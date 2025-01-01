Missing You: Is Melody Cupid a Real App?

The modern dating scene cannot be imagined without dating apps, but how much can we trust the people on these apps? Netflix’s ‘Missing You’ presents one terrifying possibility with the story of Kat Donovan, a police officer who gets entangled in a huge mess when her past comes calling in the form of her ex’s profile on a dating app. Kat is told to make a profile on this app, called Melody Cupid, by her friend, Stacey, who believes that this one would offer a different way for Kat to connect with people. But neither Stacey nor Kat realizes that it is a trap, waiting to get its hold on them. What makes it worse is that the prospect of such a situation is not entirely far-fetched. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Melody Cupid App Highlights the Dangers of Catfishing in Dating Apps

While the Melody Cupid app becomes an integral part of the storyline of ‘Missing You,’ it does not exist in real life. It was created solely for the purpose of the Netflix series, so the fans who may have wanted to explore this app will be disappointed. There is a real app named Melody app, which allows its users to listen to and create their own music. It is, however, not connected to dating in any way. There is another app called Cupid app, which serves as a platform for people to connect with each other socially, but it has nothing to do with the app that features on the TV show.

Melody Cupid is set apart from other dating apps because it offers a new way for its users to find connections with each other. The only criterion of matching here is the choice of a person’s music. It is something that people can easily relate to, and the idea for such an app has not escaped the developers in real life. Apps like POM (Power Of Music), Makromusic, Letstuneup, and Vinylly already exist, allowing users to match each other based on their common music tastes. However, apart from their basic principle, none of these apps have anything in common with Melody Cupid, which remains entirely fictional.

While it is touted as a very popular app in ‘Missing You,’ Melody Cupid turns out to be the breeding ground of scammers who create fake profiles to trap innocent men and women and force them to do the bidding of the people who now have their entire lives in the palm of their hands. As Kat and the rest of the police department dedicate themselves to finding the dangerous people who are playing with other people’s lives, the dark truth of Melody Cupid comes to light and ends a vicious practice.

