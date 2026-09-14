A game show is any type of radio, television, or stage show in which contestants, individually or as teams, play a game, which may include answering questions or solving puzzles, usually for prizes such as cash, funded trips, and goods and services provided by the show’s sponsor prize suppliers. Initially beginning to appear on radio and television in the late 1930s, the genre of game shows established itself through broadcasts of Spelling Bees and quiz shows.

Over the last 40 years, the model of the game show has gone through constant evolution, incorporating various additional facets to its model. Today, game shows range from survival series to cook-off challenges. The American media streaming giant Netflix has essentially redefined the medium of television, offering online streaming of a massive library of films and television programs.

24. Pop the Balloon Live (2025- )

Hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, ‘Pop the Balloon Live’ is Netflix’s version of the popular YouTube dating show of the same name, only live. Chemistry is tested, compatibility is checked, and a first date is competed for. However, if the balloons in the hands of the singles pop, there goes your chance with that person. While the show has romance and drama, there is also heartbreak, but doesn’t it come with love anyway? To get yourself live doses of surprises and shocks, you can stream ‘Pop the Balloon Live’ right here.

23. What’s in the Box? (2025– )

13 golden boxes with unimaginable prizes. 8 pairs of contestants. ‘What’s in the Box’ has the players team up and fight alongside other pairs or against them in trivia and strategy to win and defend the boxes won. Losers go home. The pair with the most prizes gets the chance to win the “super box,” the grand prize worth over $250,000. There are alliances, there are betrayals, there are twists, and all this amounts to a lot of thrilling entertainment. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, ‘What’s in the Box?’ can be streamed right here.

22. The Devil’s Plan (2023- )

A South Korean reality game show, ‘The Devil’s Plan’ is created by Jung Jong-yeon and is a test of wits and strategy to their limits. In the game, 12 contestants compete to win a cash prize. The games include board games, social deduction games, card games, and more. To speak in more detail, the twelve people are stuck for a week inside a huge rectangle, which is their living space. Each of them is given “pieces” that can be used as currency to purchase items, bargain, and negotiate. The ones with the most “pieces” make it to the last round, which decides the winner—the cash prize, beginning with zero, increases based on how the participants play their cards. Nominated for the Best Entertainment Program award at the 2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards, ‘The Devil’s Plan’ can be streamed here.

21. Bullsh*t: The Game Show (2022)

Created by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts and hosted by Howie Mandel, ‘Bullsh*t: The Game Show’ is all about lying and convincing your co-participants that you are telling the truth. The trivia questions asked can either be answered correctly, or if you do not know the right answer, you have to proudly explain the wrong answer so that three other players believe you. If even one of them believes it, you move to the next round. If none of the three believe it, you are out of the game. Sounds interesting? You can stream it here.

20. Agents of Mystery (2024– )

The Korean game show ‘Agents of Mystery’ has celebrities become “agents” of an organization called XIN. Together, they must solve occult cases by finding hotspots of supernatural phenomena. Without any idea of what’s in store for them, they have to use small radios to communicate and cameras to capture any evidence. The time to solve each mystery is six hours, during which their teamwork, ingenuity, and problem-solving skills are tested to the limit. You can stream the show here.

19. The Mole (2022- )

‘The Mole’ was originally broadcast from 2001 to 2008 on ABC and was reintroduced by Netflix. The format involves 12 contestants who have to work as a team to put as much money as they can win in the pot. The catch is that there is a mole among them, introduced by the producers of the show, whose aim is to sabotage the plans of the team. At the end of each episode, a multiple-choice quiz determines the contestant who knows the least about this mole person and is eliminated. The contestant who survives till the end wins the game and the prize money in the pot. The game takes place in different natural habitats across Australia. You can stream the show here.



18. Physical 100 (2023)

Created by Jang Ho-gi, ‘Physical 100’ is a South Korean competitive reality series wherein one hundred bodybuilders/athletes undergo a series of large-scale immersive challenges until one remains who becomes the winner. These challenges test the participants’ agility, strength, willpower, and balance, among other things. Visceral and entertaining, ‘Physical 100’ can be streamed right here.

17. Million Dollar Secret (2025- )

‘Million Dollar Secret’ follows a group of participants who are brought to a luxurious estate. They participate in activities that give them a clue about who among them is the secret millionaire, but is lying about it. If the millionaire is spotted, he or she is eliminated, and someone else is made the new one. The secret millionaire and the rest of the “hunters” have agendas to carry out along with challenges and exercises, each of which tests their skills, including that of lying. The one to survive till the end wins the $1,000,000, with which the game began. Thoroughly interesting and visually stunning, thanks to the mesmerizing location and settings, ‘Million Dollar Secret’ is a commendable watch. It can be streamed here.

