Step up to the plate and get ready for an entertainment grand slam as we delve into the world of the favorite pastime of many sports enthusiasts on the small screen. In a world where sports and storytelling collide, Netflix offers an all-star lineup of baseball-themed movies and shows that will have you cheering from the couch. From heartwarming tales of underdog triumphs to gritty, intense dramas set on the diamond, these selections deliver a home run of emotions and excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fanatic or just looking for some cinematic nostalgia, the following movies deliver some great stories related to baseball and baseball players.

12. The Saint of Second Chances (2023)

In the shadow of his legendary father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck, Mike Veeck’s journey unfolds. The Veeck legacy thrived on baseball’s eccentricity, introducing giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks. Yet, a momentous mistake cast Mike into the abyss, exiling him from the game he cherished. With years of perseverance, he forged a path to redemption from rock bottom. When life presents a stark revelation, Mike’s quest to restore the family name takes an unexpected turn, revealing the profound value of family bonds. Directed by Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville, ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ is an emotional odyssey through baseball, resilience, and the transformative power of second acts. You may watch it here.

11. A Clean Sweep (2022-2023)

‘A Clean Sweep’ is a series that offers a captivating glimpse into the world of professional baseball and the vibrant landscape of high school baseball. The show follows the intense rivalry between two teams, the Monsters and Duksoo High, as they engage in spirited battles on the diamond, vying for dominance on the bases. With a mix of seasoned pros and budding talents, the series delves into the contrasting worlds of baseball excellence, showcasing the raw passion and determination that drive both the seasoned athletes and the rising stars of the high school circuit. You can watch the series here.

10. You Gotta Believe (2024)

Helmed by Ty Roberts, ‘You Gotta Believe’ is based on the true story of the Fort Worth All-Star baseball team and its inspiring journey to the 2002 Little League World Series. How the underdog team overcomes its shortcomings under the tutelage of Bobby Ratliff (Luke Wilson) and his friend Jon Kelly (Greg Kinnear) has been showcased in an emotionally gripping manner that holds high the spirit of the game. ‘You Gotta Believe’ addresses the fact that the first step toward achieving any goal is to believe that you can achieve it. You can enjoy the movie with your kids right here.

9. The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

‘The Battered Bastards of Baseball,’ a captivating sports documentary directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, chronicles the audacious journey of the Portland Mavericks, an independent baseball team in the 1970s. Helmed by Hollywood veteran Bing Russell and featuring his son, actor Kurt Russell, the team shattered conventions and redefined the game. This underdog tale highlights their spirited battles, blending humor and heart, making it a standout baseball movie. The film’s charm lies in its raw portrayal of passion, camaraderie, and love for the game, earning it praise as a compelling and genuine homage to baseball’s unconventional spirit. You may watch the film here.

8. The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (2025- )

The docuseries ‘The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox’ offers an unprecedented look into the personal and professional lives of the Boston Red Sox team during the ups and downs of the 2024 season. With unfiltered clips into the extreme demands of a 162-game schedule, the eight-part series takes the viewers on a captivating exploration of one of the most iconic franchises in baseball. The show includes interviews of many players of the 2024 team, including first baseman Triston Casas, pitcher Brayan Bello, center fielder Jarren Duran, and right fielder Wilyer Abreu, along with archival footage and new footage. It can be streamed here.

7. The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (2024)

‘The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox’ showcases how the Boston Red Sox baseball team made a historic comeback by winning the American League Championship Series and bringing home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2004, a feat they achieved after 86 years. The three-episode miniseries shows interviews with the star players, including Pedro Martinez, Big Papi, and Kevin Millar, and sports personnel, like broadcaster icon Joe Castiglione, as well as fans, authentically adding to the narrative. Directed by Colin Barnicle, the series is no less than a love letter to the team that instilled hope in Boston fans and is a must-watch for baseball fanatics. It can be streamed here.

