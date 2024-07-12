8 Best Long Distance Relationship Movies on Netflix, Prime and Max (July 2024)

Long-distance relationships are tough, period. Not only is the physical absence of a partner painful, but the distance can turn even the smallest of issues into complex misunderstandings and threaten the relationship’s very existence. Some relationships begin on a long-distance note and have their separate set of issues once the lovers meet and get to know each other better. Other relationships become long-distance and often lead to fall-outs from where there seems to be no turning back. Long story short, love is tested when lovers are apart. Throw in some pre-existing issues, and there’s nothing worse. Here, we bring you the best long-distance relationship movies on Netflix, Prime, and Max, where either distance wins or love.

8. Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023)

The sequel to ‘Through My Window’ (2022), this film picks up after Ares (Julio Peña) and Raquel (Clara Galle) find bliss, but Ares leaves and moves to Stockholm for his studies. As complex as getting over their respective egos was in the first installment, Ares and Raquel’s long-distance situation worsens in ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ when Ares takes Raquel to a vacation home after their semester ends. Joining them are Ares’ brothers, parents, and Raquel’s best friends. Soon, jealousy surfaces during a pool party, along with other entanglements that result from affairs.

Ares and Raquel are back to square one, with insecurities, bones of contention, and other negatives that naturally affect them as a couple. Will their relationship survive, especially since they know they must return to their respective places after the “fun” is over? Directed by Marçal Forès, ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ isn’t as effective as its first part but is watchable because it’s a prequel. You can stream it on Netflix.

7. Time Apart (2020)

A long-distance with a sci-fi twist, ‘Time Apart’ follows Seb and Nina, whose relationship takes the hit of Seb’s recurring disappearances, sometimes for years at a time. As unbelievable as it is, Nina believes Seb, although his absence takes a toll on her. Waiting for Seb slowly turns into concentrating on her own life. Is Seb really disappearing? Or has Nina grown as a person while Seb hasn’t and his disappearance is a symbol of their growing distance?

Directed by Ric Forster, ‘Time Apart’ stars Bastian Navarria, William Prescott, and Will Atkinson. If you are looking for a wisted long-distance romance, you can go for ‘Time Apart,’ although the story is far from good and the acting doesn’t save it either. You can watch it on Prime.

6. Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

This cult classic rom-com stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and is directed by Nora Ephron. We meet recently-widowed single father Sam Baldwin (Hanks), who lives in Seattle with his eight-year-old son, Jonah (Ross Malinger). One day, Jonah persuades his father to share how he misses his wife on a radio talk show. This is heard by Annie Reed (Ryan), who resides in Baltimore and, despite being engaged to a guy, senses an urge to meet him. She even writes Sam a letter asking to meet atop the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day, which, unbeknownst to her, is mailed to Sam’s address by her friend. Jonah reads the letter and is bent on getting his father to meet the woman. Is he successful? Do Sam and Annie meet?

‘Sleepless In Seattle’ isn’t a long-distance relationship per se as much as it is a one-sided long-distance relationship because Annie wants to meet Sam, thinking that he may be the one she wants. However, the distance plays a crucial role and adds to the narrative which itself is a love story waiting to happen. The film won many accolades, including a nomination at the 1994 Oscars and BAFTAs. You can watch the film on Max.

5. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

The sequel to ‘The Kissing Booth’ (2018), ’The Kissing Booth 2’ is the second part of the Kissing Booth trilogy, which itself is based on the eponymous novel series by Beth Reekles. The film follows Elle and Noah, who find themselves far away from each other after Noah goes to Harvard. As the two get on with their studies, they make new friends. Noah befriends the gorgeous Chloe Winthrop, while Elle befriends the handsome Marco Peña. Not to say that there is any romance involved but time spent together does get people closer. Will Ellie and Noah be able to maintain their relationship amidst all this? Joey King and Jacob Elordi return as Elle and Noah. Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Chloe, and Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco Peña. You can watch ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ on Netflix.

4. Emerson Heights (2020)

Aspiring actor Cody McClain meets aspiring singer Briley Williams, and they fall in love. As deeply as they are in love, Briley lives in New York while Cody lives in Los Angeles. Naturally, they will have to make the long distance work and promise to write each other letters. However, as the two gain success in their respective careers, things start getting complicated. Cody struggles to keep fame from getting to his head while keeping his distance from his gorgeous co-star, Haley Ryan (Amanda Grace Benitez). Briley is about to star in a big Broadway production when she finds out that she is pregnant.

The bar of overwhelming emotions is rising, and it seems that they desperately need each other. Will love win, or will career prevail? A pure teen romance that is subject to judgment based on how you like the genre itself, ‘Emerson Heights’ is directed by Jennifer Hook and stars Austin James as Cody McClain and Gatlin Green as Briley Williams. You can watch it on Prime.

3. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

Directed by Vivek Soni, this Indian Hindi comedy explores the too long long-distance relationship of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. Both are lovely, and they seem perfect for each other. Their arranged marriage, which is the ultimate result of a little mistake, brings the two lovebirds together in a wholesome manner. Then, Sundareshwar gets an internship in a different city and has to shift. This results in a string of hiccups for both of them, who barely know each other.

Some hiccups are serious, others hilarious. These include Sundareshwar pretending to be single because the company hires only single employees and both getting caught by Sundar’s parents while getting kinky on a video call. Things get serious soon until Meenakshi feels their marriage cannot work, although it is only because of misunderstandings. Can Sundareshwar, who loves her a lot, keep her from leaving? ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ is an entertaining long-distance relationship that offers more than the regular long-distance stuff. It stars Sanya Malhotra as Meenakshi and Abhimanyu Dassani as Sundareshwar. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

2. Sweet & Sour (2021)

A typical long-distance romance gone wrong, ‘Sweet & Sour’ is a South Korean drama directed by Lee Gae-byok and starring Jang Ki-yong, Chae Soo-bin, and Krystal Jung. We have a long-distance couple, Jang Hyuk (Jang Ki-yong), who works in Seoul, and Da Eun (Chae Soo-bin), who lives in Incheon. While their love story begins in the usual sweet manner, Jang’s office colleague Han Bo-Yeong (Krystal Jung), who is interested in him, becomes the thorn in the relationship. Moreover, commuting between Incheon and Seoul is tiring, and this, too, affects Jang’s mood, which takes a toll on his communication with Da Eun. Will the relationship stick? ‘Sweet & Sour’ is based on the novel ‘Initiation Love’ by Kurumi Inui and offers an interesting watch, thanks to the actors who play their parts in a charming manner. You can watch the film on Netflix.

1. 10,000 Km (2014)

Directed by Carlos Marqués-Marcet, ’10,000 Km’ is a Spanish rom-com in which a distance of 10,000 Km lies between Alexandra and Sergi. Alex’s career brings her to Los Angeles from Barcelona, and this postpones their plan to have a baby. However, technology helps them stay connected. They sleep together, eat together, and have conversations, all via video calls. However, Alex’s absence frustrates Sergi, and Alex herself falls on the receiving end of it. Waiting can be tough, and waiting for a year is even tougher. A subtle drama that offers an authentic take on long-distance relationships, ‘10,000 Km’ stars Natalia Tena as Alex and David Verdaguer as Sergi. The film won the American Independents Audience Award at the 2014 AFI Film Festival and many other accolades. You can watch it on Prime.

Read More: Best Toxic Relationship Movies on Netflix