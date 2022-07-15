7 Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on HBO Max Right Now

After its beginning in the heydays of German expressionism, post-apocalyptic cinema truly came of age in the cold-war era, fueled by the anxiety of a nuclear collapse. Since the amplification of the climate concern, filmmakers have found new ways to warn the audience of the collapse of civilization. Soon they realized that the spectacle sells more than anything, and with the looming threat of the apocalypse, they could churn a few more sequels before calling it a day. If ‘apocalypse’ in the original sense of the word means revelation, these films truly reveal a harrowing landscape for the future of humanity. Here, we have compiled a list of seven post-apocalyptic movies that will help in your doomsday preparation.

7. Equilibrium (2002)

Nobody knows why Kurt Wimmer’s ‘Equilibrium’ did not make a lasting critical impression. It is probably because the movie employs several post-apocalyptic genre tropes that seem straight out of a Kafka novel. Christian Bale‘s Preston lives in a world governed by an oppressive rhythm. Emotions are prohibited, and so are art and literature. While Preston is tasked with implementing the authoritarian regime, he has enlightenment on the way and ends up revolting against it. Rebellion is often a theme intricately linked with the apocalypse. If you want to experience an oppressive post-apocalyptic landscape with vivid cinematography, this movie will not fail to impress you.

6. The Matrix (1999)

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski bent all millennial minds with the science fiction movie ‘The Matrix.’ Have you ever felt that you are part of an illusion and that reality is not entirely within your grasp? If so, you would relate to Neo, who heads into the titular Matrix, to go head-to-head with diabolical and powerful computers. Guided by the all-powerful Morpheus, Neo begins to look at reality from other vantage points. Ultimately, he fulfills his destiny by rejecting and morphing reality at his will. If you ever thought of a post-apocalyptic virtual space, this movie presents a good enough representation, with octopus computers and replicating secret agents.

5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

After the success of ‘Terminator,’ James Cameron ups the ante with technological innovation in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’ The narrative opens as Sarah Connor is admitted to a psychiatric facility. While she preaches a destined doomsday, the old terminator descends on Earth to protect John Connor. The latter would become the leader of human resistance in a future world dominated by robots. The movie takes the myth forward with the presence of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a heroic role. If you are looking for a classic post-apocalyptic venture, it cannot get better than ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’

4. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve does justice to Ridley Scott‘s groundbreaking vision in the sci-fi dystopian movie ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ The past haunts the present as officer K from Los Angeles Police Department is tasked with retiring replicants. A storm brews in the distance, and K must hunt down a fabled blade runner who has been missing for over three decades to fulfill his destiny. Harrison Ford retains his role as Rick Deckard, while Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas join the cultural icon in delivering the second chapter of the enthralling saga based on Philip K. Dick’s novel ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ If you are fond of post-apocalyptic landscapes, here is a movie you should add to your watch list.

3. Oblivion (2013)