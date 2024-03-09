10 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix When Lonely (March 2024)

It can be tough to come out of the feeling of loneliness. After all, it has nothing to do with having people around. Feeling left out can result from heartbreak, a loved one going away, moving to a new place, and more. To help you cope with these, we bring you the best movies to watch on Netflix when lonely. Each of these addresses loneliness differently, and we are pretty sure there is at least one for every kind of loneliness.

10. Nowhere (2023)

This film will probably make you feel better even if you are alone. After all, you aren’t alone in a floating shipping container that is slowly filling up with water in the middle of an ocean. This is the situation Mia (Anna Castillo), who is pregnant, is in. Unforeseen circumstances amidst political unrest in Spain have led her here, and she has no idea whether she will live. As you join her in her struggle to stay alive, a connection is established that is expected to make you stronger emotionally. To join a mother is a fight against Nature, you can watch ‘Nowhere’ here.

9. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

This one is for those looking for a laugh and entertainment to rid themselves of their loneliness. Directed by Steve Pink, ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ is about four friends (played by John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Clark Duke, and Craig Robinson) who end up in 1986 after taking a dip in a hot tub at the now-run-down Kodiak Valley Ski Resort, a place they used to hang out at when they were young. Their experiences and how they navigate their new past to lower the butterfly effect to avoid changing the future, which is basically their present, are what make ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ a satirical comedy underscored by coarseness. The movie is a ride, and the question is: are you ready for it? If yes, then you can stream it here.

8. Your Place or Mine (2023)

A chick flick in case you are feeling lonely because you cannot share your feelings with that one person you love but are good friends with, ‘Your Place or Mine’ is your go-to movie for this list. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the leads, it shows Debbie, a single mom in Los Angeles, and Peter, a just-broken-up successful businessman in New York, who swap places. While they have slept with each other, it was 20 years ago, and they are now best friends. One day, Peter agrees to come over to LA to take care of Debbie’s son, Jack, so that Debbie can go to New York for work. While it serves as an outing and a change from regular life for the two, they soon realize they never stopped loving each other. But isn’t it too late for them? To find out, you can stream ‘Your Place or Mine’ here.

7. A Walk to Remember (2002)

A cult-classic rom-com that can serve as a good way to cope with loneliness, ‘A Walk to Remember’ brings together two contrasting characters: Landon (Shane West), the cool high schooler, and the meek and quiet Jamie (Mandy Moore). When community service brings the two together, sparks fly. However, it is soon revealed that Jamie has leukemia and has stopped responding to treatment. So, the end is inevitable. But does that stop them from celebrating love? No, they spend time together and make sure the time spent is filled with love. So, if you are in such a situation, remember that when time is less, love twice as much because love is never too much. Directed by Adam Shankman, ‘A Walk to Remember’ can be streamed here.

6. The Sea Beast (2022)

A means of escape underscored by the loneliness that stems from being misunderstood and misjudged, ‘The Sea Beast’ is an animated movie that follows experienced monster hunter Jacob Holland (voiced by Karl Urban) whose aim is to kill the formidable sea beast Red Bluster. In the endeavor, he inadvertently teams up with a young orphan named Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator). After a handful of events, as Maisie forges a friendship with the Red Bluster, Jacob realizes how wrong he has been about the monsters who have all been misunderstood only because humans never chose to find out the truth about them. Now, you can feel like you are the Red Bluster, or you can feel that you are Jacob; either way, it’s important to initiate an interaction to come out of the weird space. Directed by Chris Williams, ‘The Sea Beast’ can be streamed here.

5. Tall Girl (2019)

We all have something about ourselves that we wish we could change, but the only thing we can control is how we deal with it. This line is from the movie, and it follows 16-year-old high-school “tall girl” Jodi (Ava Michelle), who is made to feel like a freak, deliberately or otherwise, both at school and at home. But when she falls for a guy, she chooses to be confident in her own skin, even if it means coming out of her shell. A story of self-acceptance, teenage complexes, and growth, ‘Tall Girl’ is for all those who are struggling to deal with themselves because they don’t conform to what others find “normal.” Being normal doesn’t depend on how you appear but how you treat yourself and others. Being confident and owning who you are is the first step towards coming out of your insecurities. ‘Tall Girl’ is directed by Nzingha Stewart, and it can be streamed here.

4. Twins (1988)

A true-to-form comedy starring Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘Twins’ is directed by Ivan Reitman. It centers on estranged and contrasting twin brothers, Julius (Schwarzenegger), a human specimen brought up by professors, and Vincent (DeVito), a small-time crook who grew up in an orphanage. It’s not where they come from but how they get along despite their obvious differences, both physical and mental, which make the unlikely pair lovable and effective. How they find each other 35 years after being born and how they work together to figure out the mystery behind their mother’s death are what we get to see in this movie. If you are missing your sibling who’s far away from you, ‘Twins’ offers the perfect way not to miss but cherish the memories you made until you meet again. ‘Twins’ can be streamed here.

3. Leo (2023)

At the surface level, ‘Leo,’ an animated musical comedy, seems to be the story of a lonely 74-year-old tuatara (voiced by Adam Sandler) who has spent his lifetime inside a classroom learning about the kids that come and go every year. But despite that, it is he who helps a new bunch of kids cope with their new mean teacher, reaching out to each kid in a different way. Despite realizing that he has only a year more to live and planning a way to escape, he understands that the kids need help. Through him, the kids and we, the viewers, get a lot of wisdom that brings in many realizations. So if you opt for this film, you will benefit, especially if you are feeling lonely. ‘Leo’ is directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim. You can stream it here.

2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell, this popular film follows two people- Pat (Bradley Cooper) and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence)- trying to help each other come out of their respective issues. Pat has been through a psychiatric breakdown after his wife cheated on him, which sent him to a mental hospital, while Tiffany suffers from borderline personality disorder as a result of the death of her young husband, something for which she partially blames herself. While their issues and their struggle are made clear, the film also makes us realize how love can help postpone the suffering that the issues can bring if only we let it into our lives. Life is hard, and no aspect of it is good. ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ states it clearly and, more so, embraces it. While doing so, it also adds humor and attains the stature of a rom-com involving fractured souls in fractured times. A film that needs to be seen to be understood and felt, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ can be streamed here.

1. Joker (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips, ‘Joker’ shows the extent to which loneliness can go and what shape it can take if someone struggling with it isn’t heard. One of the most famous villain characters in comics history, Joker, aka Arthur Fleck, is Batman’s most dangerous enemy. His ability to psychologically handicap his target is a result of his own insanity, which is rooted in years of abuse and mistreatment. In the film, we see him as a party clown who eventually turns to crime after failing to be heard and understood. The pain that he undergoes is made crystal clear, thanks to Phillips’ directorial prowess and the acting talent of Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular character. If you are struggling with anything even close to how Arthur feels in the film or if you know someone who is struggling, do reach out for help. We all need someone who listens. As for the film, it can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Movies About Psychopaths on Netflix