16. Metal Shop Masters (2021- )

‘Metal Shop Masters’ is a competitive reality show that showcases metal-based sculpting by highly skilled metalworkers. The show begins with seven contestants who compete against each other by showing off their skills and making beautiful pieces of art that include but aren’t limited to barbeques, mobiles, and musical instruments. Based on their art pieces, they are judged. Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero serve as the judges and stand-up comedian Jo Koy is the host. The winner gets to go home with $50,000. You can watch the series here.

15. Chef & My Fridge (2014-2019)

‘Chef & My Fridge,’ AKA ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,’ is a cooking show where the best chefs from across Korea compete to cook impromptu dishes. The dishes are made using ingredients from the refrigerators brought along by the guest stars. The best dish is decided upon by the guests and the other cast members, and the chef who made it wins the game. Presented by Kim Sung-joo and Ahn Jung-hwan, ‘Chef & My Fridge’ is a thoroughly entertaining game show custom-made for foodies and those who love to eat but prefer stuff that’s already there in their homes. You can stream the show here.

14. School of Chocolate (2021 -)

Netflix’s reality competition series, ‘School of Chocolate,’ is led by the renowned Swiss-French pastry chef, artist, and chocolatier Amaury Guichon. In this delectable contest, eight skilled contestants face off in a series of innovative cooking challenges, showcasing their talents by crafting intricate chocolate sculptures. Their ultimate goal is to secure the title of ‘best in the class’ and a substantial cash prize of $50,000. With Amaury Guichon’s guidance, the show delves into the world of chocolate artistry, blending creativity, precision, and passion in a delicious battle for culinary supremacy. You can watch the series here.



13. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (2025- )

‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ is a dating reality show wherein the participants, each of whom is “casually” involved with another, take part in tasks and challenges to prove their compatibility. The show is hosted by Chloe Veitch and relationship expert Spicy Mari and follows the singles who, through the course of the show, find out if there’s more to their casual flings or not. Exciting and dramatic, ‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ ups the ante of dating shows big time and is a must-watch for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ fans. It can be streamed here.

12. Final Draft (2025- )

25 Athletes, pros in their respective fields, who have either retired or whose professional journey ended unexpectedly, take part in ‘Final Draft,’ a Japanese game show that tests their skills and abilities to their limit. The winner will receive 30 million yen (about $204,000), but for that, he/she/they will have to participate in various challenges, which almost force them to reconsider their dreams and ambitions. Who will be the winner? ‘Final Draft’ is an engrossing physical-tests-based game show that ups the ante of the genre big time. You can stream it here.

11. Is It Cake? (2022-)

‘Is It Cake?’ is a captivating game show-style cooking competition series brought to life by creators Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, with the charming Mikey Day as its host. In this unique culinary contest, talented contestants craft cakes meticulously designed to replicate everyday objects, aiming to deceive a panel of celebrity judges. The victors of each episode not only claim a $5,000 prize but also face an enticing challenge – distinguishing genuine cash from cake cash for an opportunity to win even more money. The series draws inspiration from the viral internet meme, offering a delectable blend of creativity, confectionery, and cash. You can watch ‘Is It Cake?’ here.

10. Flinch (2019 – 2023)

Hosted by comedians Desiree Burch, Lloyd Griffith, and Seann Walsh, the series challenges brave contestants to face their deepest fears and maintain their composure. Set in the remote countryside, participants endure a series of terrifying and hilarious stunts, testing their nerves and determination. The catch? If they flinch, their heart rate spikes, or they react, there are consequences. From being doused in freezing water to enduring startling surprises, contestants navigate a barrage of unexpected challenges to win the cash prize. Combining adrenaline-pumping moments with humor, ‘Flinch’ offers a unique blend of fear and fun that you can experience right here.

9. Blown Away (2019 -)

‘Blown Away’ is an exciting reality TV show that immerses viewers in the captivating world of glassblowing. The premise revolves around fierce competition among skilled glass artists, challenging them to create breathtaking glass sculptures and intricate art pieces. Throughout the series, participants face intense challenges, pushing their creative boundaries and technical abilities to the limit. With molten glass as their medium, they craft intricate designs, sculptures, and installations, ultimately showcasing their passion and talent in this mesmerizing art form. The show’s blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and competition has made it a must-watch for art enthusiasts and reality TV fans alike. You may watch ‘Blown Away’ here.

