Shooting intimate sex scenes is, contrary to mainstream thinking, extremely difficult. It takes utmost professionalism to perform these scenes with co-stars, with whom they generally share a formal relationship. And performing it with a friend may not be less awkward. The actors are generally nervous and careful while shooting sexual scenes. Given all these facts, love-making scenes often attract a lot of scrutiny and attention. Over the years, Bollywood has come up with some highly controversial and equally sensual sex scenes. In this article, we bring you the best ones after the commencement of the 21st century.

16. Rang Rasiya (2008)

Directed by Ketan Mehta, ‘Rang Rasiya’ is based on the life of 19th-century Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, adapted from Ranjit Desai’s novel. The story follows Ravi Varma, who arrives in Bombay, currently Mumbai, from Kerala and starts a new life, leaving behind his wife. In Bombay, he meets a woman named Sugandha, who has taken to prostitution to take care of her family, and makes her his muse for paintings. While reluctant at first, Sugandha realizes the true beauty of Verma’s talent, leading the two to embark on a passionate love affair, albeit not without consequences. A beautifully crafted lovemaking scene is set during a song where Verma is painting a semi-nude Sugandha as Urvashi, a heavenly nymph who fell for a human, King Pururavas. The scene addresses Verma’s use of colors and sexuality in his paintings and showcases his romance with Sugandha from the same POV, drenched in the colors of pleasure.

15. Haider (2014)

The Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The movie has some sensual scenes. The scene where Tabu, playing the mother of Shahid Kapoor, kisses him on his lips, surprised the audience, not pleasantly. But the scene that makes this list is the lovemaking scene of Haider and his girlfriend, portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. The scene defines the relationship between them in the initial minutes of the movie. The intimate relationship of the lead pair, amidst the dark themes of lust and revenge, comes as a welcome relief. The scene was actually trimmed by a few seconds, but it still makes the list because of the beautiful chemistry between the actors.

14. Zinda (2006)

‘Zinda’ featured an intimate sexual scene between the lead pair. In this truly weakened form of the Korean classic, ‘Oldboy,’ Sanjay Dutt plays the legend who is captured and set in seclusion for a long time. When he is discharged, he goes on a chase to discover the man who was the reason for an injury. In the process, he gets entrapped with a female taxicab driver, played by Lara Dutta, spares her from a few goons one day, and gets personal with her. The scene is genuinely sexy; however, it wouldn’t have had a similar impact if the film had taken after the original content. The scene comes at an important part of the movie and elevates the emotions of the lead character.

13. Band Baja Barat (2010)

‘Band Baja Barat’ kick-started the careers of Ranveer Singh and reaffirmed Anushka Sharma as one of the leading stars in Bollywood. The love-making scene in the film comes at a very crucial juncture. The business partners who swear not to hook up, make slow and passionate love, while celebrating their success, and convey their love to each other without talking. The couple allegedly dated off-screen at that time, and while watching the scene, it’s difficult to think they aren’t. The scene is probably one of the best romantic scenes of recent times.

12. Fashion (2008)

Madhur Bhandarkar’s dark, realistic, hard-hitting take on the fashion world of India had some really bold and controversial elements. The sexual underbelly of the Fashion industry is also equally explored in the film. This meant that there would be several sensual and intimate scenes. The fact that heartthrob Priyanka Chopra enacted these scenes obviously created a lot of buzz. The scene where her character makes out with a stalwart in the industry, whom she loves, deserves a special mention. The scene was beautifully shot, and it took the story forward. It plays a very important role in establishing the relationship between the couple, which is integral to the movie.

11. Ashiq Banaya Apne (2005)

It’s only a formality that Emraan Hashmi makes the list. The scene featuring him and Former Miss World Tanushree Dutta actually lasts five minutes, as long as the soundtrack. The song defines the movie and marks the beginning of the romance between the couple. The song is probably one of the most popular songs of Bollywood, and helped thousands of Indian boys discover their sexuality. The scene is sensual, intimate, and perfectly portrays the couple’s emotions. The lyrics of the soundtrack go hand-in-hand with the visuals, which makes the scene even essential in film-making terms.

10. Ishqiya (2010)

The lovemaking scene in ‘Ishqiya’ is not the glossed-over version, but rather has rawness that’s rare in Indian cinema. Vidhya Balan’s performance was probably one of her best. She plays a seductress extremely well. The scene happens when the sexual tension between the characters reaches a melting point, and the way it was performed and shot simply highlights the chemistry between them. The actors are apparently good friends off-screen, which might or might not have made things easier. But all said and done, the scene contributed to taking the proceedings forward. The movie went on to be a breakthrough success, and the scene played its part in it.

