Considered one of the purest and divine relationships, a mother-son dynamic is also complex, thanks to the Oedipus complex. But this doesn’t mean that films have only made use of this POV when aiming to explore the relationship between a mother and a son. There is no extent to which the love of a mother can go, and the same goes for the son. In this article, we bring you such movies that offer different outlooks on the dynamic. All of these are available for streaming on Netflix.

20. Honeymoon Crasher (2025)

In Nicola Cuche’s French comedy ‘Honeymoon Crasher,’ a heartbroken man, Lucas, left stranded at the altar by his fiancée, goes on his honeymoon with his mother, Lily. It takes a honeymoon trip for Lucas and Lily to realize all that’s wrong in their relationship, one they had to lie about to the hotel authorities to avail their “honeymoon couple” services. Underneath all the fun that comes with the duo making the most of their trip, there is a poignant clash of emotions that results from a vacuum in their affection for each other. Starring Julien Frison as Lucas and Michèle Laroque as Lily, ‘Honeymoon Crasher’ is a heartwarming mom-son movie with ample stuff to binge, banter, and, God forbid, bicker about. You can watch it here.

19. Mother’s Day (2023)

A Polish action thriller directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, ‘Mother’s Day’ stars Agnieszka Grochowska, Adrian Delikta, Sebastian Dela, Szymon Wróblewski, and Dorota Kolak. It follows Nina (Grochowska), a former NATO Special Operations agent who has gone into hiding and watches her son Maks (Dela), whom she gave up for adoption years ago to keep him safe, celebrate his birthday every year from afar. While she wishes to be with him, she is content in knowing and seeing that he is safe. But things take a drastic turn when Maks gets kidnapped by a dangerous gang that deals in drugs and human trafficking. What follows is how Nina puts her skills into effect and rescues her son, only to get involved in a complex plot wherein she has to do things that are against her conscience. You can watch the film here.

18. Bruised (2020)

Starring Halle Berry, who also serves as the director, ‘Bruised’ tells the story of disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who now works as a housecleaner. But when her mother brings her six-year-old son who she hasn’t seen since he was an infant, Jackie has no option but to accept him. The little boy stopped speaking due to the trauma that resulted from his father, Jackie’s ex-boyfriend, being killed. As the movie proceeds, we see how being with Manny changes Jackie for the better and helps her regain her former strength, not just as a fighter but as a person, as well as get over her traumatic past. You can stream the film here.

17. Camp Crasher (2024)

Martino Zaidelis’ Spanish drama ‘Camp Crasher’ centers on Patri (Natalia Oreiro), a mother who decides to let go of her controlling avatar and reconnect with her 13-year-old son Ramiro (Milo Lis) after realizing he is desperate to move in with his father. She thus volunteers to drive Ramiro and his friends to school camp after the driver’s drug test results positive. With the length of the trip at her disposal, she has to ensure that Ramiro realizes how important he is to her. A sweet and heartfelt bingeworthy drama that explores a mother-son dynamic in a TV-14 manner, ‘Camp Crasher’ can be streamed right here.

16. Otherhood (2019)

Directed by Cindy Chupack, ‘Otherhood’ revolves around a trio of mothers and their sons. Starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman, it shows how the mothers meet up and sympathize with each other on every Mother’s Day for their sons, who do not remember them and make them feel they are not loved. However, they finally decide to go on a road to their sons and reconnect. In this journey, they not only realize the importance of the new dynamic that has been forged between each mother-son pair but also that they need to change to be a better version of themselves. How they undergo this change and bear fruitful realizations is what we see in the movie. It is based on William Sutcliffe’s 2008 novel ‘Whatever Makes You Happy.’ You can stream it here.



15. The Woman in the Line (2025)

‘The Woman in the Line’ (a mujer de la fila) is a Spanish movie showcasing a mother’s love. With a narrative that is rare and heart-wrenching, the drama starts to unfold as Andrea’s (Natalia Oreiro) teenage son Gustavo (Federico Heinrich) is arrested by the cops. Believing he is innocent, she starts working on how to get him out. However, she is only one of the many women in line. When she arrives to see Gustavo, she sees other women who are also waiting to see their imprisoned loved ones. While dealing with the shock and the realization that her problem is not singular and that she has to share her panic with those around her, she has to make tough decisions if she wants her son out, decisions that can compromise her morality. To find out whether she is successful, you can stream ‘The Woman in the Line’ right here.

