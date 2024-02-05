Below Deck’s Anthony Iracane Also Runs a French Food Truck

Bravo’s reality series ‘Below Deck’ which premiered in 2013, follows the intimate lives of the hardworking crew who both work and reside onboard a superyacht during the busy charter season. Each season follows a new set of crew members who bring with them high-octane drama, emotions, and fun that keeps viewers hooked to their screens. Season 11, which premiered in 2024, has Rachel Hargrove, who donned chef duties for three seasons, give way to the French chef Anthony Iracane to take over her reigns on board the luxury yacht, St. David.

Anthony Iracane Has His Roots in Nancy, France

Anthony Iracane was born and raised in the riverfront city of Nancy, which falls in the northeastern region of Grand Est in France. His birth date is on August 26, making him a perfectionist Virgo. His love for cooking started early, leading him to pursue a degree in it too. He studied at Lycée Polyvalent Régional Stanislas – Villers Lès Nancy, a renowned French culinary school. As a youngster, Anthony would always try to find ways to cook for his parents, especially his father, for whom he would look to make something special on Fridays, as it was the weekend and the family could enjoy fun meals without the worry and pressure of work.

His father passed away in February 2020, and the loss of one of his biggest cheerleaders left him utterly devastated, especially since he could not get to see how Anthony ended up excelling in the food industry. Hence, in every dish Anthony now cooks, he tries to do his very best, hoping to make his father proud of him. He is also quite close to his mother, Pascale Olivier Iracane. Being a pet lover, he is also the proud owner of a cat named Mister Toons, whom he deeply misses during his time on the yacht and his travels. Anthony currently resides in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Anthony Iracane Has a Successful French Food Truck

Before shifting gears and moving into the yacht industry as a specialist chef, Anthony had previously owned an upscale tapas restaurant and bar in France for 5 years. His culinary experiences led him to kickstart his own authentic French food truck called SnackyBae, which goes all around Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, delivering lip-smacking French street food cuisine. His food offerings include ‘Crêpes, croque baguettes, cheese, charcuterie & more.’ Anthony also provides catering and private chef experiences on properties and for events in Miami, Florida.

Anthony Iracane Has Previous Experience in the Yachting Industry

St. David isn’t the first luxury cruise in which Anthony is set to don the chef’s hat. Even though this is the first time he’ll be onboard a superyacht that will be on reality television, Anthony has previously worked in quite a few superyachts, such as the Northrop And Johnson, Odin, and the 126 Trinity. He brings with him a total experience of 4 years on yachts while he has 15 years of cumulative experience in the food industry. Although his favorite charter so far has been the Bahamas, he would love to take a round of the Mediterranean and the French Polynesian and explore the pristine waters and the gorgeous and relatively unexplored islands.

Anthony Iracane is Quite Discrete When It Comes to His Relationships

The funloving star chef who believes his special skill is the French kiss, is quite private when it comes to revealing details about his personal life. His social media profile suggests that he is currently single and enjoying life on board the gorgeous superyacht, serving up delectable dishes that are leaving guests spellbound. However, it is quite certain that Anthony is a lover of all the fine things in life, other than his fondness for cooking and exploring. In 2022, he shared a snap of his new prized possession, a luxury car, calling it an ‘early Christmas gift.’ However, his desire to stay clear of discussing or showcasing his private life emphasizes his wish to ensure that the focus on his name remains limited to his professional achievements, particularly in his hopes of championing French cuisine only.

Anthony is often seen sharing snaps of the dishes that highlight his roots as he serves to the guests onboard the yachts as well as at the private parties to which he caters, along with glimpses of his food truck that he’s equally passionate and enthusiastic about.

