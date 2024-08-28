Justine Siemens: Where is the Survivor Now?

The episode titled ‘Dating the Devil’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ focuses on the horrific crimes of Benjamin Obadiah Foster that he inflicted mainly upon his partners and ex-partners. Highlighting his cases of physical assault, the episode delves deep into the survival of his former girlfriends, including Justine Siemens. Not only did she survive, but her case also led the police to the culprit. Given the severeness of her injuries, questions about her whereabouts and well-being naturally arise in the minds of the viewers.

Justine Siemens Learned of Benjamin Obadiah’s History and Got Him Fired

Working as a bartender, Justine Siemens struck a romantic spark with one of her co-workers, Benjamin Obadiah “Ben” Foster, in the bar where she worked. Little did she know that he had previous run-ins with the law and had recently moved to Oregon in 2021. Soon, they began hanging out and got into a casual relationship. Initially, she did not find anything alarming about him as he had always been nice to her from the day they knew each other. But a couple of months into their relationship, Ben knocked on her door and asked for clean urine to pass a urine analysis test, which she found suspicious.

Out of curiosity, she headed to the internet and learned about Ben’s criminal past in Las Vegas, where he had been involved in the physical assault of two women. She said, “I was very shocked. I felt I needed to tell my boss because, at the end of the day, you don’t want somebody working for you in the bar industry giving people alcohol that has a history of abusing women.” When she let his boss know, Ben was sacked, and he was aware that she was the one because of whom he had lost his job. In January 2023, enraged and frustrated, Ben ambushed her inside her own house and held her captive for about three days, during which he constantly beat her to the point she suffered from traumatic brain damage.

Fortunately, on January 24, 2023, Justine’s friend, Angie Milner, visited her house and heard loud screaming coming from inside. As she was about to enter the residence, she came face to face with Ben, who told her that she had a heart attack and fled the scene. As soon as Angie found Justine in critical condition, she called 911, and the survivor was taken to the hospital, where she stayed in a coma for quite a while. The 36-year-old fugitive went on a run from the authorities before he was cornered by the police. As a result, he took his own life by shooting himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a Grants Pass house.

Justine Siemens Received a Warm Welcome By Her Community After Her Discharge

After Justine Siemens recovered and was discharged from the hospital, her friends and other members of the community held a benefit for her on April 2, 2023, with music and a silent auction. A GoFundMe page was also created for her recovery, which raised over $20,000 before closing down. One of her friends and co-workers, Nicole Fleming, told KOBI, “The whole community loves Justine and we’re all coming together to make sure she has what she needs.”

She added, “Honestly, it’s awesome not only just here but even in the past couple of months that this has been going on the whole community coming together for her is amazing. The whole community loves Justine and we’re all coming together to make sure she has what she needs.” Talking about her health, Nicole said that Justine had made quick progress when it came to her health, but there was still a long way before she would completely recover.

Justine Siemens Works at a Bar and Enjoys Traveling With Her Friends

Formerly, Justine Siemens was employed as a Food Service Worker at Shenanigans Bar And Grill before the traumatic incident she went through. After being discharged from the hospital and learning to walk again, the survivor showed her strength and got on with her life. She also reunited with her furry little friend, Toblerone. In order to relax and take her mind off of everything that happened, she and her friend Lontoinette Schilling took a trip to Hawaii in November 2023. Her mother visited her Grants Pass house for Christmas 2023, and together, they decorated the tree with bright lights for the occasion.

A few months later, in March 2024, Justine and her friends took a trip to Costa Rica to escape the cold weather of Oregon and celebrate Justine’s birthday. Learning to live with brain damage, the survivor began working as a bartender at Lucy’s bar in Gold Hill, Oregon. Expressing her love for the workplace, she wrote on social media, “It’s a common fact, how much I LOVE working at Lucky’s…. Great people, was brought a fresh crab… facetious humor!!! Much love and appreciation.” As of today, Justine keeps herself occupied with work and finds strength in the company of her friends.

Read More: April Brogoitti: Where is the Chimp Attack Survivor Now?