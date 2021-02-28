‘Below Deck, Sailing Yacht’ returns to television with another season, which is set to captivate the audiences. Created as a spin-off to Bravo’s high-seas reality drama, ‘Below Deck,’ the show is more or less based on a similar premise but with a transformed setup and new stars as a part of the crew. The first season revolves around its crew members huddled in a 177′ sailing yacht in Greece during its charter season. The first season scored good ratings overall, which increases its scope for delivering another successful season. If you’re a fan and are hoping to learn more about the season 2 premiere, here’s everything we know about ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 2 episode 1!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Episode 1 is slated to release on March 1, 2021, at 9/8c on Bravo. New episodes are slated to drop every Monday on Bravo, with every episode having a runtime of around 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Episode 1 on Bravo by tuning in to the date and time as mentioned above. You can stream the episodes on Bravo’s official website. Cord cutters can opt for other options like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV, iTunes, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can alternatively watch the show on NBC’s official website.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season, 1 presented a new side to the industry by featuring shiny boats that are eye-pleasing to the core. The series contains action and adventure that is also one of its unique selling points. The first episode of Season 2 is titled ‘Running on Fumes.’ In the episode, the first charter will get rocky when the guests get in a drunken personal fight. The next morning, the guests’ excitement to sail will cause a scuffle between two members. Jean-Luc will realize he may have lost two guests at sea.

Besides the expected drama, the second season will retain Captain Glenn, who will be joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore, and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cersa. As the show progresses, tensions are expected to brew between the chief stew and chef, which will lead to mistrust and miscommunication.

The department heads will challenge each other’s authority, and there will be subsequent arguments. There will also be new safety protocols in place, and the crew must adjust their personal and professional lives to survive peacefully. There will additionally be a serious yacht crash, which will be caused due to a throttle malfunction. Captain Glenn would be using an unusual maneuver mode to manage the load on the engine, which will unexpectedly eventuate the water mishap.

