Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 10 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is the evidence that life on the high seas has never been short of drama. The season continues to combine impressive Mediterranean backdrops with all the tension, romance, and chaos that comes with working aboard a superyacht. At its core is the hard-working crew of stews, deckhands, and chefs as they cater to the demanding charter guests while navigating their own personal entanglements. This time, it introduced nine seasoned professionals, who quickly proved that teamwork isn’t always smooth when personalities clash.

Captain Sandy Yawn Loves Spending Time With Her Wife and Furry Pup

For Captain Sandy Yawn, the sea has always been more than a workplace. She first took the helm as a Yacht Captain at White Star and worked in the position until 2004. She then took on the same role on the Tuscan Sun and Yacht Pure Bliss between February 2004 and September 2011. Sandy’s career shift came in May 2017 when she became a Super Yacht Captain and Motivational Speaker on the show. She further expanded her expertise as an Investor/Equity partner in TT Marine, which is a division of Azuna Fresh, in January 2022. Sandy is also a Digital Creator with over 827K followers on Instagram. On the platform, she promotes not just City Cruises Live but also her website, which features her latest book, ‘Be the Calm or Be the Storm,’ and her podcast, ‘The Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show.’

Sandy is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and even attended a virtual event regarding the same in August 2025, which was arranged by Banijay Entertainment. She is also associated with the marine marketplace, Boatmart. Sandy runs her own non-profit organization, Captain Sandy’s Charities, which helps empower the marginalized communities to pursue their dream of a career in the maritime industry. In her personal life, Sandy’s heart is deeply rooted in love for her wife, Leah Rae Yawn. Whether it be spending cozy time together or setting out in the waters for a romantic adventure, they always enjoy each other’s company. She also never loses an opportunity to express her emotions for Leah. Another big part of her life is none other than their adorable pup, Bear. Sandy is also a music lover, which often leads her to concerts.

Aesha Scott Has Established Her Own Drink and Clothing Brand

Aesha Scott is the beloved Chief Stewardess on the show, and she continues to work as a Stewardess beyond reality TV. However, she has also carved out a vibrant life for herself both online and in business. With an Instagram community of 1 million, she connects with her fans on a daily basis by sharing glimpses of her adventures. Entrepreneurship quickly became Aesha’s next frontier as she launched her own Alcoholic Coconut Water brand, Drop, and uses her platform to promote its website. She has also created a clothing brand, Aesha’s Merch, where she sells incredible clothing items directly through the venture’s official site. In September 2025, Aesha excitedly announced that an exciting new collection of the brand would soon arrive.

Aesha further maintains a Cameo account, which helps her connect with her followers on a deeper level. She also reached a significant milestone in her personal life in May 2024, when she joyfully announced her engagement with her partner, Scott Dobson. That big step in her life was also featured on US Weekly. As of writing, Aesha has shared that she is excited about her wedding plans and cannot wait to start a new life with her fiancé. In August 2025, the couple shared about their participation in ‘The Amazing Race Australia,’ which was followed by their cruise trip to Alaska in September. Aesha also considers her family to be one of the critical parts of her life. It is further highlighted by her close bond with her brother, Isaac.

Nathan Gallagher is a Charming Bosun Who Found Love on Onboard

When Nathan Gallagher first joined the show in season 9, he was a Deckand. By the present season, he became a Bosun, which is a Senior Deckhand role, and already possessed three years of experience in the maritime industry. His easygoing charm and adventurous spirit soon caught fans’ attention, helping him cultivate a loyal fan base of over 97K on Instagram. Nathan’s feed is curated to provide a sneak peek into his travels, personal milestones, and occasional glimpses into his professional life. The reality star also stays connected with supporters through his Cameo account, through which he provides them personalized messages.

However, Nathan’s onboard romance during his first season with his fellow deckhand, Gael Cameron, truly turned heads. By the end of that season, their connection blossomed into something real. Despite the rumors and speculations, the couple worked through their challenges. By April 2025, they excitedly announced their pregnancy, which People Magazine also covered the following month. Ultimately, they welcomed their baby boy into this world in June. Just three months later, Nathan and Gael celebrated their anniversary. The reality star is also close to his family, especially his little sister. Apart from that, Nathan continues to indulge in his love for travel and explores exotic destinations like Athens, Greece, Morocco, and Spain, among many others.

Max Salvador is a Fitness-Focused Deckhand Who Lives Life to the Fullest

Maximilien Salvador-Holz, AKA Max, first made waves in season 8 of the show, and he once again returned in this season in the very same position. As of writing, he has over six years of solid experience in the yachting industry. The reality star has built a growing fanbase online, which has helped him to garner a massive following of over 8K on Instagram. The platform serves as a window into Max’s adventurous lifestyle, putting forth a picture of his life on the water and land. His profession often allows him to explore different corners of the world.

Whether it be soaking up the sun in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, or even climbing to the top of a Volcano, Max always makes it clear that he thrives on new experiences. In September 2024, he travelled to Barcelona, Spain, which was followed by his lively trip to Morocco in December of the same year. Most recently, he soaked in the sun at Bali, Indonesia, in July 2025. Fitness is another cornerstone of Max’s life, which is evident from his occasional boxing sessions and a disciplined workout routine. Off the clock, the reality star enthusiastically participates in activities like hiking and skiing with his friends.

