7 Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on HBO Max Right Now

After its beginning in the heydays of German expressionism, post-apocalyptic cinema truly came of age in the cold-war era, fueled by the anxiety of a nuclear collapse. Since the amplification of the climate concern, filmmakers have found new ways to warn the audience of the collapse of civilization. Soon they realized that the spectacle sells more than anything, and with the looming threat of the apocalypse, they could churn a few more sequels before calling it a day. If ‘apocalypse’ in the original sense of the word means revelation, these films truly reveal a harrowing landscape for the future of humanity. Here, we have compiled a list of seven post-apocalyptic movies that will help in your doomsday preparation.
7. Equilibrium (2002)
Nobody knows why Kurt Wimmer’s ‘Equilibrium’ did not make a lasting critical impression. It is probably because the movie employs several post-apocalyptic genre tropes that seem straight out of a Kafka novel. Christian Bale‘s Preston lives in a world governed by an oppressive rhythm. Emotions are prohibited, and so are art and literature. While Preston is tasked with implementing the authoritarian regime, he has enlightenment on the way and ends up revolting against it. Rebellion is often a theme intricately linked with the apocalypse. If you want to experience an oppressive post-apocalyptic landscape with vivid cinematography, this movie will not fail to impress you.
6. The Matrix (1999)
Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski bent all millennial minds with the science fiction movie ‘The Matrix.’ Have you ever felt that you are part of an illusion and that reality is not entirely within your grasp? If so, you would relate to Neo, who heads into the titular Matrix, to go head-to-head with diabolical and powerful computers. Guided by the all-powerful Morpheus, Neo begins to look at reality from other vantage points. Ultimately, he fulfills his destiny by rejecting and morphing reality at his will. If you ever thought of a post-apocalyptic virtual space, this movie presents a good enough representation, with octopus computers and replicating secret agents.
5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
After the success of ‘Terminator,’ James Cameron ups the ante with technological innovation in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’ The narrative opens as Sarah Connor is admitted to a psychiatric facility. While she preaches a destined doomsday, the old terminator descends on Earth to protect John Connor. The latter would become the leader of human resistance in a future world dominated by robots. The movie takes the myth forward with the presence of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a heroic role. If you are looking for a classic post-apocalyptic venture, it cannot get better than ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day.’
4. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Denis Villeneuve does justice to Ridley Scott‘s groundbreaking vision in the sci-fi dystopian movie ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ The past haunts the present as officer K from Los Angeles Police Department is tasked with retiring replicants. A storm brews in the distance, and K must hunt down a fabled blade runner who has been missing for over three decades to fulfill his destiny. Harrison Ford retains his role as Rick Deckard, while Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas join the cultural icon in delivering the second chapter of the enthralling saga based on Philip K. Dick’s novel ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ If you are fond of post-apocalyptic landscapes, here is a movie you should add to your watch list.
3. Oblivion (2013)
With Joseph Kosinski at the helm, the sci-fi action movie ‘Oblivion‘ is a treat to your senses. The narrative takes the viewers to earth rendered unrecognizable by wars and extraterrestrial invasion. At this juncture, Jack Harper, a drone repairman, rescues the woman who keeps appearing in his dreams. In the process, he questions his identity and existence while a deep-seated secret remains to be discovered. With Tom Cruise headlining the cast ensemble, and an immersive world, the post-apocalyptic tenor of this movie is enough to leave a lasting impression in your mind.
2. Mad Max 2 (1981)
Following the success of the first ‘Mad Max’ movie, Australian auteur George Miller returns with more blazing gunslinging in ‘Mad Max 2.’ Mel Gibson retains his role as the titular police officer, who becomes a drifter in a curious turn of fate. Although reluctant, he takes up the duty of protecting a small group of honest people running an oil refinery. This movie made an issue out of the burgeoning threat of global warming. In the backdrop of desolate Australia, the post-apocalyptic movie holds the right amount of anxiety to immerse you.
1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
After a long hibernation, George Miller again revives the steampunk hero in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ In the fifth part of the celebrated dystopian franchise, drifter law keeper Max teams up with Imperator Furiosa, a rebel warrior. Together, they must overthrow the oppressive state order that reigns supreme. With a cerebral soundtrack and eye-catching spectacles, this movie takes the post-apocalyptic theme to new heights. If you are planning to binge on such movies, this title deserves a winning place on the list.
