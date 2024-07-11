7 Toxic Relationship Movies on Netflix (July 2024)

The depth to which a toxic relationship can go is unprecedented. Needless to say, even healthy relationships can flip on their heads and take the shape of something poisonous that has adverse effects on the couple. The cause can be one person or both or a third person. Secrets, misunderstandings, hidden motives, past, future, and many other reasons can be the cause/causes of a toxic relationship. Here, we bring you the 7 best toxic relationship movies on Netflix, which showcase and explore toxic relationships from different angles.

7. Enough (2002)

Based on the 1998 novel ‘Black and Blue’ by Anna Quindlen, ‘Enough’ is directed by Michael Apted. It follows Slim, a waitress, who is forced to flee with his little daughter from her abusive, vicious serial bully of a husband, Mitch. He used to cheat on her again and again but refused to let her go. Now that we have established the toxic nature of their relationship, we follow Slim and her daughter Gracie, who have to keep moving from one place to another if they want to stay away from Mitch, who somehow manages to know where they have headed and drops in. With seemingly no way out, Slim decides to opt for the last option available to her: self-defense. Starring Jennifer Lopez as Slim and Billy Campbell as Mitch, ‘Enough’ is a typical early 2000s thriller, with its over-the-top acting that somehow feels effective as per the plot that is outright illogical. However, the toxicity is very much present and, unfortunately, still relatable. You can watch ‘Enough’ here.

6. Fair Play (2023)

‘Fair Play’ is directed by Chloe Domont and addresses toxicity in a relationship, which results from professional ambitions. Despite sounding unlikely, it is not uncommon. We follow lovers Emily Meyers (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke Edmunds (Alden Ehrenreich), who work at the same hedge fund firm and keep their steamy love affair secret from their peers. However, when a promotion, which was supposed to go to Luke, goes to Emily, things get rough, including in the bedroom. The poison spreads, and the toxicity rises until one of them decides to go for the antidote, which is? Well, you have to watch the film for that. You can watch ‘Fair Play’ here.

5. May December (2023)

Starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, ‘May December’ is partly based on the true story of a scandal in the 1990s. Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher at an elementary school in Burien, Washington, was arrested in 1997 after her sexual relationship with one of her students, Vili Fualaau, a minor, was discovered. The film’s connection to this bizarre age-gap relationship, which is truly toxic, has earned it a spot on this list.

In the film, we meet Portman’s Elizabeth Berry, an actress who interviews Moore’s Gracie, who is almost 60 years old, as Berry will portray her in her upcoming movie. Berry learns from Grace about the latter’s relationship with Joe Yoo (older self played by Melton), a friend of her son, Georgie. She married Yoo after being released from prison (she was convicted due to her sexual relationship with Yoo when he was a minor), and the couple even has kids. By speaking to Gracie, Berry gets to know her character better, which is something that will help her play the role better. To find out how effective the interview is, you can watch this Todd Haynes directorial right here.

4. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

The events of this black-and-white Sam Levinson directorial take place over a single night. Writer/director Malcolm Elliott and his girlfriend, Marie Jones, get into an argument after returning from his film’s premiere. As things unravel, we get to see how things get toxic between the two as they bring up situations and revelations from their pasts, all of which seemingly pose a threat to their relationship. However, it is important to note that their relationship isn’t essentially toxic but their conversation and having the conversation might help them clear things up. Will they stay together at the end of the night? Starring Zendaya and John David Washington, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ is a gripping watch, thanks to the performances and the chemistry. You can watch the film here.

3. Marriage Story (2019)

With six Oscar nominations, out of which it won one, and 5 BAFTA nominations, out of which it also won one, along with many other awards and accolades to its name, ‘Marriage Story’ is a searing “marriage story” written and directed by Noah Baumbach. In it, we see how marital troubles turn a happy couple into a toxic one as both parties fight over the custody of their son, young Henry, stating, in a rather narcissistic manner, how he/she deserves to have him, almost treating their son like an asset without even caring about what he wants. Often, a toxic married relationship affects other people who are connected to it, more the child than anyone else. This issue is further complicated by the existence of an affair and professional rivalry that is subtle but strong. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver nail their roles as the wife and husband, making ‘Marriage Story’ a true-to-form depiction of a toxic relationship that, even with all its negativity, heals but carries the scars. You can watch it here.

2. Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

This Indonesian romance, directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko and starring Ardhito Pramono and Aurélie Moeremans, is a spin-off of ‘Nanti Kita Cerita tentang Hari Ini’ (2020). The film shows Kale’s (Pramono) overbearing love for Dinda (Moeremans), which is suffocating for the latter as she has already been subjected to an abusive relationship with her ex-lover, Argo. However, Kale is oblivious to this and is blinded by his feelings for Dinda while she wants to live life without someone intruding in her personal space, even if via love or controlling her. Kale’s love for her thus turns toxic for her, and she can only take so much. Through non-linear storytelling, the film jumps back and forth between Dinda’s previous and current relationships, showcasing the contrast and how it affects her. With brilliant performances by Pramono and Moeremans, ‘Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love’ offers a compelling take on a toxic relationship. You can watch it here.

1. After We Collided (2020)

‘After We Collided’ is based on the 2014 novel by Anna Todd. It is the second installment in the ‘After’ film series and the sequel to ‘After’ (2019). Toxicity is the very base of the plot that moves forward with Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), our lovebirds who are addicted to each other in both pleasure and pain. Even after falling out multiple times, they are drawn back to each other. However, the benchmark of reunion is set higher in this movie as both Tessa and Young find themselves new lovers, adding further to the toxicity. Full of steamy sex scenes accompanied by emotional turbulence, ‘After We Collided’ is custom-made for that section of the audience that takes pleasure in the hardcore, be it sex or emotions. You can watch the movie here.

