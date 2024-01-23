20 Best Reality Shows on HBO Max (Jan 2024)

The best thing about reality shows is that we get to connect with the personalities better because, at the back of our minds, we know that the shows are unscripted. This nature is what adds to the thrill. HBO Max has a lot of great reality shows of different kinds for you to choose from. They are directed towards different sections of the audience with different tastes which, however, may not be exclusive. So it is only natural for you to like more than one kind. Here, we bring 20 of the best reality shows on the platform.

20. House of Ho (2020–2022)

If you love Kardashian-style drama, ‘House of Ho’ is for you. This docuseries epitomizes the “American Dream” as seen through the eyes of a Vietnamese American family who have established their empire in Houston, Texas. With a large family comes drama and with a large prosperous family comes more drama. Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the series showcases the glittery lives of all the members of the Ho family which is underscored by love, hate, affection, jealousy, misunderstandings, power struggles, and the cultural dynamic (American and Vietnamese). Sounds interesting, right? You can watch the show here.

19. 90 Day Fiancé (2014- )

This reality show follows couples wherein either the fiancé or fiancée has either applied for or received a K-1 visa that allows the applicant to come to the United States along with his/her/their partner who is a U.S. citizen. If they do not get married within 90 days, the person will have to leave the country. What happens in these 90 days is what we get to see in the show. Each season has from 4 to 8 couples and explores their relationship as well as that with their family and how the visa aspect affects them. More complex than it sounds, ‘90 Day Fiancé’ can be streamed right here.

18. Wipeout (2021- )

If you have seen ‘Takeshi’s Castle,’ this one’s for you. Hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek, this is a game show where the participants have to make their way through multiple obstacle courses, which test their limits, to win. While there is a fun element, one cannot ignore the potential pain involved when getting hit in the face among other body parts. And that’s where the thrill of the show lies. You can watch ‘Wipeout’ right here.

17. The Cut Brazil (2021- )

Talk about hairs standing on end. ‘The Cut Brazil’ brings together 12 highly talented hairdressers from all across Brazil, who shall compete to become the country’s top hair stylist. Presented by supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, the 8-episode show follows the contestants as they put their styling skills to the best use and ensure that their subjects look the best in every way. There are also challenges where their techniques will be tested. The judges are Daniel Hernandez, Monica Salgado, Marcos Proença and Zica Assis. The winner takes a cash prize of 200 thousand reais. You can watch the show here.

16. Selena + Chef (2020- )

Developed by Aaron Saidman and presented/hosted by Selena Gomez, ‘Selena + Chef’ is a cooking reality show filmed inside the singer’s home. With Gomez as the host/student, we get to see professional chefs cook exquisite recipes belonging to different cuisines across the planet as well as provide tips and tricks on cooking. With her friends and family as her tasters and a lot of trial and error, the show offers an exciting, friendly, and congenial take on cooking. You can watch it here.

15. Diesel Brothers (2016- )

A heavy-duty reality show, ‘Diesel Brothers’ follows a team of friends from Utah, who work on and build pickup trucks. As cliché as it sounds, a lot is going on in it. All kinds of trucks with different kinds of modifications are a lot cooler than they sound. What the guys are able to do with a normal truck shows their love for the job and the machine itself. Featuring David “Heavy D” Sparks and David “Diesel Dave” Kiley and their teammates, ‘Diesel Brothers’ is a must-watch for people who love vehicles and engines and grease and diesel. You can watch it here.

14. Billy on the Street (2011-2017)

A comedy game show hosted by comedian/actor Billy Eichner, this fun-to-watch show follows Eichner as he takes to the streets of New York, asking pedestrians all sorts of questions about pop culture. Sometimes, he even has a celebrity along and what adds to the hilarity is when people don’t recognize them despite them being known across the world. One can say that the game is a reality check for the stars as well as the audience. If you are looking for an unfiltered show, this is one you should go for right here.

13. Holiday Baking Championship (2014- )

Holiday baking is an acquired taste but those who do it love it from the bottom of their hearts. ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ showcases this very love for the holidays and its sweetness while adding a competitive nature to it. Airing during the holiday months (November, and December), the show has two rounds in each episode wherein the participants are asked to make a small cake and a large cake, both based on a holiday theme. They are judged by professionals i.e. cake baker Duff Goldman of ‘ Ace of Cakes,’ Pastry Chef Nancy Fuller of ‘ Farmhouse Rules,’ British television cook Lorraine Pascale, and chef/television personality Carla Hall. The winner gets $50,000. The 10-season show can be streamed right here.

12. 1000-lb Sisters (2020- )

The emotionally draining reality show follows the lives of sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton who hail from Dixon, Kentucky. Together, they weigh over 1000 pounds hence the title of the show. ‘1000-lb Sisters’ follows their daily lives as well as their struggles while trying to lose weight so that they can qualify for weight-loss surgery. However, not only is losing weight tough but they also have to deal with each other. Only when they get along well they will be able to work together and help each other out. Through the ups and downs, ‘1000-lb Sisters’ offers a lot more than two people trying to lose weight. It is about family and everything that comes with it. You can watch the 5-Season show here.

