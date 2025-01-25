Heather Scott: Where is David Temple’s Second Wife Now?

After Belinda Temple’s murder in January 1999, her husband, David Temple, emerged as the primary suspect. However, with little concrete evidence against him, building a case proved challenging. The investigation gained momentum when Heather Scott’s involvement came to light. Prosecutors argued that David’s affair with her and his subsequent actions provided a clear motive, and it strengthened their case against him. ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘Shattered Love’ delves into Heather’s testimony during David’s trial and explores its significant impact on the case.

Heather Scott and David Temple Started an Affair While Belinda Temple Was Alive

In 1998, Heather Scott was a teacher at Alief Hastings High School. This is where she began socializing with her colleagues David Temple and Quinton Harlon. Both men were married with families but often lied to their spouses to attend happy hour with her. Heather, an attractive and skilled educator, allegedly had a flirtatious demeanor with some colleagues, which became a topic of discussion at the school. By late 1998, she was spending more time with David, and by November of that year, he was secretly visiting her home without his wife’s knowledge.

During New Year’s of 1998, Heather invited David to her house for a party. At the time, his wife, Belinda Temple, was pregnant with their second child. David lied to Belinda and claimed he was going on a camping trip. Instead, he left to spend time with Heather and stayed with her until January 2, 1999. The latter later testified that she initially viewed their relationship as casual and fun, but their feelings for each other deepened over time. She admitted feeling uncomfortable about his marriage and family and even urged him to end their relationship. According to Heather, during a visit on January 8, 1999, he confessed his love for her, and she admitted she felt the same way.

After Belinda was found shot to death in the closet of her bedroom, the police began searching for leads. They quickly discovered that David and Heather’s affair was widely known at their school. Quinton later told investigators that both he and David had been interested in Heather, and he even asked him if he would leave his wife for her. The former allegedly replied that he wasn’t sure. Just a month after Belinda’s death, he sent Heather a large bouquet of flowers and gifts for Valentine’s Day, which the police found suspicious. They theorized that his affair with her had been his motive for killing his wife. Although no concrete evidence initially tied him to the crime, the fact that David married Heather in June 2001 raised suspicion and ultimately bolstered the case against him.

Heather Scott Testified in Favor of David Temple During Both His Trials

During their investigation, the police spoke with Heather Scott. She had started living with David Temple as his wife by the time of his arrest in November 2004. She had also grown close to Evan Temple, David and Belinda’s son, and took on the role of his caretaker while David was in prison. In 2007, during David’s murder trial, she was called to testify. She provided an account of how their relationship began as an affair behind Belinda’s back and how they eventually fell in love. Despite the circumstances, she testified in David’s favor and insisted that he was not responsible for Belinda’s murder, regardless of their past actions.

In July 2019, as David was preparing for his retrial, Heather filed for divorce. This sparked media speculation that she might testify against him. However, the former couple never publicly disclosed the reasons for their split. When she was called to testify again, she continued to speak in David’s favor. Her attorney requested that the media respect her privacy and give her space during this challenging time. They assured the public that Heather was “holding her head up” and coping well despite the circumstances.

After Her Divorce From David, Heather Scott Has Kept a Low Profile

In August 2023, during David Temple’s resentencing after his second conviction, Heather took the stand once again. She recounted how their relationship began and how they met behind Belinda’s back. She also stated that, during their 18 years of marriage, they never discussed the murder, and she did not have additional knowledge about it. Her attorney remarked that the case was something that would stay with her for life but emphasized that she had been working to rebuild her life. Heather has not shared much about her personal life publicly, but it is believed that she continues to reside in Katy, Texas, and works as an Instructional Coach at Alief Hastings High School.

Read More: Belinda Temple: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?