horror flick with ample blood and gore, equally gross and cool. You can enjoy it right here.

30. The Wrong Track (2025)

The Nordic drama ‘The Wrong Track’ follows Emilie and her older brother Gjermund, who participate in an annual cross-country ski marathon. Gjermund believes that it will help Emilie get her mind back on track with everything she is going through, including unemployment and a custody battle over her daughter with her ex-husband, Joachim. With her mental state all over the place, can Emilie afford to take part in the marathon? A heartwarming drama about sibling togetherness, including its perks and hardships, ‘The Wrong Track’ is a worthy addition to the titular list. Starring Ada Eide, Trond Fausa, Christian Rubeck, Marie Blokhus, and Saga Meisfjordskar, ‘The Wrong Track’ is directed by Hallvar Witzø. You can watch it here.

29. My Brother Above in the Tree (2023)

This Egyptian comedy is directed by Mahmoud Karim and follows Alaa, an introverted hotel employee whose organized life turns upside down after his dying father announces that he has a long-lost twin brother he never knew existed. Bahaa’s arrival makes it clear to Alaa that they are completely different on every level, making it very difficult for him to make things work, while Bahaa, from the moment he arrives, unleashes his carefree, over-the-top attitude. Starring Ramez Galal in a double role as Alaa and Bahaa, along with Hamdy El-Merghany, Nesreen Tafesh, Bayoumi Fouad, and Mohamed Tharwat, ‘My Brother Above in the Tree’ is a sibling drama apt for a Sunday afternoon binge-watch. You can stream it here.

28. The Love Scam (2025)

Umberto Carteni’s Italian drama ‘The Love Scam’ shows how two brothers try to scam a wealthy heiress to rid themselves of a debt that, if not cleared, will cost them their childhood home. So, Vito (Antonio Folletto) and Antonello (Vincenzo Nemolato) chalk out a plan that involves one of them wooing Marina (Laura Adriani). As fate would have it, he falls for her, compromising their plan big time. To make matters worse, the person the brothers owe the money to is revealed to be related to Marina. Now what? Funny, entertaining, and bingeworthy, ‘The Love Scam’ is a siblinghood-laced rom-com that serves as a true-to-form addition to the titular genre. You can watch it here.

27. Aftermath (2024)

Patrick Lussier’s action film ‘Aftermath’ grabbed the No. 1 spot on the streaming platform within 3 days after dropping. The film follows former Army Ranger Corporal Eric Daniels, who has to protect his sister Maddie from a terrorist group that has taken a part of a bridge hostage. They are looking for a high-profile prisoner who is being held inside a vehicle on the bridge, and they aren’t afraid to kill for it. Stuck on the bridge, Eric must put his skills to the test and find a way to get his sister to safety. Starring Dylan Sprouse as Eric and Megan Stott as Maddie, along with Mason Gooding, ‘Aftermath’ is an explosive action thriller apt for binging with your siblings. It can be streamed here.

26. Sextuplets (2019)

Siblings can be a strange bunch. But do you know what can be even more strange? Finding out that you have them. This is what happens with father-to-be Alan Daniel (Marlon Wayans), who finds out that he was born a sextuplet, i.e., he has six siblings. He thus embarks on a hilarious quest to find the long-lost siblings before his baby is born, taking his lookalike brother Russel along as well. What adds to the goofy quotient is that Wayans also plays the rest of the five male and female siblings. Alongside Wayans, the cast includes Bresha Webb, Molly Shannon, Glynn Turman, and Debbi Morgan. Directed by Michael Tiddes, ‘Sextuplets’ can be watched right here.

25. (Un)lucky Sisters (2024)

‘(Un)lucky Sisters’ is an Argentine comedy-drama directed by Fabiana Tiscornia. It follows two apparently estranged sisters, Jesica (Sofia Morandi) and Angela (Leticia Siciliani), deprived of all materialistic and emotional riches, who strike gold after their father, also estranged, passes away. They inherit his exclusive apartment, within which they find three million euros. What begins as a search for ways of what to do with all the money turns into a cat-and-mouse game as cops and mobsters chase the girls. The question is: Why are they being chased? To find out, you can watch the passable sibling drama, effective only for a Saturday afternoon bingewatch, right here.

