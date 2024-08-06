Nudity has always been an important part of cinema. Filmmakers over the years have had to battle censorship issues concerning nudity and graphic depiction of violence. A film with bold, provocative subjects might use nudity to a greater extent, and more often than not, it works well. It all depends on the filmmaker, who has to try and ensure that there’s a certain visual, emotional, and psychological base to whatever he/she depicts onscreen. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the best nude movie scenes ever.

22. American Gigolo (1980) – Leaning Against the Window

Directed by Paul Schrader, ‘American Gigolo’ follows Julian (Richard Gere), a gigolo, who finds himself in the position of a prime suspect after one of his clients ends up dead. While it’s no surprise that an actor playing a gigolo would have to go nude at some point, Gere really upped the ante of nudity in films by becoming one of the first male actors to go full-frontal nude, catapulting the actor to the position of a sex symbol almost overnight. In the scene, Kaye is looking out of the window completely nude, leaning against it while talking about the nature of his job with his ladylove Michelle (Lauren Hutton), who is lying on the bed. You can watch the film on Parmount+.

21. Bad Lieutenant (1992) – The Lieutenant’s Breakdown

Abel Ferrara’s brutal neo-noir flick is one of the most psychologically damaging, emotionally harrowing films ever made. At the helm of it all is Harvey Keitel, who gives it all in this film. There is a very powerful scene where his character just bursts into tears, standing naked with arms wide open. It’s a disturbing scene as his character is disgusted with himself and is desperate to wash all his sins away. The camera just stares at Keitel’s body, and we can neither look at it nor look away because such is the impact of this nude scene. You can watch the film on Tubi.

Read More: Movies Where the Actors Really Had Sex On-Screen

20. Barbarella (1968) – The Opening Striptease

The scene that first comes to everyone’s minds when they think of ‘Barbarella’ is the slow sci-fi-inspired strip sequence with the opening credits hovering above and below. Known today for how it teases the audience, this moment begins with Fonda floating around in her zero-gravity spaceship, slowly removing her suit, including a helmet, leggings, gloves, etc. Though we do not see anything explicit (there are a few quick shots here and there that display her fully nude), the scene is still memorable because of the way it plays around with the audience – even having credit titles cover up parts of Fonda’s body at a couple of points of time. You can watch ‘Barbarella’ on Paramount+.

19. The Holy Mountain (1973) – The Cleansing of the Body

The spiritual nature and surreal elements of ‘The Holy Mountain’ are very attractive. The nude scene arrives early on when the film’s protagonist (known as either The Thief or The Tarot) meets an alchemist high above a tower, who agrees to take him under his wing. What then occurs is a step-by-step effort to purify the man. Taking help from the alchemist’s silent assistant, The Thief is washed all over, and everything is shown in explicit detail. There’s something about the whole ordeal that makes it poetic, captivating, and ritualistic. This is followed up by a moment wherein the newly converted disciple defecates into a container, and his bodily waste is converted into gold. As the alchemist puts it, “You are excrement.” The film can be rented on Prime.

18. Monster’s Ball (2001) – Leticia’s Catharsis

In the incredibly powerful scene, sex works almost like a painkiller as the two main characters soak themselves in each other’s pain, misery, and loneliness. Halle Berry is clearly the star performer here as she delivers a performance of astounding strength and honesty, winning the Oscar that year. But she also had to film this really intimate scene where she goes completely nude for the lovemaking act. She’s beautiful in the scene and seemingly comfortable with her body exposed, setting the tone for one of the most beautiful lovemaking scenes ever filmed. You can rent the film on Prime.

17. Last Tango in Paris (1972) – Apartment Scene

The great Marlon Brando fearlessly shows it off in this shocking scene in Bernardo Bertolucci’s controversial masterpiece, ‘Last Tango in Paris.’ Infamous for its shockingly brutal and visually explicit sex scenes, the film triggered significant controversy and polarized critics and viewers due to its bold and provocative content. This particular scene where the couple has sex on the floor of an apartment is so brutal, emotionally painful, raw, and yet deeply passionate. It’s more shocking because of its visual explicitness and staggering emotional intensity. You can rent ‘Last Tango in Paris’ on Vudu.

16. Boogie Nights (1997) – Audition

Mark Wahlberg sits in front of the great Burt Reynolds like a humble student. To test his skills, Reynolds asks Roller Girl, a wildly eccentric girl who always wears skates, to have sex with Diggler right in front of him so that he can cast him for his next film. Matching the tone of the entire Paul Thomas Anderson film, the scene has such vibrant energy and charm and, more importantly, an indication of what more is to come. The film can be streamed on Paramount+.

