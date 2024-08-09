Bellatrix and Roxce: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?

The lives of dance moms are occupied with balancing rehearsals, competitions, and the emotional ups and downs of their daughters’ dance journeys. Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ seeks to capture this intense and often challenging experience, focusing on seven mother-daughter duos at the Studio Bleu Dance Center in Virginia. Among them were Bellatrix and Roxie, who showed that with regular and dedicated work comes great success. Through every turn and upheaval, Roxce spoke for her daughter, and even the little one recognized the value that her mother was adding to the experience.

Roxce Stayed by Her Daughter’s Side During the Tough Moments

Bellatrix Castillo had been training under Glo Hampton since she was five years old, and her coach had witnessed her growth and believed deeply in her abilities. As the season began, Bellatrix faced a few challenges, stumbling here and there, which required more rigorous training. However, as the national competition approached, she proved her worth, consistently avoiding the bottom of the pyramid. When Audrey, the leader of the group, got injured, Bellatrix was chosen to step into the leadership role. This decision sparked criticism from other mothers, but Roxce stood firm, defending her daughter and reminding them not to say things that could harm a child.

Bellatrix’s consistency and strength made her one of the standout team members, even earning her a spot among the five dancers selected to compete separately in the semi-finals. Several mistakes were made during this performance, and Glo called out Bellatrix for not giving her best. The girls were disappointed and given a short break before practice for the national championship resumed. Determined to prove herself, Bellatrix committed fully in the weeks leading up to the big day. She maintained her rhythm, memorized every step, and delivered when the time came. Bellatrix played a significant role in securing the team’s victory, a triumph that would be remembered for years to come.

Bellatrix’s Skills As a Dancer Improve Each Day

Bellatrix is fully immersed in the arts, dedicating herself to her rigorous dance training with the Bleu Junior Elites and to developing her singing abilities through various vocal lessons. Her passion for performance extends to the stage, where she has already shined in professional theater productions, taking on lead roles such as Moana in ‘Moana’ and Annie in ‘Annie Kids.’ Her hard work and talent have not gone unnoticed; she proudly holds the title of Miss Petite, awarded by Star Talent Productions. Yet, Bellatrix’s ambitions reach far beyond her current achievements. With dreams of one day gracing the Broadway stage, she continues to work tirelessly, drawing inspiration from her idol, Taylor Swift, whom she hopes to meet.

Bellatrix Castillo is Building a Future in Modeling Today

The 11-year-old is also recognized as a model with a growing portfolio that showcases her versatility. She made her mark at the New York Fashion Week 2023, representing Mila Hoffman Couture, and participated in the RVA Fashion Week in May 2024. Bellatrix and two of her teammates are currently the ambassadors for Oh La La Dancewear. As an apprentice at Power Pak Dance, she is actively diversifying her skills, understanding that learning from different sources will give her a competitive edge. Looking ahead, Bellatrix plans to expand her influence on YouTube and TikTok, and with her appearance on a hit TV series, her digital presence is set to grow even more.

Roxce is Very Dedicated to the Concerns of Her Community

Based in Ashburn, Virginia, Roxce Castillo expertly balances her life as a mother of three—Bellatrix, Alexzaiha, and Santino Castillo—while also managing her own business. In February 2014, she founded The Real Ladies of Loudoun County. This group began as a Facebook community but has since evolved into an active forum addressing various social issues affecting the community and bringing them to the attention of non-profits. Until October 2022, Roxce was a Recruiting and Marketing Manager at Elements Massage. However, with the increasing demands of Bellatrix’s schedule, she decided to focus entirely on her daughter and her family. Her husband, George Castillo, has been unwavering in his support. Roxce views this shift not as a compromise but as a natural evolution of her life, finding great fulfillment in this new direction.