8. Nailed It! (2018-)

‘Nailed It!’ is a delightful reality TV show that has become a popular sensation on Netflix. The premise revolves around amateur bakers attempting to recreate intricate cake designs and confectionery masterpieces. Hosted by the charismatic Nicole Byer and acclaimed pastry chef Jacques Torres, the show embraces the humorous side of baking mishaps. Contestants, often with limited baking skills, tackle challenging projects with the hopes of winning the coveted ‘Nailed It!’ trophy and a cash prize. The twist lies in the comical and often disastrous results, as the contestants’ creations frequently fall short of the original designs, leading to laughter-filled moments. You can stream the show here.



7. Awake: The Million Dollar Game (2019)

Presented by James Davis, ‘Awake: The Million Dollar Game’ is a television game show directed by Rich Kim. The series invites participants willing to take the daunting task of going without sleep for 24 hours straight to stand a chance of winning $1 million. Unfortunately, their road to financial freedom is not that straightforward, as the real challenge starts once they are in a sleep-deprived state. Then, they are tasked to complete several physical and mental challenges that push them to their limits. While they may seem simplistic to the viewers, the added burden of going sleepless makes the most straightforward task far more complicated than it should be. You may watch the show here.

6. Sing On! (2020)

Featuring the well-known singer Tituss Burgess, ‘Sing On!’ is a reality game show streaming television series. The show follows groups of contestants tasked to perform five songs for which they are assigned different individual and team scores. The entire team’s performance determines the prize money they stand to win; however, individual eliminations take place based on the point system. The contestants that last till the later stages of the competition participate against one another in different singing challenges in which they stand a chance of earning thousands of dollars for their performance. You can watch the series here.

5. Floor Is Lava (2020)

Created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, ‘Floor Is Lava’ is a reality television game show inspired by a children’s game of the same name. The series stars Rutledge Wood as host and follows a group of contestants who compete against one another to make it through a complicated obstacle course filled with bright red goop that could simulate hot lava. The contestants who do their best and survive till the end will have a final competition against one another. The winners receive US$10,000 and a lava lamp as a trophy for their efforts. Feel free to check out the series here.

4. Busted! (2018-)

‘Busted!’ is a Netflix Original variety show produced in association with SangSang, a Korean production company that was responsible for the shows ‘X-Man,’ ‘Running Man,’ and ‘Family Outing.’ Marking Netflix’s first original program to showcase an all-Korean cast, the show follows seven celebrity sleuths as they discover that they are part of an operation called Project D, in which they are implanted with a chip containing the DNA of famous detectives throughout history.

Led by South Korean actor Ahn Nae-sang, known as “K” on the show, the contestants are recruited as private detectives and given a new case in each episode. Simultaneously, the seven contestants try to figure out the mystery behind Project D and its inception. Guest celebrities are featured in each episode, with many of them playing their namesake characters who are directly or indirectly involved with the murder mystery in each episode. You can check out the show here.

3. Ultimate Beastmaster (2017-)

‘Ultimate Beastmaster’ is an American competition reality show in which each episode features a total of twelve contestants (two from each country) who run a new obstacle course known as “The Beast.” The winner of each episode is crowned “Beastmaster.” These “Beastmasters” from the nine episodes go forward to a final course to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.

From Season 3 onwards, each episode featured nine contestants, with one from each country in the competition. The two competitors with the highest score in the final stage move on to one of the two semi-finals. Finally, the top three from each semi-final move to the final episode to be crowned “Ultimate Beastmaster.” With each country having its own set of hosts, the international flavor of the game show is maintained. Blockbuster movie star Sylvester Stallone hosted season 1 of ‘Ultimate Beastmaster.’ You can watch it here.

2. The Circle (2020 -)

Presented by Michelle Buteau, ‘The Circle‘ is a reality competition series that pits contestants in a strategic game against one another. All participants must live in separate apartments and are prohibited from directly interacting with each other. But instead of regular means of interaction, they are given a social platform where they are free to manipulate others’ perceptions of them so that they are rated higher. People with better strategic choices become influencers, while those with poor ratings risk getting eliminated. You may watch ‘The Circle’ here.



1. Too Hot to Handle (2020)

Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is a reality show wherein 10 “hot” single adults are pinned against each other in a game of love. The winner will receive a grand monetary prize, but as enticing as the tasks involved are, the participants will have to give up the one thing that makes the show what it is, i.e., sex. So they can get engaged with each other, but they will have to do it while remaining abstinent. They will have to maintain this for four weeks. How tough can this be? To find out, you can stream the show here.

Read More: Best Reality Shows on HBO Max