15. Eastern Promises (2007) – The Bathhouse Scene

Viggo Mortensen steals the show in the famous bathhouse fight scene in David Cronenberg’s disturbing gangster flick ‘Eastern Promises.’ In a case of mistaken identity, Mortensen is cornered by mob members inside a bathhouse, and as he sits there completely naked, a man bursts out of nowhere and cuts him off using a sharp blade. He fights for life all alone, totally nude, and Cronenberg doesn’t shy away from depicting Mortensen’s private parts as he turns the scene into one of the most brutal, realistic depictions of violence ever captured in cinema. You can watch ‘Eastern Promises’ on Prime.

14. Original Sin (2001) – Luis and Julia Make Love

Michael Cristofer’s ‘Original Sin’ has a ton of erotic scenes involving both Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas, who strip themselves off onscreen for the sex scenes. The first time Luis and Julia make love is a gorgeously erotic moment elevated by the raw sensuality Jolie exudes onscreen. It’s a deeply passionate moment where we see the characters completely giving themselves into the moment, feeling the warmth and tenderness of each other. It’s beautifully invigorating and endearingly passionate. You can watch ‘Original Sin’ on Tubi.

13. Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – The Orgy

In Stanley Kubrick’s final masterpiece, Tom Cruise plays a doctor who sets out on a nightmarish journey that reflects upon the strange, mysterious fantasies warped inside his own psyche. A secret society ushers him to an orgy as he walks around witnessing a bunch of people having sex. It’s a visually explicit scene featuring a number of actors with no clothes, engaging in various sexual activities, and is a defining moment in the film. You can rent it on Vudu.

12. Short Cuts (1993) – The Argument

Nudity is rarely more hilarious and awkward than in this scene in the Robert Altman directorial. Julianne Moor has a long, heated debate with her husband here about her affair with another man. This scene becomes hilarious because Moore simply walks around without her panties as her husband shouts at her. She begins to dry off her clothes and continues the debate as she admits to sleeping with another man. It’s an incredibly funny scene that was made special by Moore’s cool, nonchalant approach and the way she handles the moment.

Read More: Best Movie and TV Sex Scenes on Netflix

11. The Reader (2008) – Hanna and Michael Make Love

Stephen Daldry’s ‘The Reader’ is a gorgeously dark portrait of the devastating realities of human relationships. Winslet is heartbreakingly vulnerable in a role that is both emotionally and physically demanding. The scene where Michael comes to meet her in her apartment several months after they first met is incredibly beautiful and profoundly seductive. Winslet strips off, seduces Michael, and the two kiss each other before a session of passionate lovemaking. The film can be watched on Prime.

10. Blue Velvet (1986) – Jeffrey and Dorothy Make Love

David Lynch’s 1986 masterpiece isn’t as surreal as some of his other films, but it’s as provocative, frightening, and bizarre. The scene where Jeffrey and Dorothy make love is full of passion and intimacy. Yet Lynch turns it into one of the most brutally painful scenes ever. Dorothy has succumbed to the pain and torture of Frank, and now that pain has become such an inseparable part of her life. So she asks Jeffrey to hit her in the midst of a very warm lovemaking session. He is terrified and does not want to hurt her. He, however, does, and she is turned on by it, and they make more love. You can watch ‘Blue Velvet’ on Tubi.

9. Titanic (1997) – The Drawing Scene

Most of us have seen or heard of the scene where Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) draws a sketch of a nude Rose (Kate Winslet). One would anticipate a sex scene coming right after it but it never happens, and that’s the scene’s beauty. The tension Winslet brings to the atmosphere is raw, and DiCaprio brilliantly manages to capture the hesitation and fear of a first-timer as he calmly lets things sink in and asks her to lie down on the couch and begins to paint. The gorgeous score by James Horner beautifully paints the emotions of the moment that became one of the most iconic movie moments of all time. You can watch James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ on Paramount+.

8. Basic Instinct (1992) – The Interrogation Scene

Sharon Stone’s iconic pose in Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Basic Instinct’ made cinephiles go weak at the knees, and we can’t help but relate to the feelings of those fumbling cops she was being interrogated by. As cops try to get the better of her, Catherine Tramell (Stone) just so calmly sits there, smoking a cigarette, and begins to cross and uncross her legs frequently as she toys with the men in the room. Sharon is dazzlingly hot here and dominates the scene with her flamboyance and seductive power as she turns it into one of the most sensual movie scenes of all time. You can watch the film on Paramount+.