Josh Bingham is an Incredible Singer, Besides Being a Chef

Josh Bingham was a Chef on the show, but his culinary journey began in June 2007 as a Commis Chef at The Bath Priory, and he sharpened his skills there till February 2009. From there, Josh went on to take on several roles at prestigious establishments like Demi Chef De Partie at Cliveden House, Junior Sous Chef at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Sous Chef at Virgin Limited Edition and Three Islands Trading Co. Ltd., and many more. In September 2019, Josh joined OMOIDE Japanese Restaurant as a Head Chef and worked there till September 2020. He then stepped into the same role at Punta Mona and moved on in May 2021. From June to August of the same year, he worked as a

Private Household Chef, before taking on his current role as a Head Chef at Teleostec Limited.

Beyond the culinary world, Josh is also a talented musician who has sung songs like “Secrets” and “Falling Apart.” Recently, he released his first album, “Long Strange Winding Road To Everywhere.” The reality star uses his Instagram to promote his website, which also showcases his photography skills and creativity. Moreover, Josh maintains his own YouTube channel, where he releases his singles. Off duty, his heart belongs to his adventurous and multifaceted life. In July 2025, he proudly shared a personal achievement, revealing that he had not been drinking alcohol for 6 years and didn’t use cocaine for 7 years. Amid everything, Josh always holds his family close to his heart and always makes sure to spend meaningful time with them.

Kizzi Kitchener is a Multitalented Artist Who Finds Joy in Her Loved Ones

Kizzi Kitchener is an Italia Conti Performing Arts School graduate who has created a unique identity as a Performer, Actor, and Dancer. However, she efficiently balanced her career in the yachting industry, which helped her secure a 3-year experience, before eventually becoming a Stewardess on the show. When Kizzi is not busy with her work, she values the simple joys of life. The reality star loves spending time with her friends, just relaxing or going out for drinks whenever possible. For her, surrounding herself with laughter and good company is quite essential. Kizzi also has her constant companion and her furry dog, Nelson.

Kizzi and Nelson often embark on peaceful walks together and cuddle up during the quiet afternoons. However, romance also plays a central role in her life. As of writing, she is currently in a relationship with the soccer athlete, Tom Whiteley. The couple never shies away from expressing their affection towards one another quite openly. Moreover, they never miss a chance to capture their sweet moments together. Travel has also played a significant part in Kizzi’s recent adventures. In November 2024, she traveled to the City of Love- Paris, France, with the love of her life and experienced the city hand-in-hand with him. In June of the following year, Kizzi enjoyed the tropical beaches of Bali, Indonesia.

Victoria SanJuan Has Turned the Loss of Her Partner Into Her Strength

Victoria SanJuan stepped into the show as a Stewardess with four years of industry experience. Aside from that, she has built a prominent presence for herself in digital media. With a following count of over 10.8K on Instagram, she utilizes the platform as her personal diary. Her life was deeply altered on September 6, 2023, when she suddenly lost her boyfriend, Bonnie Salas. The grief was overwhelming, but instead of closing herself off, Victoria chose to live life fully in his memory. She often recalls their happiest times together, keeping his spirit alive in everything she does. On Bonnie’s second death anniversary, she openly reflected on how the profound loss reshaped her.

Victoria penned her grief, in part, writing, “Trust me, I definitely had my feelings of being lifeless in the first year of existing without Bonifacio. However, now I have to consider how far I’ve come, and how well I’ve kept his spirit alive.” With the unwavering support of friends, Victoria has found the courage to keep moving forward. She also revealed that moving to Spain in 2024 also played a significant role in her emotional healing. Whenever possible, the reality star enjoys her time painting, scuba diving, and going camping with her friends. Her career has also taken her across the globe to exotic places like Berlin, Germany, Morocco, France, and many more. However, Victoria’s deepest roots always remain with her family, especially her father and mother, Ileana.

Christian Trimino is a Skilled Yachtie and Pilot Who Lives for Adventure

Christian Trimino, originally hailing from Villavicencio, Colombia, brought both skill and charm to the show. With two years of experience under his belt, he proved himself as a capable Deckhand on the yacht. He is also a licensed pilot who is equally comfortable navigating the skies as he is in the sea. Outside of work, Christian’s life is defined by adventure and passion. He is a traveler at heart who often explores new destinations. Among his favorite destinations are Fiji and Belgium, among many others, each providing him with memories of its breathtaking views. Exercise also plays a significant role in his routine, but it never stops him from his love for good food. Christian’s soft side becomes visible while showering his beloved pup with love and attention. Although he has an Instagram account, he has chosen to keep it private, which indicates his desire to keep his personal life away from the public eye.

Tessa Budd is a World Traveler Who Reached Everest Base Camp and Beyond

Tessa Budd has been working in the industry for four years with hard work and dedication. It helped her build a reputation as someone who approaches her job as a Deckhand with resilience. Whenever she goes away for work, the reality star often feels the absence of her little brother. In several moments of her life, Tessa is surrounded by her friends, who accompany her on her ventures and make every journey more meaningful. Together, they have explored an array of destinations, whether it be the vibrant coasts of Brazil and the islands of the Caribbean, or the vast landscapes of Patagonia. In May 2025, Tessa found herself in Rio de Janeiro, where she soaked up the culture and energy of the city. The following June, she recalled her success in climbing to the Everest Base Camp in April 2023 and mentioned that the Himalayas are calling her again.

