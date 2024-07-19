7 Best Movies About Elections on Netflix (July 2024)

Elections are an integral part of a country’s administration and the deciding factor of its future. They are the reigns that the citizens have that allow them to take their country forward, or at least that is what they are made for. However, it is almost impossible to note down the necessary points that make an election fair, impartial, and unbiased. The laws, the unspoken rules, the strategies, the objectives, the plans, the implementations; all these are contributing factors to the crucial event that is underscored by the nation’s very history and existence. All these are explored in movies and documentaries from different angles, be it from a completely humane POV or a strictly political POV. Here, we bring you the best election movies available on Netflix.

7. Long Shot (2019)

Starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, ‘Long Shot’ is directed by Jonathan Levine. The humorous drama shows what happens after politician/U.S. Secretary of State Charlotte Field hires journalist Fred Flarsky as his speechwriter. Surprisingly, Charlotte is Fred’s babysitter, whom he had a crush on. As the two start working together after Charlotte’s declaration to run for president, the line between profession and love starts to fade, something that Charlotte’s advisors are against. As the narrative proceeds, the duo gets into all kinds of situations very unlikely of a presidential candidate and her speech writer, much to our hilarity. You can watch ‘Long Shot’ here.

6. Two Catalonias (2018)

Directed by Alvaro Longoria and Gerardo Olivares, ‘Two Catalonias’ is a documentary film about the 2017 Catalan regional election in Catalonia, Spain. We join the candidates on their journey from Cataluna to Brussels to the Estremera prison and have BTS experience of the elections, including the meetings, the preparations, and the tense atmosphere, via archival footage and interviews of politicians, citizens, and intellectuals. Winner of the 2019 Cinema for Peace Award for Justice, ‘Two Catalonias’ tries and somewhat manages to balance engagement and meticulousness. You can watch the film here.

5. Mitt (2014)

‘Mitt’ chronicles former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney’s failed attempt to capture the Republican nomination for the 2008 presidential election and his subsequent loss to Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential elections. The documentary film, directed by Greg Whiteley, offers a personal take on Romney’s run for president, including his preparations for debates, campaigns, and his time with family. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and though it offers no revelations, it has a biographic touch for those who are politically inclined. ‘Mitt’ can be streamed here.

4. Get Me Roger Stone (2017)

Directed by Dylan Bank, Daniel DiMauro, and Morgan Pehme, this documentary film is about Roger Stone, the controversial Republican political consultant and lobbyist. Known for his mastery over the dark forces that govern American politics, Stone’s experience goes back to Richard Nixon, the last of his products being Donald Trump. His political acumen can only be surpassed by his pride. The film follows Stone on a five-year journey from 2011 to 2016, ending with Trump winning the presidency. Inspired by Jeffrey Toobin’s New Yorker article, ‘Get Me Roger Stone’ is a brilliant film that uses archive footage and interviews to lay bare the very nature of politics through the eyes of one of the game’s masterminds. You can watch it here.

3. The Great Hack (2019)

Directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, ‘The Great Hack’ is a documentary that exposes data collection by addressing two events, the 2016 United States elections and the United Kingdom’s Brexit campaign, whose referendum was also held in 2016. The film shows how Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm based in London, used Facebook data to analytically propel the 2016 presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. We follow three people, Professor David Carroll, Brittany Kaiser (former worker at Cambridge Analytica), and British investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr, as they expose the firm and address the vulnerability of the data privacy of American citizens which is a question mark in the face of democracy. The significance of the film lies in the fact that it can happen to any and every country across the globe, and it rings the alarm to take action before our data is used against us for someone else’s gain. You can watch ‘The Great Hack’ here.

2. Shirley (2024)

‘Shirley’ is based on the career and meteoric rise of Shirley Chisholm. Chisholm became the first Black woman elected into the United States Congress in 1968 and decided to run for president in 1972. The John Ridley directorial goes up close and personal with the brave lady, showing her immense courage as she takes on racism, sexism, and political obstacles to stand her ground and fight her rival, Richard Nixon. Her endorsement by the Black Panther Party (watch ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), the internationally spread black power (civil rights movement branch) political organization, further strengthened her political position. Regina King plays the titular role to the T, adding to the film’s overall effectiveness. You can watch it here.

1. Knock Down the House (2019)

Directed by Rachel Lears, ‘Knock Down the House’ is a documentary film that centers on the grassroots campaigns launched by four Democrat women who ran for Congress in the 2018 United States elections. They are Amy Vilela of Nevada, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Paula Jean Swearengin of West Virginia, and Cori Bush of Missouri. Their stance to challenge the higher dominant powers to make their voices heard became no less than a movement. The film offers a personal take on the fights of the women while also addressing the larger implications of their political campaigns. Powerful, moving, and necessary, ‘Knock Down the House’ is a reminder of the power of an individual to make a difference. It won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award and the Festival Favorite Award at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Conspiracy Movies on Netflix