7. Shame (2011) – Opening Scene

Steve McQueen’s ‘Shame’ is one of the most disturbing movies ever made in recent times. The scenes have an unsettling, naturalistic aura and play out as reflections of your own dark self. Fassbender is brilliant in the lead role, and there’s a scene in the beginning where he invites a prostitute to his home and has sex with her. He strips off completely for the scene, which is a brilliant moment in the film. It’s our introduction to his character, and McQueen shows us his world and tells a lot about his character: his obsessions, fears, frustrations, and rage. It’s just a raw, unflinching look at the painful realities of the human psyche. ‘Shame’ is available for rent on Prime.

6. Antichrist (2009) – Sex Under the Tree

Lars Von Trier’s experimental horror drama has a bunch of nude scenes involving Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. In fact, the film’s famous opening scene where the couple have sex in the bathroom could well have made the list too but this is one takes the spot for being a bit more visually explicit and brutal. The woman has lost her mind after her son’s tragic death, and out of guilt, she begins to punish herself and asks her husband to hit her while making love under a tree. The two actors are completely nude, and the scene has such raw, devastating power that you won’t dare to look at it. ‘Antichrist’ can be rented on Prime.

5. Emmanuelle II (1975) – A Hot Day At the Bath-house

Being the second installment in the immensely popular French soft-core series that had its peak during the ’70s, Francis Giacobetti’s ‘Emmanuelle II’ follows a couple in a marriage that is as open as it can be and doesn’t have much of a plot per se. What it succeeds in is its marvelous depictions of the act, be it with the lighting, music, color, or the people involved. There are a couple of sex scenes in this film, and they’re all worth praising. Sylvia Kristel, who plays the title character, involves herself in many moments of passion with both men and women, and the hypnotic and mesmerizing style present in all of them is a rarity.

4. La Bella Noiseuse (1991) – Modelling For An Artist

Jacques Rivette’s ‘La Bella Noiseuse’ is a film about the very creation of art and the strains that come from it. It trails the life of an aging painter who wishes to finish what would be his magnum opus nude portrait (titled ‘The Beautiful Troublemaker’). He manages to get a model without her direct consent, and the film follows both characters as they become completely involved in creating this masterpiece and each other’s lives. The model, played by Emmanuelle Beart, is seen nude throughout most of the film, and each one of the scenes involving her is worth mentioning. The film can be streamed on Tubi.

3. Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982) – Daydream

This fantasy dream sequence from Amy Heckerling’s ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ showcasing a popular sex symbol of the 1980s (Phoebe Cates) dropping off her red bikini caught people’s attention like nothing else before it. It isn’t the wildest of moments, but it did end up becoming iconic in the world of cinema. Cates has had a career that is yet to be matched up to the astounding successes of films like this and ‘Paradise’ (1982), both of which profited off of Cates’ sex appeal. There’s no doubting the legacy left by this one scene that makes it stand the test of time, maybe even better than the film surrounding the whole thing. You can watch the film on Prime.

2. The Double Life of Veronique (1991) – Vernique Makes Love

Krzyzstof Kieslowski masterfully paints the gorgeous enigma and sensuality of the female psyche using the otherworldly beauty of Irene Jacob. In this incredibly delicate, passionate lovemaking scene, Irene Jacob goes completely naked for the act. The atmosphere Kieslowski builds for the moment is truly astounding. It’s soaked in raw sensuality and a melancholic tenderness that just melts you with intimacy. You can rent ‘The Double Life of Veronique’ on Prime.

1. The Dreamers (2003) – The Striptease Scene

Set against the background of the 1968 Paris student riots, Bernardo Bertolucci’s ‘The Dreamers’ follows three people, Matthew (Michael Pitt) and twins Théo (Louis Garrel) and Isabelle (Eva Green), who lose themselves in their world of film fantasy after the twins’ Bohemian parents leave for a month.

While the film has many nude scenes, there is a scene where Isabelle does a striptease in front of her brother, Theo. The two then strip Matthew, and the trio have an R-rated sexual encounter that may feel wrong, but once you see it, there’s no going back.

Read More: Most Sexually Graphic Movies on Amazon Prime