14. Honeymoon With My Mother (2022)

This film, directed by Paco Caballero, shows exactly what the title says. When José Luis’s fiance leaves him at the altar and flees with another guy, José’s hopes come crashing down. His overprotective mother, Mari Carmen, decides not to let her son brood over what has happened and joins him on his otherwise botched honeymoon trip to Mauritius. While José doesn’t enjoy the trip at all, his mother has the time of her life, and this enables him to know a side of her mom he never knew existed, nor did their family. You can stream the film here.

13. Pamela, a Love Story (2023)

Based on the life of model/actress Pamela Anderson, this documentary film has been directed by Ryan White. It showcases her early life, her career, and her ups and downs, both in her personal and professional life, in her own words, and we get to know about her relationship with her two sons, something that she cherishes more than anything else. The recipient of two nominations at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, you can stream ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ here.

12. The Crimes That Bind (2020)

Directed by Sebastián Schindel, ‘The Crimes That Bind’ is a Spanish psychological thriller that is bound to take you by surprise. On the front, it is about a mother, Alicia (Cecilia Roth), who desperately tries to defend her 35-year-old son, Daniel (Benjamín Amadeo), who has been convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-wife. But underneath, we have a more complex situation in the form of another court case, which is connected to her son’s case, wherein the mother’s live-in maid, Gladys (Yanina Ávila), is convicted of killing her newborn child. How these two cases are connected and how Alicia responds to them are what make this film a worthy watch. You can stream ‘The Crimes That Bind’ here.

11. Lucca’s World (2025)

The Mexican drama ‘Lucca’s World’ is about a mother’s fight for her son’s treatment for cerebral palsy. Lucca (Julián Tello) had a tough time coming into this world, and when Bárbara (Bárbara Mori) realizes that she cannot wait any longer for his treatment, she looks for a cure wherever it is possible. She learns about an experimental treatment available only in India and rushes there with Lucca, her husband (Juan Pablo Medina), and their little daughter. There, finally, she spots a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel, and she cannot afford to lose faith along the way. Directed by Mariana Chenillo, ‘Lucca’s World’ can be streamed right here.



10. The Great Flood (2025)

The force of a mother’s love for her child clashes with a force of Nature in Kim Byung-woo’s Korean drama ‘The Great Flood.’ When a destructive flood hits the city, AI researcher Gu An-na gets separated from her son, Ja-in, inside a building that serves as the last refuge from a massive flood that appears to be global. With a helicopter on its way, she must find him and head to the terrace. However, there’s more to the entire situation than meets the eye since there’s a space station, Ja-in’s existence, and the future of humanity involved. A gripping narrative that blends a mother-son relationship and sci-fi drama, ‘The Great Flood’ offers a fun binge. It can be streamed here.

9. Lion’s Den (2008)

Pablo Trapero’s Argentine drama ‘Lion’s Den’ (‘Leonera’) centers on Julia, a pregnant woman sent to prison after being seemingly falsely convicted of murder. Her state lands her in the maternal section of the prison, where she gives birth to a boy. As troublesome as the situation is and as mentally broken Julia herself is, her baby and the women around her help her cope with it all, making her feel better and bringing a smile to her face. However, reality strikes back now and then to remind her of where she is, testing her patience, rage, and pain. Starring Martina Gusmán, who is brilliant as Julia, ‘Lion’s Den’ paints a poignant and compelling portrait of a mother-son relationship, which serves as the base for the narrative. You can watch the film here.

8. Nothing to Lose (2026)

The French drama ‘Nothing to Lose’ shows a mother’s relentless pursuit to save her terminally ill son by going beyond the traditional means to find a compatible donor for her son to rid him of his leukemia. In a race against time, Jade (Nawell Madani), who struggled to conceive, now has to figure out how to get her son, Noah, a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible. Being a single mother, she takes on the world all alone, even locking horns with the authorities, breaking barriers, and taking the law into her hands. Will she be successful in her endeavor? While ‘Nothing to Lose’ centers on the mother, there is a clear presence of her love for Noah, accompanied by his continuous fight with cancer, which seems like his way of being by her mother’s side. Emotionally powerful and thrilling, ‘Nothing to Lose’ is directed by Nawell Madani. It can be streamed here.

