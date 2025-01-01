Missing You: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Created by Harlan Coben, Netflix’s ‘Missing You’ is a mystery thriller series that acquaints us with Detective Kat Donovan whose fiancé — Josh — had disappeared more than a decade earlier. Having learned to live with the fact that she would never see him again, her entire world turns upside down when she finds his profile on a dating app. As her buried past comes back to haunt her, Kat is also forced to confront the mysterious case of her father’s death. Along the way, other dark secrets from her past also come to light. Apart from the stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, and Steve Pemberton, the show also captivates the audience through its locations.

Missing You Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Missing You’ is carried out across England, especially in Greater Manchester. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix production got underway in March 2024 and went on for at least three months before getting wrapped up in June of the same year. One of the directors, Nimer Rashed, took to social media just after finishing the first block of the production. He wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Block 1 of Missing You! (Spoiler-free) photo dump of just some of the PHENOMENAL crew. What a blessing to work with such a talented group of brilliant people.”

Greater Manchester, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Missing You’ are lensed in Greater Manchester, primarily in the town of Bolton and the city of Manchester. To be specific, the areas in and around Le Mans Crescent and Victoria Square serve as prominent production locations. Moreover, the cast and crew members set up camp in the central business district of Manchester — Manchester City Center. Situated at 18 Lloyd Street in Manchester, MNKY HSE was also turned into a filming destination as various key portions for ‘Missing You’ were recorded in and around the eatery. The filming unit also makes the most of the area of Spinningfields, where the cast and crew set up camp on Hardman Street.

As per Executive producer Richard Fee, Manchester and its surrounding areas served as the ideal filming destinations. He said, “We chose to build that geography using locations in the North West because we feel that it offers a lot of wealth of really brilliant locations, from the city centre of Manchester to stately homes.” Additional portions of ‘Missing You’ were also recorded in the village of Parkgate on the Wirral Peninsula in the English county of Cheshire.

In the establishing or exterior shots, you are also likely to spot various landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, such as the Manchester Cathedral, Manchester Central Library, Manchester Town Hall, and many more. Apart from ‘Missing You,’ Greater Manchester has hosted the production of several other films and TV shows, including ‘Official Secrets,’ ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ ‘The Limehouse Golem,’ ‘Mrs Lowry & Son,’ ‘Dead Man Running,’ ‘The Sign of Four,’ ‘The Stranger,’ and ‘Ripper Street.’