24. Time Cut (2024)

Hannah Macpherson’s ‘Time Cut’ explores a sibling relationship transcending time and death. Lucy (Madison Bailey) lost her sister, Summer (Antonia Gentry), twenty years ago in a series of murders by a serial killer. She never got to see Summer, but she has the chance to undo the past. Traveling back in time and turning up in 2003, Lucy has a handful of days before the serial killer launches his attacks. To save Summer, she must befriend her first and keep her safe at all times while figuring out whether her actions will alter her future. A binge-worthy flick, ‘Time Cut’ is an entertaining blend of sci-fi, slasher, and siblinghood. You can watch it here.



23. In Your Dreams (2025)

Directed by Alex Woo, the animated movie ‘In Your Dreams’ follows siblings Stevie and Elliot, who somehow arrive in the dream world. Their mission is to find the Sandman who can grant them their wish of keeping their family from falling apart. Their mom is soon going to move to a different city for a job. This might just pull the family apart. Bent on tracking down the Sandman, the siblings set off on an adventure where they come across all kinds of magical beings and places. However, they soon find out that the Sandman is not who they thought he would be, and they team up with an unlikely ally to stop the Sandman from giving shape to his plan. With a brilliant take on dreams and reality, ‘In Your Dreams’ does a good job showing how things don’t have to be the way you want them to, and that’s okay. Because that’s when new things happen. The movie can be streamed here.

22. Brothers (2015)

‘Brothers,’ directed by Karan Malhotra, is a gripping Bollywood drama exploring complexities in sibling relationships. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez, the plot revolves around the tumultuous bond between two brothers, David and Monty, and the challenges they face in the backdrop of familial duty and military service. The film portrays the emotional turmoil, loyalty, and sacrifices inherent in brotherhood. With powerful performances, intense storytelling, and poignant exploration of themes like redemption and forgiveness, ‘Brothers’ stands out as a compelling cinematic experience, making it a noteworthy addition to the genre of sibling-centric movies. You can watch it here.

21. Yes Day (2021)

‘Yes Day’ is a delightful family comedy directed by Miguel Arteta. Starring Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez, the story revolves around parents who decide to grant their children one day when they must say “yes” to every request. Chaos ensues as the family embarks on a series of unpredictable adventures, testing the limits of parental patience. The charismatic performances of the cast complement the film’s heartwarming message about embracing spontaneity and fostering familial bonds. With humor, relatable family dynamics, and a positive spirit, ‘Yes Day’ is an entertaining exploration of the joys that come with siblings. You can stream it here.

20. Friday Night Plan (2023)

This Bollywood coming-of-age high school teen drama follows two brothers during their escapades, including a scuffle with a policeman, at the hottest party of the year while their single mother is out of town. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, ‘Friday Night Plan,’ under all the fun and frolic, explores a sibling dynamic underscored by adolescence. Sid, the elder brother, carries the weight of expectations and responsibilities as their father died untimely. Adi, the younger one, looks up to Sid and wants to be of service, resulting from the absence of his sense of belonging. How the two brothers help each other, which leads to their respective self-discoveries and the realization of the importance of their relationship, is addressed in a light-hearted manner. The film stars Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Juhi Chawla, and Medha Rana. You can watch it here.

19. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Directed by Farah Khan, ‘Main Hoon Na’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, and Kirron Kher. The movie follows Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan), who arrives in Darjeeling (West Bengal, India) to protect a General’s daughter, Sanjana (Zayed Khan). This also allows him to find his stepbrother, Lakshman (Zayed Khan), who he knows lives in Darjeeling. However, Ram faces the wrath of Indian soldier turned terrorist Raghavan (Suniel Shetty), whose nefarious motive threatens the lives of his loved ones. ‘Main Hoon Na’ is a must-watch Bollywood action dramedy you can stream here.