7. Agneepath (1990)

Directed by Mukul S. Anand, ‘Agneepath’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama starring Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. As a kid, Vijay vows revenge on ganglord Kancha Cheena (Danny Denzongpa) after the latter gets his father lynched and killed. He then grows up to be a gangster himself, bent on reclaiming his home village from Kancha, now old, who has been using it for drug smuggling. While Vijay’s lifestyle seems to be his only way to seek justice for his father’s death, it pushes him away from his mother, Suhasini (Rohini Hattangadi), who is completely against his ways. Struggling to be accepted by his mother while navigating the dangerous path of crime, Vijay’s journey is full of pain, heartbreak, and irony. A cult classic in Indian cinema, ‘Agneepath’ is a must-watch for its exploration of a mother-son relationship against the backdrop of crime. You can watch it here.

6. Family of Two (2023)

This moving Philippine drama explores a bittersweet mother-son relationship. Maricar (Sharon Cuneta) and her son Mateo (Alden Richards) are more than happy in their small world, sharing and caring for each other in a way that is almost envious. However, things get rather tumultuous after Mateo decides to move to Singapore with his partner. He wants someone to look after his mother the way he has, but his mother doesn’t need anyone if not him. The conversations this tug-of-feelings results in make ‘Family of Two’ a very intimate mom-son drama. Directed by Nuel Crisostomo Naval, it received five nominations at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, winning one. You can watch the film here.

5. A Hundred Flowers (2022)

Genki Kawamura’s Japanese drama ‘A Hundred Flowers’ explores a mother-son relationship that is being pulled apart by the former’s Alzheimer’s. Izumi is having a hard time accepting that his mother, Yuriko, is starting to forget him. In order to navigate the pain it brings, he must undergo the old feeling of the time she abandoned him. However, he is fully aware of how much Yuriko loves him, having brought him up on her own. As time moves ahead, or runs out, Izumi finds himself tackling inexplicable emotions made of anger, pain, love, and trauma, while taking care of Yuriko. Starring Mieko Harada and Masaki Suda, ‘A Hundred Flowers’ is a poignant mother-son drama that has the power to move you to your core. You can watch it here.

4. The Children’s Train (2024)

Set during the Treni della felicità (‘trains of happiness’) initiative by the Italian Communist Party after World War II, Cristina Comencini’s ‘The Children’s Train’ shows an impoverished single mother (Serena Rossi) sending her 8-year-old son (Christian Cervone) away to the north where he can have a better life. However, while living with a rich woman reluctant to be his caretaker, the kid remembers her mother through her teachings and learns new things, waiting to be reunited with her. Poignant in a way that serves as a reminder of one of the most tragic periods in human history and its aftermath, ‘The Children’s Train’ will bring a smile to your face and tears to your eyes with its depiction of the resilience of innocence in the face of adversity. Based on Viola Ardone’s novel of the same name, the film can be streamed here.

3. Mother (2020)

From director Tatsushi Omori comes a moving thriller drama that explores a toxic mother-son relationship that is rooted in single mother Akiko’s (Masami Nagasawa) unsteady control over her son Shuhei (Sho Gunji) and her own life choices, something that he can only give in to so much. And when he finally chooses to go beyond, things get out of hand and he makes a shocking mistake. But is he responsible for it? Or is it her mom? ‘Mother’ is bound to affect you with its roller-coaster of emotions. You can watch it here.



2. Zero To Hero (2021)

Directed by Jimmy Wan, this is a Chinese biographical sports flick based on the life of Hong Kong’s first Paralympic Games gold-winner, So Wa Wai. In the film, we see how his fierce bond with his dedicated mother ultimately led to him overcoming his limits formed by cerebral palsy and becoming a world champion. While we get to see Wa Wai’s physical and personal struggles, we are also subjected to the immense emotional strength offered by his mom, which often takes the shape of threats. However, Wa Wai’s love for his mother remains the same throughout. An emotionally gripping film, ‘Zero To Hero’ is a must-watch mother-son flick that you can stream right here.

1. Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is a legal thriller driven by a mother-son relationship. The Palme d’Or recipient shows Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller) becoming the suspect in her husband Samuel’s murder after the latter is found dead at home. Their eleven-year-old son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), is the only witness. However, his partial blindness makes his and Sandra’s accounts of what happened to the man different, leading to a gripping exploration of a heinous crime from the perspective of a mother. Sandra’s trial reveals her and Samuel’s arguments, her hatred for him, the accident that took away Daniel’s eyesight, Sandra’s affair, and more. Did she really kill him? Only Daniel’s testimony will reveal the truth. You can watch the drama unfold right here.

Read More: Best Father-Son Movies on Netflix