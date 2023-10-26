Step up to the plate and get ready for an entertainment grand slam as we delve into the world of the favorite pastime of many sports enthusiasts on the small screen. In a world where sports and storytelling collide, Netflix offers an all-star lineup of baseball-themed movies and shows that will have you cheering from the couch. From heartwarming tales of underdog triumphs to gritty, intense dramas set on the diamond, these selections deliver a home run of emotions and excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fanatic or just looking for some cinematic nostalgia, this article will guide you through the best baseball movies and shows available on Netflix right now.

6. The Saint of Second Chances (2023)

In the shadow of his legendary father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck, Mike Veeck’s journey unfolds. The Veeck legacy thrived on baseball’s eccentricity, introducing giveaways, theme nights, and fireworks. Yet, a momentous mistake cast Mike into the abyss, exiling him from the game he cherished. With years of perseverance, he forged a path to redemption from rock bottom. When life presents a stark revelation, Mike’s quest to restore the family name takes an unexpected turn, revealing the profound value of family bonds. Directed by Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville, ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ is an emotional odyssey through baseball, resilience, and the transformative power of second acts.

5. Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)

‘Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story’ directed by Frank W. Chen stands as a compelling baseball documentary for its poignant portrayal of resilience and the human spirit. The film chronicles the inspiring journey of Chien-Ming Wang, once a star pitcher for the New York Yankees, whose career was abruptly halted by injuries. Despite overwhelming odds, Wang embarks on a remarkable comeback, battling physical setbacks and personal doubts. Through riveting storytelling and intimate access, the documentary captures Wang’s unwavering determination, shedding light on the inner workings of an athlete’s mind during trials. It’s a tale of tenacity, heart, and the unyielding pursuit of one’s dreams, making it a captivating and motivational watch for baseball enthusiasts and beyond.

4. A Clean Sweep (2022-2023)

‘A Clean Sweep’ is a series that offers a captivating glimpse into the world of professional baseball and the vibrant landscape of high school baseball. The show follows the intense rivalry between two teams, the Monsters and Duksoo High, as they engage in spirited battles on the diamond, vying for dominance on the bases. With a mix of seasoned pros and budding talents, the series delves into the contrasting worlds of baseball excellence, showcasing the raw passion and determination that drive both the seasoned athletes and the rising stars of the high school circuit.

3. Facing Nolan (2022)

In the world of Major League Baseball, Nolan Ryan’s legend looms larger than life. Director Bradley Jackson’s ‘Facing Nolan’ offers a unique perspective on this iconic Texan, narrated by both the hitters who dared to challenge him and the teammates who held him in awe. This compelling documentary unravels the mythology surrounding Nolan Ryan, jumping deep into the heart and soul of a Texas baseball legend, presenting a vivid and intimate portrayal of the man who forever changed the game.

2. The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

‘The Battered Bastards of Baseball,’ a captivating sports documentary directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, chronicles the audacious journey of the Portland Mavericks, an independent baseball team in the 1970s. Helmed by Hollywood veteran Bing Russell and featuring his son, actor Kurt Russell, the team shattered conventions and redefined the game. This underdog tale highlights their spirited battles, blending humor and heart, making it a standout baseball movie. The film’s charm lies in its raw portrayal of passion, camaraderie, and love for the game, earning it praise as a compelling and genuine homage to baseball’s unconventional spirit.

1. Field of Dreams (1989)

‘Field of Dreams,’ directed by Phil Alden Robinson, is a timeless classic for its extraordinary blend of baseball, dreams, and the bonds of family. The film stars Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield after hearing a mysterious voice. As the plot unfolds, it becomes a heartfelt exploration of father-son relationships and second chances, with the legendary Shoeless Joe Jackson, played by Ray Liotta, emerging from the past. Its magical realism and evocative storytelling create a deeply emotional connection, making ‘Field of Dreams’ not just a great baseball movie, but a profound cinematic experience.

