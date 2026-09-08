There are two primary divisions of a father-daughter relationship: strained and loving. From these two, the rest of the aspects grow. However, filmmakers never fail to give us different angles from which to look at this relationship. And while we are bombarded with the numerous POVs, the underlying message of the bond keeps peeking here and there, whether it be via gestures, words, or both. This article brings you the most worthy father-daughter movies available on Netflix.

19. Doll House (2022)

Marla Ancheta’s Filipino drama ‘Doll House’ follows Rustin, a burned-out and drug-addicted singer of a band, who tries to reconnect with his little daughter Yumi years after he left her and her mother. Yumi’s mother has moved on to a new life, and Yumi has a new father. However, Rustin doesn’t force himself into their lives but manages to take up the job of a babysitter to try and spend time with his little princess. Starring Baron Geisler, Althea Ruedas, Phi Palmos, and Katreena Beron, ‘Doll House’ is a compelling and moving drama about a father trying to make up for his lost time with his daughter while seemingly waiting for things to fall apart again. You can watch it here, and we suggest you keep a few tissues at arm’s length.

18. La Dolce Villa (2025)

Mark Waters’ rom-com ‘La Dolce Villa’ explores a sweet father-daughter relationship underscored by an Italy-based DIY romance. Sounds interesting? 24-year-old Olivia (Maia Reficco) buys a villa in the small Italian town of Montezara under the one-euro program. As excited as Montezara’s mayor, Francesca (Violante Placido), is about it, Olivia’s father, Eric (Scott Foley), is shocked and rushes to the gorgeous town to find out what his daughter is really up to. Surprisingly, when Eric meets Francesca, there is a spark. Will it lead to something sweet? ‘La Dolce Villa’ is a heartwarming drama that doesn’t overstay its welcome, providing a healthy binge watch. It can be streamed here.

17. A Father’s Miracle (2026)

A Mexican remake of the Korean movie ‘Miracle in Cell No.7,’ ‘A Father’s Miracle’ centers on how specially-abled Hector (Omar Chaparro) and his daughter Alma (Mariana Calderon) are pulled apart after a false accusation lands Hector in prison. Upon realizing that he didn’t commit the crime, his fellow prisoners pull various strings to help him stay connected to his little girl. As beautiful as it is, can Hector be proven innocent? Directed by Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos, and offers a powerful depiction of a father-daughter relationship. The pain of the separation lies in the treatment Hector receives in prison and in Alma’s longing for him, which is shown emotionally. You can watch it here.

16. Sweet Girl (2021)

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, ‘Sweet Girl’ follows survival expert Ray, who loses his wife to cancer after a life-saving drug is pulled from the market by its manufacturer BioPrime. This is after Ray threatens to kill the company’s CEO if his wife dies. Devastated by her passing, Ray and their daughter, Rachel, who is also trained in MMA and defense like her father, become each other support systems. But when an assassin attacks them after they find incriminating proof against BioPrime, the father-daughter duo become each other shields. Starring Jason Momoa as Ray and Isabela Merced as Rachel, ‘Sweet Girl’ does a good job of balancing a father-daughter relationship and revenge-propelled action. You can watch the film here.

15. Dad Wanted (2020)

A Mexican comedy-drama, ‘Dad Wanted’ is precisely what it sounds like. This Javier Colinas directorial is about a girl named Biana (Natalia Coronado) whose intention to take part in an upcoming BMX contest faces a compromise, thanks to her mother Fernanda (Silvia Navarro), who won’t let her as her father died in an accident. So, Bianca comes up with a solution: hire an actor to pretend to be her father and sign her in for the contest. Her quest for a dad brings her face to face with Alberto (Juan Pablo Medina), a washed-up actor who now works as a cab driver. How that turns out is what we get to see in ‘Dad Wanted.’ You can stream it here.