18. 6 Balloons (2018)

Directed by ‘Marja-Lewis Ryan,’ ‘6 Balloons’ explores the relationship between a sister, Katie (Abbi Jacobson), and his heroin-addict brother Seth (Dave Franco). Seth has been constantly coming out and relapsing into his addiction, something that Katie doesn’t like at all, especially not when she is planning for her boyfriend’s surprise birthday party. She also has dark hallucinations that are connected to Seth. The effect an addiction has on the addict, and his/her/their loved ones, is addressed in a subtle yet powerful manner in this film. What raises the stakes in ‘6 Balloons’ is that in it, the addiction affects the relationship of siblings, taking a toll on both Seth and Katie. You can watch the film here.

17. The Willoughbys (2020)

‘The Willoughbys’ is a whimsical animated film that explores the adventures of the eccentric Willoughby siblings. Directed by Kris Pearn, the movie follows the children on a journey to create a new family dynamic, distancing themselves from their neglectful parents. Fueled by humor and heartwarming moments, the film intricately weaves themes of sibling camaraderie and the importance of familial bonds. Through their misadventures, the Willoughby siblings learn the true meaning of family, showcasing resilience and the strength derived from their shared experiences. ‘The Willoughbys’ is an entertaining and poignant exploration of sibling relationships and the power of togetherness. You can watch it here.



16. All the Places (2023)

Upon their father’s demise, the estranged brother and sister find solace in an unexpected reunion. Fueled by a shared desire, they impulsively breathe life into their childhood dream of traversing Mexico on their vintage motorbikes. The dusty roads become a backdrop for rekindling familial bonds as they navigate the diverse landscapes and the intricate terrain of their relationship. In this impromptu odyssey, the siblings discover that the journey to self-discovery often mirrors the unpredictable twists of the open road. Feel free to stream it here.

15. Don’t Blame Karma! (2022)

Directed by Elisa Miller, ‘Don’t Blame Karma!’ navigates the complexities of sibling relationships. The film, starring Gil Cerezo, Miriam Chi Chim, and Aislinn Derbez, centers around Sara. When her younger sister’s engagement intertwines with her past crush, Sara questions the influence of her perceived bad luck on her life. As the plot unfolds, the movie delves into the intricacies of familial ties. It explores the dynamics between the sisters and how fate shapes their journeys, creating a narrative that intertwines romance, self-discovery, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood. Feel free to stream the movie here.

14. My Brother, My Sister (2021)

In the Italian film ‘My Brother, My Sister,’ directed and written by Roberto Capucci and featuring Alessandro Preziosi and Claudia Pandolfi, the plot revolves around siblings Nik (Alessandro Preziosi) and Tesla (Claudia Pandolfi). Following their father’s passing, they find themselves compelled to cohabit in his home as stipulated by his will. Struggling to bridge their differences, the siblings embark on a journey to forge a familial bond in the face of adversity, navigating the complexities of their relationship and striving to build a united front in their shared familial space. You can watch the movie here.

13. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Jon Favreau’s ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ is a cult classic movie in which young brothers Danny (Jonah Bobo) and Walter (Josh Hutcherson), along with their entire house, end up in space after playing the titular board game. While the experience is “out of this world,” they soon realize that they need to complete the game if they want to go back home, a tough feat considering they have to face various dangers, including reptilian aliens and meteors. Thankfully, they have an astronaut at their disposal. Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s eponymous children’s book, ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ stars Josh Hutcherson as Walter and Jonah Bobo as Danny, and is a necessary addition to any sibling movie list. It can be watched here.

