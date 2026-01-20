Sisterhood Inc: Is BeScheduled a Real App?

Directed by Lesley Demetriades, Hallmark‘s ‘Sisterhood, Inc.’ centers on Megan Moore, a highly effective CEO of an app company. Despite her professional achievements, a board decision leads to her firing. Lost and lacking purpose, Megan devises a unique project to keep herself occupied. She assembles a team of experts to meticulously manage the life and personality of her unsuccessful sister, Izzy Moore. Taking on the role of board head, Megan applies corporate principles to her sister’s personal life, acting like a CEO and assigning each team member a specific area of Izzy’s life to oversee.

However, the experiment becomes complicated when Megan develops romantic feelings for one of the team members, psychology professor Dominic Hayes. In the romantic drama film, “BeScheduled” is the app company that Megan is fired from, which leads to significant challenges for her. BeScheduled plays a major role in the story through its unique technological inventions. SPOILERS AHEAD.

BeScheduled Takes Control of People’s Lives Through a Revolutionary Calendar App

‘Sisterhood, Inc.’ deals with a unique storyline of technology and human interaction. Written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the narrative focuses on the functioning of the BeScheduled company, which also runs an app of the same name. Though both the company and the app are fictional, they reflect the various ways in which technology can take control of individuals’ lives. The primary example here is Megan, who loses her CEO position at BeScheduled. Despite being fired, she continues to use the BeScheduled app, which becomes an important part of her life. What the app does is essentially take control of the calendars of individuals, prompting them to take action when necessary. It has a significant presence as it wields control over the actions of people.

It essentially requires people to act, irrespective of how they feel about it. The app is built for the purpose of achieving human efficiency, but it ultimately controls behavior or at least programs it in a specific way. Megan grows addicted to the app, as it remembers everything for her, plans her day, fixes her schedule, and reminds her to take action. This creates a scenario of dependency where the app becomes more than just a digital tool. It becomes a force of control and communication. In reality, we can see how the Google Calendar app or other similar apps remind us of important events or prompt us to take action. In the narrative, the fictional app takes this idea to a greater level by making it more addictive. In a way, BeScheduled gives people a purpose, which is why it is addictive.

Megan finds it difficult to plan her day without the app, which also alters the way in which she views things. Even genuine human interactions are clouded by the interference of technology. The narrative also sheds light on the process of finding love through apps, which adds to the overall theme of the movie. BeScheduled is also a competitive company that expects profits at any cost and even fires people for not meeting expectations. Ultimately, the fictional app is a layered exploration of human dependency on technology and the unexpected scenarios it leads to.

