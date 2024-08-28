Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

Over the course of a decade between the early 2010s to the early 2020s, Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster got into numerous relationships and assaulted different women, either by beating them brutally or strangling them. While the crimes he committed were severe, the survivors were quick to show their disappointment in the punishment he received or the lack of it. In the episode titled ‘Dating the Devil’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever,’ the viewers are provided with a detailed account of his crimes against several women and how he met his fate.

Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster Physically Abused Amber Multiple Times

Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster worked at a day club at a Las Vegas Strip hotel in June 2012 when he crossed paths with Amber. As sparks flew between them, they got into a relationship, and a year later, they moved in together. However, at the time, he was reportedly also seeing one of his ex-girlfriends. The first sign of abuse came in November 2014, when Ben slapped Amber, who did not hesitate to report the incident to the police. Not only was he taken into custody, but he was also ordered to attend domestic violence counseling and perform community service. After getting released from jail a few months later, Amber gave him another chance after he apologized and promised to be better.

It turned out to be a bad decision as in September 2015, she was ambushed by him in their house, slicing a part of her pinkie finger. Somehow, she made it outside and called the authorities. But by the time the officers arrived, Ben had cleaned up the property and cut his own face, claiming it was Amber who instigated the entire incident. Amber was then taken into custody and stayed in jail for several hours before the police learned about Ben’s existing criminal record.

After her release, she came home to almost an empty house as all her belongings were stolen, most likely by her ex-boyfriend. About three months later, on December 24, 2017, Ben came back to haunt Amber again as he strangled her into unconsciousness when she received a text from an ex-lover. As soon as she regained consciousness, she exited through the back door and got him arrested once again.

Benjamin Foster Inflicted Torture on Jaimee For Weeks

A similar fate awaited Jaimee, who met Ben in 2017 while they were attending a Krav Maga class together. In less than a year, he convinced her to let him move in with her as he did not have a place to stay. In 2019, she was held captive in her own apartment for more than two weeks while strangling her until she was unconscious and keeping her wrists and ankles tied. During those two weeks, Jaimee was forced to eat a sandwich with lye and get her hair shaved. He even kept threatening to kill her with a knife and a handgun. According to her, Ben’s paranoia made him believe that she had installed surveillance devices across the house and that she had him followed.

After convincing Ben they needed food and water, the two headed to the gas station, from where Jaimee managed to escape and got the help she needed. Following his arrest, he was charged with felony assault, battery, and kidnapping, facing decades of prison sentence. However, in August 2021, Ben pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence. Though the culprit received 30 months in prison, he just had to serve less than 200 days as the 729 days he spent prior to his trial were considered and adjusted towards his sentence.

Therefore, after less than 200 days, Benjamin Foster was released from prison. He then relocated to Oregon, where he got close to Justine Siemens in late 2022 while working in a bar with her. Not long after, she found out the truth about him and his criminal past and got him fired from the bar. When he figured out that she was the reason he got sacked, Ben attacked and assaulted her to the point that she got brain damage. While the police rushed her to the hospital, the fugitive was on the run. The 36-year-old man reportedly took shelter with 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek, who allegedly helped him evade arrest.

Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster Was Cornered by the Police Right Before His Death

Ultimately, the investigators managed to zero in on Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster, who was reportedly inside a property in a rural area north of Grants Pass. As they entered the premises, they found two men named Richard Lee Barron Jr., and Donald Owen Griffith dead. Searching thoroughly for any sign of Ben, the police were unable to find him initially. When they sent a sheriff’s department robot into the crawlspace, Ben was found hidden there.

While they expected a gunfight, something unexpected happened. A loud gunshot went off in the crawlspace. It turned out that the criminal had shot himself in the head. The 36-year-old was found unconscious with a .45-caliber pistol still in his hand as the officers removed floorboards in order to take his body out. Benjamin “Ben” Obadiah Foster was declared dead at a hospital later that night.

