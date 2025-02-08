Where is Marina Marcondes de Barros From Below Deck Down Under Now?

Season 3 of the popular reality TV show ‘Below Deck Down Under‘ introduces several familiar and fresh faces, including Marina Marcondes de Barros as the new Stewardess on board the luxury superyacht Katina. As the season progressed in the beautiful blue waters of Seychelles, her cultural adaptability, bright personality, and passion for exploration quickly helped her build a harmonious rapport with the crew members and the guests. Throughout the season, her confident and dedicated nature helped her garner a decent fanbase.

Marina Maintained Her Professionalism Throughout Her Time on the Show

From the very beginning of the season, Marina showcased her yachting experience and cheerful personality on screen. As a stewardess on Katina, her role involved maintaining the yacht’s interior, starting from table scaping to service. Due to her linguistic skills as a polyglot, it was much easier for the Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native to connect with guests from different backgrounds. In one instance, she was spotted chatting with one of the guests candidly while serving her drinks, putting forth her easygoing attitude. She is the only crew member who was not a bit fazed about the constant heat and humidity in Seychelles, and all the crew members constantly complained about it. Since Marina’s favorite part of being a stewardess was arranging the dinner service decor, she made an extra effort to ensure that all the glassware was spotless and the service was unquestionable.

She diligently followed the commands the Chief Stewardess Lara Rigby provided, which only highlighted her professionalism and dedication to her work. Upon looking at her relationship with her fellow crew members, it can be noticed that her bond with Stewardess Brianna was commendable. She was the first to break the ice when they were assigned to prepare the room for the onboard guests. Here, Marina mentioned that she had her eyes on Wihan and mused that his smile was drop-dead gorgeous.

Marina Had a Background in Journalism Before Starting Her Career as a Stewardess

Marina pursued higher education and graduated with a degree in journalism. Her academic pursuits extended internationally after she got permission from her mother to let her go to Europe for an exchange program in the Netherlands. From there, she got a job and moved to Germany, after which the COVID-19 lockdown hit the world. Finally, after two years, she returned to her home in Brazil in 2021. Her interest in her profession in the yachting industry stemmed from her wish to “pause the bills” and increase her bank accounts. She also considered that this was the best economic decision she could make.

From there, her transition to the yachting industry has been quite smooth sailing. It has been almost half a decade of Marina’s job as a Stewardess, and she aspires to be the Chief of her department since she wants to make her family’s life easier. This year, Marina has upped her game and has moved on to achieve great heights in her yachting career. From hosting the Jaguar team from E-Prix to meeting Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the Monaco Grand Prix, she is getting it all this January 2025. Marina had also been taking the PADI Advanced Open Water Course in Arrail do Cabo, RJ, Brazil. According to her, if she has to push her way through, she will.

Marina Has a Deep Connection With Her Family and Values Their Support

While talking about Marina’s familial life, the first thing she mentioned was that she came from a very humble home. Her father left when she was young, leaving her and her mother behind. She lived with her grandmother and grandfather, the latter using a wheelchair due to a disease. Her grandmother had to work two to three jobs, and she took care of the whole family. Marina further mentions that her childhood had been tough since her family lived rent to rent and had to change their house when needed. She has 13 cousins, and all of them want to gift her grandma a house. As far as we know from her social media, Marina has a tight bond with every family member and has been constantly basking in their support. She has been an active part of everything, from family dinner outings to countryside get-togethers.

Marina Harbors a Strong Passion For Travel and Explores a Wide Range of Interests

From what we can gather, traveling is a strong aspect of Marina’s life. In January 2025, she can be seen exploring Monaco and Cannes in France. When asked what her favorite chartered or traveling destination was, she mentioned that New York was her favorite and Kyoto, Japan, was her top traveling spot. Her journey in Japan from September to October 2023 was one of her best experiences, with her enjoying the beauty of Mount Fuji and trying out their traditional look. Not only did she visit the Universal Studio, but she also traveled across different provinces and cities of Japan, namely, Tokyo, Nikko, Nagoya, Miyajima, Osaka, Kanazawa, and Hiroshima.

Her love for traveling can also be connected with her fascination with trying new foods and the local cuisines. She had also visited Mexico in 2021 and Pompeii and Croatia in 2023. It is also evident that she is particularly fascinated with the history of the places she visits, which makes her travelling more memorable. However, once a year, she always traces back to her roots and visits Brazil to spend quality time amid her nomadic life.

Apart from traveling, Marina loves documenting glimpses of her life from the sea and personal moments with her family and travels. Through her social media, she gives the audience an authentic view of how her interactions with her fellow crew members pass on. From visiting soccer matches with her family at the stadium to showcasing the attractions of Brazilians, she proves to be very proud of her roots. She also takes self-defense Jiu-Jitsu classes and loves to attend concerts with her friends. Marina further extends her interests in horseriding, learning new languages, and dancing, which, according to her, is something a good Brazilian is always fond of. Being a polyglot, she can speak four languages: English, Portuguese, French, and Spanish.

