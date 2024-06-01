Nathan Gallagher: Below Deck Med Star Aims to Settle Down in Spain

Like other installments of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ the ninth season gifted the fans with a fresh bunch of crew members who not only showcased their interesting qualities but also generated a shedload of interpersonal drama as they spent their time working aboard the 180-foot motor yacht Mustique, which has been renamed Purpose. Together, they traversed through the pristine waters of the capital city of Greece — Athens — trying to meet the high expectations of the guests during the charter season under the leadership of Captain Sandy Yawn. One of the newest additions in the ‘Below Deck’ universe is Nathan Gallagher, a deckhand who established himself as an integral part of the team. Besides his determination, it was his fun personality that invoked inquisitiveness among fans regarding his personal life and background.

Nathan Gallagher Has His Roots in Ireland

Nathan Gallagher is an enthusiastic guy whose jovial nature and flashy smile lift the spirit of every room he walks into. The young man celebrates his birthday on June 19 every year. He hails from the fishing village of Burtonport in County Donegal in the province of Ulster in Ireland and has grown up enjoying the scenic and cultural attractions of the region. Naturally, he loves to enjoy the gifts of nature and never misses the opportunity to head outdoors for a good time. While he has not revealed much information about his familial life, we do know that he is quite close to them. He has been raised in a loving household and shares a good bond with his family members. Whenever the family gets together, the proud Gemini ensures he spends quality time with his cousins.

Nathan Gallagher is Determined to Make it Big in the Industry

From what we can tell, Nathan seems to have just started his career but has high hopes for his future. As exclaimed, he loves “everything to do with boats” and has over two years of experience in the yachting industry. His appearance on the ninth iteration of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ proved essential for his personal goals and served as a turning point in his professional journey. During his time aboard the 55m luxury superyacht Mustique as a Deckhand for Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew, Nathan gave it his all. His tenacious personality shone through his ability to handle challenging situations, which were aplenty as they cruised through the waters of the coast of Athens, Greece.

Nathan sailed through the ebbs and flows he was exposed to by the rough seas and mostly managed to cater to the demands of the guests. In fact, he revealed that he “never received tips like” what he earned for his service on Mustique. When asked about the highlight of his profession, the Ireland native expressed, “You can make friends with people you’d never make friends with in normal life.” Nathan possesses solid communication skills and perseverance, which are sure to enable him to go from strength to strength in the trajectory of his profession.

Nathan Gallagher is Enjoying His Single Life

While initially, many felt something romantic was brewing between Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ with one of the crew members remarking they were “joined to the hip” one night, the speculations died down when it didn’t turn into anything fruitful. Nathan even clarified, cheekily saying the two are “best friends, what can I say…” So, from what we can tell, the vibrant and charismatic deckhand is thriving as a single man. When he is not carrying out various tasks while sailing on a yacht, Nathan loves to travel and obtain his dose of adrenaline through adventure activities, such as hiking and skiing.

As part of his globe-trotting journey, he has been to many countries, such as Spain, Greece, England, and the United States. As of today, he is saving up to get a place of his own in Spain and is working towards achieving his goal, all while pinning more destinations in his travel book plus making memories with his loved ones back home. One of his goals for 2024 is to stay committed to his fitness routine. Now a reality TV personality who has amassed quite a few fans, Nathan’s fans can even hope to catch him on another reality show. After all, he has admitted to being an ardent admirer of the entire ‘Below Deck’ franchise as well as ‘Summer House.’