12. Jigra (2024)

‘Jigra’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama that follows a sister who goes beyond her limits to free her younger brother, who has been wrongfully arrested and incarcerated in a different country. Satya and her brother Ankur are orphans who have been brought up by rich, distant relatives. When Ankur and the family’s child Kabir, who are of the same age, go on a business trip to Hanshi Dao (a fictional country), both are arrested as the cops find them in possession of drugs. The family gets Kabir back home safe using their money, leaving Ankur at the mercy of the strict authorities, as per whose rules the punishment for possession of drugs is death. Satya thereby arrives at Hanshi Dao to rescue Ankur, and when regular ways fail, takes an “explosive” decision to get him out. Starring Alia Bhatt as Satya and Vedang Raina as Ankur, ‘Jigra’ does a good job portraying the sibling relationship in question and blends it well with action and drama, giving it a quintessential Bollywood shape. You can watch it here.

11. The Silent Twins (2022)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, ‘The Silent Twins’ is based on the life of June and Jennifer Gibbons, sisters who led a quiet life, only communicating with each other. The movie, set between the 1960s and 1980s, delves into their lives, showing their bullying at school, their forced separation by authorities to make them speak to others, their vandalism, their urge to express and give shape to their desires, their detainment at a psychiatric hospital, and other significant aspects, underscored by their powerful relationship that enables them to quietly endure everything. Starring Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, and Eva-Arianna Baxter, ‘The Silent Twins’ showcases the personalities of the siblings, venturing into their minds with the aim to portray how they saw the world and themselves. You can stream the intriguing drama right here.

10. His Three Daughters (2024)

Three polar opposite daughters arrive at their father’s house during his final days in Azazel Jacobs’ ‘His Three Daughters.’ The poignant drama explores sibling dynamics in an intimate manner, addressing the various issues that the sisters have with each other, underscored by their own agonies. As the plot moves forward, pent-up feelings get released, taking the shape of a twisted siblinghood where the love that exists has been enveloped by the pain of emotional separation. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon, ‘His Three Daughters’ is a must-watch movie that can be streamed right here.

9. Upon Open Sky (2023)

Directed by Mariana and Santiago Arriaga and written by their father Guillermo Arriaga, the Mexican crime drama ‘Upon Open Sky’ centers on two brothers and their step-sister who are on a road trip to the US-Mexico border, to find the man who they think is responsible for their father’s death. We have Fernando, Salvador, and their step-sister Paula on a journey that will soon turn out to be one of self-discovery as each deals with the grief in his/her own way. A coming-of-age drama disguised as a revenge road movie, ‘Upon Open Sky’ is a well-acted, morally unhinged film that takes life the way it is and not the way it should be. You can watch it here.



8. Brother (2022)

Stitching together childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, ‘Brother’ explores the relationship of brothers Francis (Aaron Pierre) and Michael (Lamar Johnson), sons of an immigrant single mother, Ruth (Marsha Stephanie Blake), in Scarborough, Canada. The two brothers maneuver their lives hand-in-hand through identity, masculinity, ambitions, and family in a world that is bent on pulling them down, if not going against them. Directed by Clement Virgo, this must-watch Canadian film, which won most of the awards at the Canadian Screen Awards, has been adapted from David Chariandy’s award-winning novel of the same name. You can stream it here.

7. A Brother and 7 Siblings (2024)

Yandy Laurens’s Indonesian drama ‘A Brother and 7 Siblings’ (‘1 Kakak 7 Ponakan’) shows how Moko takes care of his sister’s children after she and her husband tragically pass away. His family is soon joined by other kids, totaling seven. Having sacrificed his dream of having a startup with his partner, Moko struggles to navigate his private and personal life. There are ups, there are downs, there are sad moments, there are happy moments, there is angst, there is pain; but in all this, Moko has the kids, and the kids have Moko. An intimate drama adapted from Arswendo Atmowiloto’s soap opera, ‘A Brother and 7 Siblings’ stars Chicco Kurniawan as Moko, offering a brilliant performance that is as vulnerable as it is powerful. The movie can be streamed here.

