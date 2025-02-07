Brianna Duffield: Where is the Below Deck Down Under Star Now?

Season 3 of Bravo’s hit spin-off of the ‘Below Deck‘ franchise, ‘Below Deck Down Under,’ introduced several interesting personalities, including Brianna Duffield. She originally hails from Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and is quite proud of her roots, which is evident in how she expressed, “Jersey girls gotta stick together.” She joined the internal crew as a new stewardess onboard the luxury yacht Katina on the glistening waters of Seychelles in East Africa. Throughout the show, Brianna was cheerful and gave her best shot at every task she was assigned. With her skills and vibrant personality, it did not take her much time to create an impression on the crew members and the audience.

Brianna Duffield Mostly Steered Clear From Unnecessary Drama While on the Show

Right from the start of her time on the yacht, Brianna Duffield’s upbeat energy made her stand out among the crew aboard. She soon joined hands with the deck team to help them free a breached tender. However, her efforts did not make much of a difference, but she seemed determined to take up the challenges head-on. On one occasion, she was met with side-eyes from the guests when she served martinis with ice, with the person stating, “Martinis don’t have ice in it.” However, that didn’t deter her spirits, and she moved on to finish her daily tasks, which mostly revolved around housekeeping services. Even when stormy weather disrupted her outdoor dinner service, Brianna faced the hurdles with a smile on her face.

As far as her interpersonal relationships with the crew members are concerned, we can say she developed a tight bond with chief stewardess Lara Rigby, which she highlighted by referring to the latter as her “bestie for the restie.” Under Lara’s supervision, she seemed ready to do whatever it took to prove her skills as a stewardess. Her relationship dynamics with fellow crew members was cordial, to say the least. In particular, her connection with fellow stew Marina grew stronger as they prepared the cabin for the guests. When Marina asked her if she liked anyone onboard, Brianna answered that she found Harry cute and loved his energy. He, too, found her “drop-dead gorgeous,” and whether the romantic sparks flew or sustained outside of the show is yet to be confirmed by either of the two.

Alongside Working as a Stewardess, Brianna is Also a Fashion Model

Though Brianna is new to the world of reality TV, she has been a fan of the field for years, with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ being some of her favorite shows. Her love for the raw drama likely is what pushed her to give it a try as well. Though she has not revealed much about her journey into the yachting industry, we do know that she has at least two years of experience in the same. Her love for the open seas and ocean runs deep, and she enjoys free diving and surfing. In January 2025, she worked with Harbour Life Charters as they sailed across the Sydney Harbour. Aside from that, she also dabbles in the modeling world and believes that it has always been her creative outlet.

From what we can tell, she has been serving as a fashion model for nearly a decade. From bridal to product exhibitions to serving as a muse for big fashion brands and bagging features on the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, and FOX News, she has done it all. Over the years, she has showcased her talent by walking the ramp for high-profile designers such as Raul Penaranda for New York Fashion Week in 2018, 2019, 2020, and so on. Interestingly, in September 2024, she collaborated with Gabrielle Paoletti, who she actually worked with on her first-ever modeling assignment in 2017. Through determination and hard work, Brianna has already come a long way, and we are sure that she is only going upwards with each assignment.

Brianna Duffield is a Travel Enthusiast and Budding Influencer

Brianna is working towards making a career as a travel, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle influencer with over 13k followers. She has expressed that she is passionate about traveling, adding that doing it on a budget is her motto. Brianna has been to several exotic locations across the globe and ensures to share snippets from her vacations on her social media accounts. In 2024 alone, she visited 20 countries and six continents. She traveled to Bali, Sydney, Miami, Dubai, Thailand, Hawaii, France, Italy, Monaco, and Africa.

Brianna loves to attend concerts, hang out, and party with her friends in her downtime. She also takes a lot of pride in her cocktail-mixing skills. From visiting Walt Disney World Resort to traveling the beaches around the world, her adventurous nature brings her meaningful experiences with her friends and loved ones. All in all, Brianna is continuing to explore the yachting industry and going strong in her career as a fashion model. While she has kept the details about her familial life under wraps, we believe Brianna shares a close-knit bond with her family members and just prefers to keep that aspect of her life hidden from the media.

