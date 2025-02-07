Lara Rigby From Below Deck Down Under: Where is the Star Now?

Bravo’s popular reality show, ‘Below Deck Down Under,’ is the third spinoff of the ‘Below Deck’ franchise. The show finally returned with the 3rd season with Lara Rygby as the new Chief Stewardess on superyacht Katina in the beautiful backdrop of Seychelles. Lara originally has her roots in Cornwall, UK and her journey on the show has been nothing but interesting. Her arrival sparked a lot of curiosity among the fans. With her meticulous, impartial, and perfectionist approach to her role, she did not require much time to captivate and garner the attention of her crew and audience.

Lara Rigby’s Journey on the Show Was a Little Far From Smooth Sailing

From the very first episode, Lara’s leadership style had become a topic of focus among the viewers and her fellow crew members. She was enthusiastic and strict while managing her team and was not afraid to voice her thoughts and opinions loudly when required. Soon, challenges began to arise for her with the arrival of guests with different dietary preferences, which added tension to the meal preparation. During this time, Lara loudly voiced her concern about the organization in the galley, which led to a heated conversation between her and Chef Tzarina. The altercations exchanged between the chef and Lara got so bad that even Captain Jason had to intervene.

As far as her relationships with her team went, she had been very impartial while assigning them tasks. However, she was seen to be fostering a special bond with Brianna, noticing how she also mentioned that Bri was her “soul sister” in this season. Throughout the season, the viewers and her fellow crew onboard knew her as someone who wanted everything to be perfect. From commanding to keep the cutlery polished to making sure the glassware was spotless, Lara was very particular with her requirements. Her journey on the show was no doubt evidence of how hard it can be to manage a team in such a high-pressure environment. Lara continued to handle these challenges and relationships with confidence and prioritizing by being herself.

Besides being the Chief Stewardess, Lara Also Takes an Interest In Drawing and Travelling

Lara has been in the yachting industry for 14 years and has held the position of Chief Stewardess for 6 years. Her professional life in the yachting industry is nothing short of inspiring. Her constant diligence and extensive experience have given her the expertise to manage her interior team. From what we know, she is highly social and loves to conduct party nights, theme nights, and cocktail competitions with her fellow crew members. The secret behind her success in the said industry can be attributed to her traits of meticulousness and strong work ethic. Alongside being the Chief Stew, Lara is also a very good artist. Her artistic talents are very visible in her social media videos, where she draws portraits of her rescue dog from Romania, whom she often refers to as her “wild child.” She also did not forget to mention how it was her first finished pet portrait using professional pencils and standard paper. In 2022, Lara had also participated in a bridal photoshoot in Barbuda.

When Lara is taking a break from her profession, she undoubtedly loves to travel. She enjoys her time of laughter and friendships on her annual girls’ trip, which seems to get bigger each year. Her love for her profession has also stepped into her traveling since she can be seen traveling to the bluest waters across Mallorca and Cap D’antibes. She has also traveled to France and Dubai, where her social spirits are at an all-time high.

Lara Rigby Shares a Deep Bond With Her Mother and Hints at a Thriving Romance

Lara Rigby’s personal life has been shaped by both love and challenges. Her parents divorced when she was three years old, which highly impacted her upbringing. After the separation, her dad remarried and had three children, which made her feel more distant from him. According to Lara, her need to be perfect arose from the wish to impress her father. Despite this, she has always found the support of her mother. Both of them share a deep bond, and Lara considers her mother to be her role model, hero, and best friend. From what we know, in October 2024, Lara’s mother was halfway through her Cancer treatment and has been getting better since. She is also in close touch with her big brother since she attended his wedding.

Apart from her familial ties, Lara also has a boyfriend with whom she traveled to Amsterdam in September 2024 with the caption reading, “Boats, Boyfriend, Bubbles, and Bitterballen.” In another one of her posts, she is seen posing with her boyfriend on a beach in October. With the hints at her thriving romance with her boyfriend, we hope that it will lead to something beautiful.