6. Frybread Face and Me (2023)

‘Frybread Face and Me’ is a poignant coming-of-age drama penned and directed by Billy Luther; the cast features Keir Tallman, Charley Hogan, Sarah H. Natani, Martin Sensmeier, and Kahara Hodges. Executive producer Taika Waititi lends his creative touch to the film’s narrative. The story unfolds as a young boy from San Diego embarks on a transformative journey, sent to spend his summer with his Navajo grandmother on the reservation in Arizona. Against the backdrop of this scenic setting, the protagonist forges a meaningful connection with his cousin, unraveling a tale that dives deep into identity, family bonds, and the profound impact of cultural heritage. You can stream the movie here.

5. Abang Adik (2023)

This Malaysian neo-noir drama is directed by Jin Ong and explores a sibling relationship that has many ups and downs. Abang, deaf-mute, and his younger brother, Adik, are undocumented orphans who have grown up in the underbelly of Malaysia’s multicultural Pasar community, home to laborers worldwide. Abang has accepted the reality of life, while Adik hasn’t and does what he wants to make sense of his existence. However, things take a dark turn for them after they get entangled in a murder. With a brilliant take on Malaysia’s identity issue, ‘Abang Adik’ is a sharp portrayal of how the urge for a sense of purpose can lead to dire consequences. Kang Ren Wu as Abang and Jack Tan as Adik are perfectly cast, and their acting brings the film’s themes together. You can watch ‘Abang Adik’ here.

4. Anemone (2025)

Daniel Day-Lewis returns on screen for the first time in 8 years for his son Ronan Day-Lewis’s feature directorial debut, ‘Anemone.’ The story centers on siblings Jem (Sean Bean) and Ray Stoker (Day-Lewis). Jem arrives at Ray’s house in the forest, where he is living as a recluse. As Jem tries to convince Ray to return home, Ray reveals why he left home in the first place. The past thus shows up in the present, along with its trauma, and as the truth comes out in the open, guilt and regret take center stage. It should be noted that both brothers served in the army, and both are connected to Nessa, Jem’s wife. ‘Anemone’ also stars Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley. ‘Anemone’ can be streamed here.

3. Rachel Getting Married (2008)

‘Rachel Getting Married’ is an emotional drama exploring the relationship between sisters Kym and Rachel. Kym has been temporarily released from rehab to be present for Rachel’s wedding, the elder one. However, Kym’s arrival soon reveals her addiction and trauma from a past tragedy that has made her an outcast in the family. Her unorthodox behavior further stirs Rachel’s resentment, who also carries the pain of the tragedy. The atmosphere becomes tense as the two sisters try to cope with each other, while making it clear they miss each other terribly. Directed by Jonathan Demme, ‘Rachel Getting Married’ features Anne Hathaway as Kym and Rosemarie DeWitt as Rachel. You can watch the critically acclaimed drama right here.

2. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

One of the greatest animated films of all time, ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is a Japanese war drama directed by Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli. It centers on two orphaned siblings, Seita and his sister Setsuko, who have only each other as support while struggling to survive the final months of the Pacific War (World War II) and its aftermath. A heart-wrenching drama that will leave you in bits and pieces, ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is a must-watch, especially for those who are into animation. The film is based on the 1967 short story of the same name by Japanese author Akiyuki Nosaka. You can watch it here.



1. A League of Their Own (1992)

‘A League of Their Own’ is a cult classic movie inspired by the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and one of its founding members, the Rockford Peaches, representing Rockford, Illinois. Directed by Penny Marshall, the movie follows Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), who recruits a group of girls, including sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit (Lori Petty), and forms a team to play in the league, after the decision by team owners to introduce women’s baseball when World War II threatens Major League Baseball. How Jimmy trains the girls, underscored by their interpersonal relationships, and what the outcome of the process is, forms the premise of the cult classic movie. The cast also includes Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Anne Ramsay, Megan Cavanagh, and Ann Cusack. You can watch ‘A League of Their Own’ right here.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+