9. Saheb Biwi aur Gangster (2011)

Randeep Hooda and Mahie Gill’s few hot simulated love-making scenes in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster’ were disapproved of by the Censor Board. To some degree, a censored version of those scenes was released. But those who have watched the unrated version of the movie would know the importance and sensuality of the scenes. Mahie Gill admitted that it was not easy to perform the scene without alcohol in her body. The movie is about greed, betrayal, and lust, and these scenes justify and highlight the sensual and angry shades of the characters. The movie was a huge success and set up careers for everyone involved in it.

8. Omkara (2006)

Most of Vishal Bharadwaj’s movies revolve around dark themes and gray characters. But there are also some really subtle romantic relations in his movies, which he likes to convey through intimate love-making scenes. The fact that three of his movies make the list proves the point. “Omkara” is probably one of the best performances of Kareena Kapoor. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgan is one of the highlights of the movie. The scene comes after the marriage of a madly in love couple. Like many of the sensual scenes in Bollywood, the scene comes along with a soundtrack. The lyrics again gel well with the emotions of the characters. The scene is aesthetically shot, and the actors seem at ease while performing it. Kareena Kapoor shot several intimate scenes before and after ‘Omkara’, but this scene remains one of the best.

7. The Dirty Picture (2011)

‘The Dirty Picture’ is based on the life of iconic Indian sex symbol Silk Smitha. Which means there would be quite a lot of sensuality in the movie. The movie created a lot of buzz and stirred up several controversies before and after its release. Actress Vidhya Balan got intimate with several actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Tusshar Kapoor. But the scene where she performs a raw, sexual scene with Naseeruddin Shah makes the list. The scene establishes the sexual relationship between an actress and her married co-star.

6. Jism (2003/2012)

Multiple scenes in both movies deserve to be on the list. The name of the movie literally translates to Body. So the sensuality of the movie is almost given. The ‘Jism’ franchise, which involves two movies up until now, is without a doubt two of the boldest movies to be made. The first ‘Jism’ movie, which featured John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, raised a considerable amount of eyebrows. The second flick featuring Sunny Leone pulled people towards the silver screen over her hot scenes with co-stars Arunoday Singh and Randeep Hooda.

5. Kurbaan (2009)

The real-life couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan performed one of the most sensual scenes of Bollywood in ‘Kurbaan.’ The couple was seen getting intimate in this 2009 flick, which touches on the theme of terrorism. Avantika, a professor played by Kareena, experiences passionate feelings for Ehsaan, a character played by Saif Ali Khan, and the force of their warmth towards each other is communicated through the cozy scenes of the film. A shot of the hot scene from the film likewise turned into its poster and stills, which were generally censored by the ethical police all over. And since they were dating, the comfort levels of the actors elevated the sensuality of the scene.

4. Hunterrr (2015)

‘Hunterrr’ is about a sex addicted young man and his struggles in a society where sex is taboo. The film demands several intimate scenes. Out of them, the scene where the lead actor makes love with a married woman who lives in his neighborhood makes this list. The scene has everything, including the sexual craving of the characters and their lust for each other. The scene sets up the illegitimate relationship between the couple, which acts as a transition phase for the lead character.

3. Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Another real-life romance heated up the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 hit starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie’s driving force is the intimate romance between the lead couple, and the actors did a splendid job performing these scenes perfectly. One of the most important scenes in the movie comes after the couple gets married, and a sensual song is shot to showcase their love. The couple is dressed in artistic costumes, the art direction in the scene is romantic, and there’s smoke everywhere with exotic dance moves involved. The scene lit up the screen, and in terms of direction, it remains one of the best intimate scenes ever shot.

2. Murder (2004)

Probably in one of the famous scenes of all time in Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi gets passionately sexual with Mallika Sherawat, which deserves a place among the best. This 2004 flick, which was an informal remake of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Unfaithful’, made waves for the erotic scenes featuring its lead on-screen characters. The scenes were very striking and earned Hashmi the title of a ‘serial kisser’. The movie managed the subject of infidelity, which was moderately unexplored by most Indian producers at the time, quite well. ‘Murder’ got an A certificate from the Censor Board after the producers shortened some of the intimate moments in the film.

1. B.A Pass (2012)

A bold scene in a bold film. A wedded older lady having intercourse with a younger man and paying him for it. Definitely, you heard it right, paying him for it. The movie is mainly based on the premise of an older lady trying to seduce a younger man. Shilpa Shukla, known for her noteworthy part in the 2007 blockbuster ‘Chak De India,’ made a remarkable comeback in ‘BA Pass’. Shukla took the part of an overwhelming sex neurotic with gusto and joy. And that clearly shows on-screen how confidently and maturely she handles the intimate scenes. Her comfort and the scene’s realism earn it the top spot in our list.

Read More: Best Nude Movie Scenes