14. Double Dad (2021)

This Brazilian comedy-drama follows Vicenza (Maisa Silva) as she sets off to look for her father between the two potential candidates. Yes, her mother is alive, well, and hearty, and she is whom Vicenza lives with, but knowing that she has a father is encouragement enough to look for him. So she arrives in Rio de Janeiro and even finds the two men, Paco (Eduardo Moscovis) and Giovanne (Marcelo Médici), who are completely taken aback when they come to know that they have a daughter they didn’t know existed. However, as Vicenza starts spending time with the two men, both of whom are very sweet and unique in their own fun-loving ways, she realizes that opting for one father is going to be tough. Is having “double dad” wrong? To find out, you can watch this cute film right here.

13. First Match (2018)

Ousted by her Brownsville (Brooklyn) foster family, teenager Monique reaches out to his estranged ex-con father Darrel by joining an all-boys wrestling team. While her father doesn’t seem interested at first, he slowly starts to accept her as his own after seeing her wrestle. He even takes her to an underground fighting ring and trains her to be better. However, these two different worlds, one above and one below, along with the differences between the two, start taking a toll on her. Will she be able to keep herself together? ‘First Match’ is directed by Olivia Newman and stars Elvire Emanuelle as Monique and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as her father Darrel. You can watch the film here.

12. My Name is Vendetta (2022)

The only father-daughter action flick in this list, ‘My Name is Vendetta’ is an Italian film that revolves around a father-daughter duo, Santo (Alessandro Gassman) and Sofia (Ginevra Francesconi), going up against the Milanese Mafia after they kill Santo’s wife and Sofia’s mother Ingrid as well as her brother. This is an act of revenge by Don Angelo, whose son was killed by Santo when he was a part of the Mafia himself. Now, Santo decides to train Sofia as a part of the plan to get back at Angelo and his gang. Vendetta takes the wheel in this gripping flick propelled by the beautiful and fierce father-daughter bond. You can stream the film here.

11. Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020)

Directed by Kirsten Johnson, this is a documentary that shows Kirsten trying out different imaginative ways of her dementia-struck father Richard ‘Dick’ Johnson’s death, an endeavor in which he too gladly takes part. As the father-daughter duo pulls off different ways to die, we get a sense of attachment that transcends death. And the humor, despite the pain that underlines it, is something we take pleasure in because death is inevitable, but to accept it and smile through the time we have left is what we all want. You can watch the film here.

10. Hi Nanna (2023)

‘Hi Nanna’ is an Indian Telugu-language drama that explores a father-daughter relationship underscored by memories and imagination. In simpler terms, we have Viraj (Nani), a single father, and his 6-year-old daughter, Mahi (Kiara Khanna), with the latter completely in the dark about her mother, Varsha. When a woman named Yashna (Mrunal Thakur) saves Mahi from an accident, the latter starts imagining her mother to be like Yashna. This helps her draw in her mind what Viraj ultimately reveals about her mom. The movie thus shifts between past and present, addressing whatever led to Viraj and Varsha’s separation. A soulful drama with brilliant storytelling, ‘Hi Nanna’ is a heartwarming watch. Directed by Shouryuv, the movie can be streamed right here.

9. Fatherhood (2021)

Kevin Hart proved that there’s more to him than straightforward comedy with this film. Directed by Paul Weitz, this film is based on American author Matthew Logelin’s 2011 memoir ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.’ It explores the relationship of a widowed father, Matthew, and his little daughter, Maddy. The guy’s wife dies a day after delivery, and thus, the responsibility of bringing up their daughter falls on him alone. The hardships of a single parent bringing up an infant are addressed, as well as the pure love that exists between the two. You can stream the film here.



8. Belmonte (2018)

Federico Veiroj’s ‘Belmonte’ centers on a painter with a midlife crisis, Javier Belmonte (Gonzalo Delgado), who is struggling to make sense out of his obsession with art. As complicated as it is, he must make sure that his obsession doesn’t pull him away from his daughter, young Celeste (Olivia Molinaro Eijo). She is a part of him he doesn’t want to lose under any circumstances, and the only way to do that is to be with her, something that is made difficult by his art exhibitions. Layered, intimate, and moving, ‘Belmonte’ needs to be heard as much as it needs to be seen. You can do so right here.

