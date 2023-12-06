Considered one of the most pure and divine relationships, a mother-son dynamic is also complex, thanks to the Oedipus complex. But this doesn’t mean that films have only made use of this POV when aiming to explore the relationship between a mother and a son. There is no extent to which the love of a mother can go, and the same goes for the son. In this article, we bring you such movies that offer different outlooks of the dynamic. All of these are available for streaming on Netflix.

6. Bruised (2020)

Starring Halle Berry, who also serves as the director, ‘Bruised’ tells the story of disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who now works as a housecleaner. But when her mother brings her six-year-old son who she hasn’t seen since he was an infant, Jackie has no option but to accept him. The little boy stopped speaking due to the trauma that resulted from his father, Jackie’s ex-boyfriend, being killed. As the movie proceeds, we see how being with Manny changes Jackie for the better and helps her regain her former strength, not just as a fighter but as a person, as well as get over her traumatic past. You can stream the film here.

5. Otherhood (2019)

Directed by Cindy Chupack, ‘Otherhood’ revolves around a trio of mothers and their sons. Starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman, it shows how the mothers, who meet up and sympathize with each other on every Mother’s Day for their sons not remembering them and making them feel not loved. However, they finally decide to go on a road to their sons and reconnect. In this journey, they not only realize the importance of the new dynamic that has forged between each mother-son pair but that they also need to change to be a better version of themselves. How they undergo this change and bear fruitful realizations is what we see in the movie. It is based on William Sutcliffe’s 2008 novel ‘Whatever Makes You Happy.’ You can stream it here.

4. Dear Mother (2020)

This French film is directed by Laurent Lafitte and is based on Sebastien Thiéry’s 2013 play ‘The Origin of the World.’ The movie addresses the estranged relationship between a son, who has a wife, and his old mother, peculiarly. When Jean-Louis (Lafitte) finds out that his heart has stopped working, he looks for a way to cure his weird condition. While his heart has stopped working, everything else is just fine. Then, a spiritual guru suggests to him that it is his strained relationship with his mother that is the cause of this. The only way for him to come out of the situation is to take a picture of his mother’s vagina. A ludicrous film that is underscored by a midlife crisis that can be “heartless,” ‘Dear Mother’ offers an intriguing watch. You can do so right here.

3. Honeymoon With My Mother (2022)

This film, directed by Paco Caballero, shows exactly what the title says. When José Luis’s fiance leaves him at the altar and flees with another guy, José’s hopes come crashing down. His overprotective mother, Mari Carmen, decides not to let her son brood over what has happened and joins him on his otherwise-botched honeymoon trip to Mauritius. While José doesn’t enjoy the trip at all, his mother has the time of her life, and this enables him to know a side of her mom he never knew existed, nor did their family. You can stream the film here.

2. Pamela, a Love Story (2023)

Based on the life of model/actress Pamela Anderson, this documentary film has been directed by Ryan White. It showcases her early life, her career, and her ups and downs, both in her personal and professional life, in her own words, and we get to know about her relationship with her two sons, something that she cherishes more than anything else. The recipient of two nominations at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, you can stream ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ here.

1. Zero To Hero (2021)

Directed by Jimmy Wan, this is a Chinese biographical sports flick based on the life of Hong Kong’s first Paralympic Games gold-winner, So Wa Wai. In the film, we see how his fierce bond with his dedicated mother ultimately led to him overcoming his limits formed by cerebral palsy and becoming a world champion. While we get to see Wa Wai’s physical and personal struggles, we are also subjected to the immense emotional strength offered by his mom, which often takes the shape of threats. However, Wa Wai’s love for his mother remains the same throughout. An emotionally gripping film, ‘Zero To Hero’ is a must-watch mother-son flick that you can stream right here.

