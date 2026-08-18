If entertainment is the main purpose of cinema, then few genres do it better than sex comedies. Ideally, it should be a balance between romance, profanity, humor, and vulgarity. Even when these elements don’t particularly line up, the films can still be entertaining. Perhaps this is because they adhere to a fairly simplistic but effective filmmaking formula. The comedy is hardly ever subtle, and sex is ever-present in one form or another. A well-made sex comedy can be such a stress reliever. After a long work day, they can have almost the same effect as a night out with friends. The following movies on HBO Max are bound to do the trick for you.

4. Looking: The Movie (2016)

‘Looking: The Movie’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Andrew Haigh and serves as a sequel to the TV series ‘Looking,’ which is based on Michael Lannan’s short film Lorimer. The plot is centered around Patrick, who returns to San Francisco after moving to Denver for Agustin and Eddie’s wedding. At the wedding, he catches up with the old gang, including Dom. The film features Jonathan Groff as Patrick, Frankie J. Alvarez as Agustin, Murray Bartlett as Dom, Raúl Castillo, Lauren Weedman, and Russell Tovey. This sequel offers a sense of closure to the TV series and is full of sexy all-male interludes. You can watch ‘Looking: The Movie’ here.

3. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ the third and final installment in the ‘Magic Mike’ trilogy, is a comedy-drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Mike Lane is forced to take up bartender gigs as he is broke after his furniture business tanked due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A former male stripper turned bartender, Mike is approached by the wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza for a private dance. After a passionate night, Maxandra offers Mike $60,000 to choreograph a dance production in London. The ensemble cast includes Channing Tatum as Magic Mike, Salma Hayek Pinault as Maxandra Mendoza, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, and Alan Cox as Roger Rattigan, Maxandra Mendoza’s estranged husband. You can watch the movie here.

2. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989)

‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’ is a delightfully dark sex comedy from Spain. It tells the story of Ricky (Antonio Banderas), a psychiatric patient in his early 20s. After his release from the mental institution, he begins looking for Marina Osorio, a former pornstar turned actress. Ricky is convinced that he is in love with her. They met and had sex during an escape attempt from the institution. After eventually locating Marina, Ricky turns her into his captive, professing his love for her. You may watch the film here.

1. Hall Pass (2011)

Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s ‘Hall Pass’ features Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis as best friends Rick and Fred, who are given a hall pass for a week by their wives to do whatever they want, including having sex with other women, without any consequences. This is perhaps so that the husbands can regain interest in their lives and, by extension, in their respective marriages. What follows is Rick and Fred, along with their buddies, going on a consequence-free sex drive, albeit without sex, as they fail to either woo the women or are unable to sleep with them, their husband nature kicking in. However, their hilarious trials and tribulations as they move from one day to the next, looking for attractive women, form the premise of the sex comedy. The cast also includes Jenna Fischer and Christina Applegate. You can watch it here.

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