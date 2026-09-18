Best of the Best 2: Will it Happen?

With Lena Khan at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Best of the Best’ tells the story of Maya and Anjali, two dance prodigies who become the new stars of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Bollywood fusion dance team, UCLA Agni. What begins as a race to win the Best of the Best dance championship eventually opens up the cracks in their seemingly perfect friendship, before both Maya and Anjali come back together to deliver the performance of their lives, and eventually bag the coveted first position for their team. While this may mark the end of the movie, the dancing duo’s journey is only getting started, which has left many fans wondering if Netflix will turn this into a series of films about collegiate dance.

Best of the Best 2 Can Explore Maya and Anjali’s Second Year in College

As of writing, neither Netflix nor the creators of ‘Best of the Best’ have given any updates about a potential second film, and while there is room for the story to continue, the chances of that are relatively slim. To begin with, the movie tells a relatively closed story about two best friends who, by the end, reconcile their differences and go on to win the eponymous dance championship. With this arc already wrapped up, writers will have to create entirely new plotlines to continue Maya and Anjali’s story, and from that point, it depends on how much the characters themselves are a hit with the audience, as compared to the overall narrative.

One detail about ‘Best of the Best’ that naturally leads into a potential sequel is that Maya and Anjali are still in their first year of college. Given that dance competitions are typically held annually, there is easily room for as many as three more films in the series, with each iteration focusing on one year from the characters’ college life. However, this also means that a lot of the actors from the first film, such as Ankur Rathee, wouldn’t be returning as college students, given that they would have already graduated. Another thing to consider is that Netflix has a youth dance-themed series under its belt, named ‘Gangnam Project,’ which takes on similar themes, and that too under a longer format, which can make it harder for ‘Best of the Best’ to carve out its own unique space.

Best of the Best 2 Might Focus on Ronak and Anjali’s Budding Love Story

If ‘Best of the Best’ returns for a hypothetical sequel, there are a fair number of semi-unresolved threads that it can pick right back up. The biggest question is likely about Ronak, and whether he ends up with Anjali down the line. While there is clearly a spark between the two of them, one shouldn’t forget that this is Ronak’s final year in college, which means that his time with UCLA Agni is already limited. Still, a potential second film can focus more on this romantic angle, especially since Arjun and Maya’s love story is already blossoming by the end of film 1. We can also learn more about Anjali’s dynamic with her mother, and what direction it takes next.

The fact that this is ultimately a story about dance means that the writing team can never truly run out competitive arcs. With each team introduced to this world comes a completely new aesthetic and worldview, and this naturally translates into exhilarating dance routines that UCLA Agni must compete with. When it comes to music and dance shows, ongoing rivalries and fiery dynamics are usually the things that fans love most, and with the USC Tamasha arc coming to a close, a second film can bring in new challengers for Maya, Anjali, and company to face off against. That said, whether the film returns with a sequel or turns into a franchise ultimately depends on how much it resonates with viewers.

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