7. Like Father (2018)

‘Like Father’ is a dramedy directed by Lauren Miller and stars Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Rogen, and Lauren Miller Rogen. It revolves around Rachel, whose obsession with her job costs her her wedding, and her estranged father, Harry, who left Rachel’s mum when Rachel was only five years old because he wanted to build his career. Now, Harry takes up the job of making his daughter realize what she is missing out on by going on the pre-booked Caribbean honeymoon cruise together. What follows is how the duo come closer in an adventurous and indulging journey. You can watch the film here.

6. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

An animated flick directed by Michael Rianda, this movie tells the story of young Katie Mitchell, who, accompanied by her family, including her mother, father, brother, and pet dog, is on her way (a road trip) to film school, where she has finally made it. But when machines start taking over everything and capturing humans across the globe, the Mitchells search for a way to bring the uprising to an end. While this is the main plot, it is underscored by Katie’s relationship with her father, Rick, and how the invasion is what brings a tech-savvy daughter and her technophobic dad closer. By pinning the relationship against a robot apocalypse, the movie seems to showcase the bond’s intensity. An entertaining watch with deep meaning, you can watch ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ here.

5. Beast (2022)

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, ‘Beast’ explores a strained father-daughter relationship using a survival plot. It follows Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), who wants to reconnect with his two daughters, Meredith and Norah, after the recent death of his wife. He plans a trip, and the trio arrives at the Mopani Reserve in South Africa. It is soon revealed that a lion in the reserve has gone rogue. Soon, Nate, Meredith, and Norah face the beast, which is bent on killing anything alive in its path. Nate must protect his girls at any cost, even if it means sacrificing his life. What began as a fun trip thus becomes a near-hopeless bid for survival. With realistic visuals and a compelling screenplay, ‘Beast’ does a good job as a survival flick. It can be streamed here.

4. Tortilla Soup (2001)

Directed by María Ripoll, ‘Tortilla Soup’ centers on almost-retired Mexican-American chef Martin Naranjo, a widower who lives with his three adult daughters, Leticia, Carmen, and Maribel. Despite having lost his sense of smell and taste, he still cooks. The ladies, who love to eat their dad’s home-cooked food, are each trying to take care of their separate appetites for life. Naturally, not every dinner is a happy one. The table announcements keep coming, and clearly, the spice, at times, isn’t just in the food. Amidst arguments and conversations, there is romance, there is sex, and there is heartbreak. To find out what’s in store for the Naranjo family, you can stream ‘Tortilla Soup’ right here.

3. Maharaja (2024)

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Sachana Namidass, ‘Maharaja’ is a mind-bending Indian Tamil-language thriller directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. On the one hand, the film follows a father who reports the robbery of a dustbin at the local police station, which needs to be recovered before his daughter returns from her sports camp. On the other hand, there is a psychopathic killer/robber on the loose who may or may not have stolen the dustbin. How these two plots connect is what we see in the expertly executed drama underscored by an emotional father-daughter relationship. With brilliant performances and an ever better and well-curated plot, ‘Maharaja’ is a must-watch. You can stream the film here.

2. His Three Daughters (2024)

A poignant tale of family dynamics, ‘His Three Daughters’ centers on three estranged sisters and their relationships with each other and with their ailing father. The trio arrives at their father’s place after news reaches that the man is on his deathbed. However, living in separation has taken its toll, and a gathering is like a pressure cooker releasing steam. Pent-up feelings, pain, and anger find their way out. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon prove their mettle as actors in this Azazel Jacobs drama that offers an intimate portrayal of the grief that is a family add-on. You can watch ‘His Three Daughters’ here.



1. Cargo (2017)

Starring Martin Freeman, Simone Landers, and Susie Porter, ‘Cargo’ is a post-apocalyptic horror flick directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke. It centers on Andy, who has to find a way to keep his one-year-old daughter Rosie amid a worldwide virus outbreak that transforms the affected into zombies. He has already lost his wife to the virus and had to kill her with his own hands. While the father-daughter duo seem somewhat safe while looking for safety, the catch is that time is running out. Why? Because Kay has bitten Andy, and he, too, is infected. It is only a matter of time before he converts and turns on his daughter. A moving film with the titular pair at its heart, ‘Cargo’ is a must-watch. You can do so here.

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