11. Property Brothers (2011–2019)

‘Property Brothers’ is a Canadian reality show that features twin brothers Drew Scott, a capable real estate agent who picks up neglected houses and negotiates the rates, and Jonathan Scott, a licensed contractor who then takes over. Together, they turn fixer-uppers into a house of dreams within both the timeline and budget of the family that is looking for a new home. All the work that goes into looking for the right house, negotiating the rates, and renovating the property are showcased in a detailed manner that is both fun to watch and informative. You can stream the show here.

10. Good Bones (2016–2023)

A mother who is an attorney/real estate developer and her daughter who is good at what she does set off on a quest to transform and rehabilitate their Indianapolis neighborhood. How mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak bring smiles to the owners by giving their home a whole new look with stronger foundations is showcased in an exciting manner while giving us a detailed exploration of house renovation as well as the camaraderie between the two ladies. You can watch the show here.

9. Fixer Upper (2013–2018)

If you love home décor, ‘Fixer Upper’ is a treat. Hosted by real-life married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, this reality show is about home decoration and renovation. The Gaines own a redecoration business in Waco, Texas, and they help homebuyers turn their fixer-uppers into potential museums. All the work that goes into turning a house into a home is showcased properly and is garnished with the sweetness that comes with having the perfect home. Because there is no place like home. You can watch the series here.

8. Project Greenlight (2001-2023)

A docu-series created by Alex Keledjian, ‘Project Greenlight’ showcases amateur filmmakers who are given the chance to direct their first feature film. Producers include Ben Affleck and Matt Damon along with producers Sean Bailey, and Chris Moore. The film would be based on a screenplay chosen from the thousands submitted and stars actors from the industry. After being canceled after its 4th season in 2015, the series was revived in 2021 and released in 2023 titled ‘Project Greenlight: A New Generation’, and features Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, and Prince-Bythewood as the mentors. You can see it here.

7. We’re Here (2020- )

Created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, this reality show follows drag queens Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquida and Wadley as they travel all across the country and recruit residents from small towns, who shall then join the trio for a one-night no-holds-barred drag show. From training them to be the queens to helping them come out of the shell that life has put them in, one that includes insecurities, doubts, and self-doubts, ‘We’re Here’ is a celebration of drag that is rarely seen. To be a part of something new, you can watch this 6-part series right here.

6. The Hype (2021–2022)

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, and Rob Eric, ‘The Hype’ is a reality show that brings together the best streetwear fashion designers from across the country, who compete for a cash prize of $150,000 as well as the judges’ “co-sign”. The show is presented by Speedy Morman and the judges are Marni Senofonte, Beth “Bephie” Berkitt, and Offset with different guest judges across each of the two seasons. If fashion excites you, this series will do the same. You can watch ‘The Hype’ here.

5. The Big Brunch (2022- )

While brunch is an acquired meal, it has become a part of many daily lives today. So ‘The Big Brunch,’ created and presented by Dan Levy, brings together 10 contestants who will show their talents in cooking brunches and thereby participate for a cash prize of $300,000. Alongside Levy, we have restaurateur Will Guidara and recipe developer Sohla El-Waylly who will serve as the judges. While the brunch menu isn’t considered a versatile one and rather small, this show makes it clear that a brunch can be fun too, and one that offers the warmth of a family meal just like the other meals of the day. You can watch it here.

4. Dude, You’re Screwed (2013-2014)

In this reality show, it’s not about winning. It’s about survival. Within 100 hours, the survivalists of different profiles have to search and find civilization while facing Mother Nature’s fury. From Iceland to Alaska to Utah to the Namib Desert to the Canadian Rockies, the series, across its 2 seasons, sends the contestants to the toughest landscapes and terrains of the planet and shows the skills required to survive in harsh environments. You can watch the series here.

3. Chopped (2009- )

Four chefs. Four mysterious ingredients. 3 judges. Limited time. Limitless possibilities. A cash prize. Created by Linda Lea, Dave Noll, and Michael Krupat, ‘Chopped’ is a cooking game show series hosted by Ted Allen. Across its 55 Seasons divided into 3 volumes, the show has had spin-offs and special episodes that brought back winners from the previous seasons, celebrity chefs, and other personalities associated with recipes. If you love food and are into experimenting with it, ‘Chopped’ is for you. You can watch it here.

2. The Great Pottery Throw Down (2015- )

This is a British competitive reality show that brings together the UK’s finest amateurs who compete to become the country’s top potter. With the eyes of world-renowned ceramic artists constantly on them, they will have to be careful, patient, precise, and perfect. But one can never be too precise or can one? Presented by Sara Cox, Melanie Sykes, Siobhán McSweeney, and Ellie Taylor, the whole show takes place in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. It is the home of England’s pottery industry. If there is a show that stresses the quality of being slow and fast at the same time, ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ is it. You can watch it here.

1. American Chopper: The Series (2003-2020)

A popular reality show that centers on customized chopper motorcycles, ‘American Chopper: The Series’ follows the company Orange County Choppers. Formerly run by father-son duo Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. along with their team of talented bike-lovers/ fabricators/mechanics, the series showcased the work that went into making a motorcycle which, accompanied by the arguments, were the hallmark of the show. But this was until Paul Teutul Jr.’s termination from Orange County Choppers in 2008 following an argument. Season 6 was the last time the father and son were part of the same company. Season 7 (‘American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior’) onwards, the series features both Orange County Choppers’ bikes and those from Paul Teutul Jr.’s company Paul Jr. Designs as well as the father-so rivalry. You can watch the series here.

