Belinda Temple: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In January 1999, David Temple left his house in Katy, Texas, with his 3-year-old son. When he returned, he noticed the gate was open and a window had been broken. He immediately ran to a neighbor’s house, asked them to look after his son, and went back to check on his wife, Belinda Temple. Tragically, he found her in their bedroom closet. She had passed away from a gunshot wound to the head. What initially appeared to be a burglary turned out to be far more complex. ABC’s episode of ‘20/20’ titled ‘Shattered Lives’ delves into the details of the crime and how the police constructed a timeline of the events.

Belinda Temple Was Eight Months Pregnant When She Was Killed in Her Home

On December 30, 1968, Tom and Carol Lucas welcomed twin daughters, Brenda and Belinda Lucas, into their family. Belinda was a bright and spirited girl who radiated love to anyone who showed her kindness. Always greeting everyone with a smile, her passion for life was evident from a young age. Growing up with two older brothers, Brian and Barry, she was deeply cared for and fiercely loved her family in return. A stellar student at her high school in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Belinda later decided to attend Stephen F. Austin University. She met David Temple in college, and the two quickly fell in love. The young couple’s love painted an adorable picture, as they were often seen walking hand in hand across campus.

David, a star football player, and Belinda, a cheerleader, made the quintessential college couple admired by everyone. As their college years came to an end, he proposed to her in a grand gesture in front of their fellow students. In 1992, they married and moved to his hometown of Katy, Texas. The couple soon settled into a happy life together and welcomed their son, Evan Temple, in 1996. Both worked at the local high school, where David was the football coach, and Belinda was a special education teacher. David and Belinda were surrounded by a close-knit community of friends who were deeply involved in their daily lives. The couple was respected and loved, seemingly thriving in their roles as parents and educators.

In 1998, when Belinda shared the joyous news that they were expecting a second child—a daughter they planned to name Erin—everyone was thrilled for them. However, no one could have anticipated what lay ahead. On January 11, 1999, when Belinda was 8 months pregnant, she and David returned home after school. David later stated that around 4:00 pm, he left the house with their son, Evan, to visit Home Depot, as Belinda was feeling tired and decided to rest. David returned home around 5:30 pm and noticed the back door was open, and a windowpane had been broken. Alarmed, he ran to his neighbor’s house, asking them to call 911 and look after Evan while he went inside to check on Belinda. When the police arrived, they found the latter lying face down in the closet with a fatal gunshot wound to her head. She had not survived her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insights Into Belinda Temple’s Marital Life Helped Police Get Closer to Nabbing Her Killer

The initial theory was that Belinda Tracie Lucas Temple’s death was the result of a burglary gone wrong. However, this theory quickly unraveled. Her jewelry was still on her, and additional pieces were found untouched in the room. While drawers had been opened, their contents were undisturbed, making the burglary scenario unlikely. This led investigators to shift their focus closer to home. Suspicion soon fell on David Temple as police began interviewing friends and family. They uncovered that the seemingly perfect marriage was far from ideal. David’s timeline was initially supported by CCTV surveillance at the store, but there was a major issue.

The police determined there was only a seven-minute discrepancy between his timeline and the one they constructed, which left enough time for him to potentially commit the crime. A forensic sweep of the house revealed two rifles, but neither matched the murder weapon. As the investigation progressed, Belinda’s friends informed the police that she had spoken about problems in her marriage and even alleged that David was emotionally abusive toward her. Shortly after the murder, David’s attorneys directed the police to investigate Riley Joe Sanders III, a student at the high school where David and Belinda taught. Sanders, who was reportedly dealing with various issues, had been reprimanded by Belinda on occasion. The attorneys suggested that she had complained against him and speculated he might have killed her out of revenge.

Belinda Temple’s Killer Always Maintained His Innocence

However, suspicion toward David Temple only deepened when the police discovered that he had been having an affair with Heather Scott, his colleague at Alief Hastings High School. The two had secretly begun their relationship in the fall of 1998. What began as a casual affair quickly became serious, according to Heather Scott’s testimony. She later testified that David had lied to Belinda about his whereabouts to spend New Year’s with her. Heather also revealed that just three days before the murder, they had professed their love for one another. They even got married in June 2001.

The case took a turn in 2004 when FBI reports confirmed that the gunshot residue found on Belinda matched the residue on the clothes David had been wearing that day. This evidence led to his arrest on murder charges in November of that year. David was found guilty of the crime during his first trial, with prosecutors establishing his affair as the motive for murder. However, his defense argued that being unfaithful did not make him a killer. In 2016, when a man claimed to have overheard Riley Joe Sanders talking about killing Belinda, interest in the case reignited. The ruling against David was overturned, and he was released. However, in August 2019, David faced a retrial, during which he was once again found guilty of Belinda’s murder.