6. Sugar (2008)

‘Sugar’ centers on young man Miguel “Sugar” Santos’s (Algenis Perez Soto) dream of becoming a professional baseball player and getting his family out of poverty. He has a talent for the game and manages to shine beyond his village, just outside San Pedro de Macorís in the Dominican Republic. His arrival in Iowa for the Kansas City Knights reveals a new string of challenges, including the language barrier and racial prejudice. However, the possibility of success and his thirst for ambition compel him to take the tough route, aided by his new friend Jorge (Rayniel Rufino), the only other Dominican on the team. But when he receives an injury and faces removal, he is forced to reconsider his ambition, his sole aim in life, without which he has no direction. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, ‘Sugar’ is a hard-hitting sports drama you can stream right here.

5. Bad News Bears (2005)

Richard Linklater’s sports comedy ‘Bad News Bears’ centers on a washed-up baseball coach’s efforts to train a low-performing children’s baseball team made of misfits, effective in their own “sweet” ways. While Morris Buttermaker agrees to train the team and return to the pitch, he realizes the mammoth task he has undertaken. The team is not at all good in baseball, and training them requires unorthodox team-building exercises. Thankfully, he is the man for the job and knows how to get the kids to play. Soon, the team faces its rivals, the Yankees. ‘Bad News Bears’ is a remake of the 1976 drama of the same name and offers a thoroughly entertaining and inspiring drama about how sports are about a lot more than just winning, with Billy Bob Thornton as Morris Buttermaker being a chef’s kiss. You can watch the movie here.

4. Rookie of the Year (1993)

Daniel Stern’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ centers on Henry Rowengartner (Thomas Ian Nicholas), a 12-year-old boy whose dream of being in the Major Leagues comes true after an accident strengthens his right arm tendons, and he is able to pitch like lightning. He becomes the youngest person in history to play Major League Baseball, charming everyone by pitching at over 100 miles per hour. How he deals with the overwhelming emotion of being the best pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, a huge responsibility that brings with it the chaos of popularity, forms the premise of the comedy. His orthodox and innocent ways of trash-talking to players of other teams to hamper their concentration add to the ridiculousness of the entire situation. You can watch the movie here.

3. Moneyball (2011)

Directed by Bennett Miller and starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in the lead, ‘Moneyball’ shows how, during the 2002 Oakland Athletics season, general manager Billy Beane (Pitt) and his newly hired general manager Peter Brand (Hill), a graduate of Economics from Yale, make use of mathematics to evaluate the performances of different players and bring together a strong team within the limited budget. In the world of baseball, such a process of evaluation is called sabermetrics. To what extent do the duo’s calculations and choices prove fruitful? This is what we find out in this biographical sports drama. It is based on Michael Lewis’ 2003 nonfiction book ‘Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game.’ You can stream ‘Moneyball’ here.

2. A League of Their Own (1992)

Directed by Penny Marshall, ‘A League of Their Own’ offers a dramatized retelling of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including its creation and the matches, with special focus on the Rockford Peaches women’s team, led by manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks). From the scouting, which brings sisters Dottie and Kit, along with many other players, into the league, to the division into separate teams, to the matches, to the World Series, the movie shows it all in a compelling manner, while also diving into the relationships among the players, especially between the sisters. The cast also includes Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Anne Ramsay, Megan Cavanagh, and Ann Cusack. ‘A League of Their Own’ is a charming baseball drama that has stood the test of time. It can be streamed here.

1. Field of Dreams (1989)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson, ‘Field of Dreams’ is a cult-classic family drama centered on Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), a family man who builds a baseball field on his corn farm, guided by a voice. It leads him to a controversial author named Terence Mann (James Earl Jones), who had a childhood dream of playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers. After meeting the ghost of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) in a vision, Ray intends to bring him and other baseball legends to the field if possible, which is his way of apologizing to his dead father for their estranged relationship. How Ray and Mann stage a miraculous baseball game on Ray’s farm forms the premise of the drama, blending themes of family and baseball into a movie that is part of American culture. You can stream the heartwarming drama right here.

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